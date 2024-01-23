Culture / Books & the Arts / The Blue Masc The brilliant discontents of Lou Reed. The Brilliant Discontents of Lou Reed A new biography examines the enigma of the musician.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the January 2024 issue.

To write about Lou Reed is to fight with Lou Reed. It is difficult to say, however, who started what, and there is more than a little evidence that the sourness of rock males and their broadsheets were a somewhat common culprit. It feels inaccurate to blame any single party (even Jann Wenner). In 2018, Hat and Beard Press released My Week Beats Your Year: Encounters With Lou Reed, a collection of 36 tussles that range in character from amicable slap-boxing to tearful negotiations. Sometimes Reed is responding in nasty bad faith when being asked anodyne questions about his Poe adaptation; other times, he’s fielding provocative tabloid nonsense about the “greasers” who “get off” to his music. It’s a bad soup. Howard Sounes, who published The Life of Lou Reed: Notes from the Velvet Underground in 2019, told me over the phone recently that “the problem isn’t with the journalists; the problem is with him.” Sounes never had the chance to interview Reed, who died in 2013, but among the people who knew him, Sounes noted, “the word that kept coming up was ‘prick.’”

Books in review Lou Reed: The King of New York Buy this book

One approach to dealing with Lou is not to speak to Lou. In his 2021 documentary, The Velvet Underground, director Todd Haynes lets Reed have his say through archival footage and interviews but gives the last word to those who knew him best. Shelley Corwin, a romantic partner important enough that Reed wrote songs for her, tells Haynes that Reed “was not comfortable in most places, and if he wasn’t comfortable to begin with, he really took advantage of it and made everybody else uncomfortable.” Not exactly “prick” status, perhaps, but maybe not a great dinner guest either.

In Lou Reed: The King of New York, Will Hermes is one of the few Reed biographers to find a full person standing in this blast radius of discomfort. Tracing Reed’s life from his early days on Long Island to his time in Manhattan with Laurie Anderson, Hermes’s book might be the eighth or ninth biography of Reed, and it’s easily the least agitated. The Lou we meet in its pages is many things, because Hermes has done his research. As a result, we are greeted by an unresolved Reed, which is a tonic.

One of the dialectics of Reed’s life is his to-and-fro with journalists. It is not a stretch to say that scrapping with writers was Lou’s thing. Every time the bile was high and it seemed that Reed was about to retreat and stop doing interviews, he’d say yes yet again and hop back into the ring; he’d throw a few jabs, drop his guard when a writer seemed to be flagging, and the cycle would begin all over again. He got something crucial out of these fights.

In 2000, speaking with a timid Swede trying to capture footage for a TV segment, Reed announced, “I don’t like journalists.” They are, he explained, “the lowest form of life.” When this drew more fear than fury from the young man, Reed added, “With the exception of you.” The interview soon ended anyway. The Guardian’s Simon Hattenstone found a no more welcoming interlocutor. After saying that “Reed makes me feel like an amoeba” and trying to engage with him about The Raven and Metal Machine Music, Hattenstone finally asked: “Why are you so aggressive to me? What have I done to you? Why are you being so horrible?”

In 1978, Reed even recorded something like a manifesto against journalism for a live album called Take No Prisoners. Onstage at the Bottom Line, hammered as a penny nail, he turned a 17-minute version of “Walk on the Wild Side” into a series of slurred denunciations that outnumbered his lyrics by a mile. Reed excoriates John Rockwell and The New York Times, alternating with jabs at The Village Voice’s Robert Christgau (a “toe-fucker).” He then goes after Joe Dallesandro and Einstein and Jane Fonda before returning to his critics: “Why don’t we shoot those journalists!” He doesn’t exactly finish the song, but he does mention Christgau again before the audio fades out.

Reading about Reed’s skirmishes with the press, it’s hard to agree with Sounes that journalists were not the problem. The men of rock criticism and their subjects created a contentious feedback loop, yet Reed was often quite patient with people who were obviously trying to get his goat. Whether he sometimes went too far is up for debate. A newcomer who appreciates the placid glow of “Pale Blue Eyes” or “Ocean” might be startled by the pettiness of a Village Voice review by William Gurvitch of Reed’s 1973 album Berlin, which actually contains the line, I shit you not, “It is heterosexual, but about a druggy bi slut who gets her children taken away.” Reed’s music (almost) always returned again and again to a tenderness and generosity of spirit, a vulnerability that seemed only to be turned on its head by those writing about it.

Reed and Lester Bangs, prime amongst the goons, conducted a serial match that toggled constantly between savagery and praise. In a feature about Reed published in Creem in March of 1975, Bangs refers to Reed’s longtime trans lover, Rachel Humphreys, as “it.” “Not only grotesque, it was abject,” Bangs writes, “like something that might have grovelingly scampered in when Lou opened the door to get the milk and papers in the morning, and just stayed around.” There were rules of engagement, at least for Lou, and Bangs broke them. “If any single moment cemented Reed’s distrust and loathing of journalists,” Hermes writes, “this was it.”

As Hermes notes, it wasn’t always this way. The Reed who fronted the Velvet Underground was jocular and loose onstage—listen to him bantering with a crowd in Dallas in 1969, joshing them lightly about curfews and football. Skip a few decades to late-period Lou, and you will find a similarly goofy approach that was, in its way, as unpredictable as the early short-stories-in-song routine. Toward the end, Reed’s inept lyrics were sometimes just as satisfying as the artful ones: “You scream, I steam, we all want egg cream.” Dad joke, prophecy, or simply evidence of some peace away from the grudge match (which, to be fair to Reed, was often provoked)? Yet those matches from the middle of his career were a ritual that even Reed himself couldn’t resist. He kept coming back to them, and one can’t help thinking that those interviews, those verbal brawls and journalistic fisticuffs, were all a deliberate addition to his body of work. I have forgotten many of the lyrics Reed wrote in 1975, but I cannot forget a question he posed to a reporter in Sydney that year: “Are you happier as a schmuck?”

The son of Sidney and Toby Reed, Lou always had a bit of fight in him. As a child, he loved sports, music, and getting high. His classmates described him as “a wild rock and roll singer” and “a lazy chemistry student” in the margins of his yearbooks. Reed found that going off to college at New York University did not help motivate him: He ended up dropping out there and going to Syracuse University instead. Meanwhile, his parents arranged for young Lou to have electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). “That’s what was recommended in Rockland County then to discourage homosexual feelings,” Reed said to “a writer in the late ’70s,” Hermes reports.