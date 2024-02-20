Why the Public Is Negative on the Economy The economic picture under Biden actually looks great—but he’s polling poorly anyway.

This article appears in the February 2024 issue, with the headline “Bad Dreams.”

President Joe Biden announces almost $5 billion for 37 transportation projects across the US. (Nicole Neri / Getty Images)

President Biden consistently polls horribly on the economy, giving Donald Trump an enormous edge on this key issue. More than half the public thinks unemployment is at a record high and the economy is in a recession.

These negative views are disturbing, since if people continue to believe that Trump is a better economic steward, it will be hard for Biden to win the election. But they’re extra alarming because they’re 180 degrees at odds with reality.

It’s worth highlighting some key facts about the economy under Biden. First, the unemployment rate is 3.7 percent. It has been under 4 percent for 24 consecutive months, a streak that has not been matched in more than half a century.

Unemployment is an issue not only for the roughly 6 million people who are currently unemployed, but also for the more than 5 million people who lose or leave their jobs every single month, with most subsequently joining the pool of people looking for new jobs. That means tens of millions of people (plus their immediate family members) have direct experience with the labor market over the course of the year—making those who care about the state of that market hardly a small minority.

Because of the strong labor market under Biden, tens of millions of workers have left bad jobs to take better ones. This is a great story: Workplace satisfaction hit a record high in the recovery.

The strong job market has also meant rising real wages. For all the complaints about high prices, wages have risen more rapidly and are now higher when adjusted for inflation than before the pandemic. Even better, the most rapid pay increases have been for those at the bottom end of the wage distribution spectrum. Much of the rise in inequality of the past four decades has been reversed in the past three years. And the Black/white wage differential has fallen to its lowest level on record.

Meanwhile, inflation is roughly back to its pre-pandemic rate. While most prices will not return to where they were before the pandemic, the prices of many items, like rents and used cars, are falling.

This is truly an incredible economic picture given that we faced the worst pandemic in more than a century. The United States has seen by far the best growth of any major economy during Biden’s term, and its inflation rate is among the lowest.