Books & the Arts / The Coming of World Art at the Venice Biennale At one of the oldest biennials on the planet, a glimpse of a more global idea of art history is on view.

Bouchra Khalili’s The Mapping Journey Project, 2008–11.

(Photo by Marco Zorzanello / Courtesy La Biennale di Venezia)

It was more than 200 years ago when Goethe, thunderstruck by a German translation of the 14th-century Persian poet Hafez, began conceiving of his idea of Weltliteratur, or world literature: “a universal possession of mankind” transcending the boundaries of nations and also, implicitly, of the received history of European literature that traces its descent from Greece through Rome to the various national vernaculars of the modern era. “The epoch of world literature is at hand,” Goethe told his friend Johann Peter Eckermann, “and everyone must strive to hasten its approach.” The progressive value, at the time, of the idea of world literature can be gauged by the fact that this idea found its place even in The Communist Manifesto.

Many Western artists became fascinated by Asian art in the late 19th century, and with that of Africa and Oceania in the early 20th century. Likewise, Western modernism’s influence was felt around the world. But the possibility of a “world art” is of far more recent vintage. Consider one of the first of the great recurrent international art exhibitions, the Venice Biennale, which started in 1895. Actually, it’s misleading to speak of the Biennale, as it exists today, as a single exhibition: It is a vast complex of exhibitions, consisting of a large central show with a different curator for each edition (this year, it’s the Brazilian Adriano Pedrosa); a multitude of national “pavilions” presenting solo or group exhibitions chosen according to each country’s rules; and any number of “parallel events” tied only loosely to the rest of the Biennale and each other. It’s such a sprawl that the only way not to miss more than you see is to skip out on it altogether.

The first of the national pavilions was that of Belgium, inaugurated in 1907. The first non-European country to open a pavilion was the United States, in 1930, quickly followed by Egypt two years later, still the only country on the African continent to have a permanent pavilion in the Giardini del Biennale, the main exhibition grounds. The first Asian nation to present was Japan, in 1956; the first Latin American pavilion was that of Venezuela, also in 1956. But the 30 national pavilions housed in the Giardini still mostly belong to European states; since the 1990s, many nations have rented temporary quarters throughout the city to house their biannual presentations. Until fairly recently, the main curated exhibitions remained dominated by European and North American artists. If there’s been anything like a world art taking shape, in parallel with Goethe’s hope for a world literature, it has spent a long time waiting in the wings.

Sadly, I missed the 2022 Biennale—I still wasn’t quite ready for intercontinental travel after the Covid pandemic. The main exhibition then, “The Milk of Dreams,” organized by the Italian curator Cecilia Alemani, was widely lauded. If I understand the show correctly, part of Alemani’s project for that show was to posit a history of recent art almost entirely devoid of men. In retrospect, the idea is hardly surprising; so prolific has been the presence of women and gender-nonconforming artists in contemporary art that it’s hardly a constraint to limit one’s choice to them.

This year, Pedrosa’s “Foreigners Everywhere” attempts something comparable to Alemani’s conceit, but in a way—given the Biennale’s history—even more radical: a history of recent art almost entirely omitting Europeans and Europe’s diaspora. I’m not sure the result was as pleasurable and instructive as Alemani’s show two years ago seems to have been, but it offered plenty of food for thought to any open-minded visitor. Indeed, there is an ironic reflection here: that this (presumably provisional) pushing of the mute button on Europe, in order to be effective, could only have taken place in Europe. Pedrosa’s show has been received less kindly than was Alemani’s—see, for instance, Jason Farago’s brutal takedown in The New York Times—but I found it fascinating: a commendable, if uncertain, attempt at providing a glimpse of what world art could be.

As my friend and Artforum colleague Pablo Larios has written, curating a biennial “is less an act of revolutionary artistic vision than a balancing act requiring massive logistical and political circumspection.” And while that may be true, Pedrosa has clearly worked hard to get his proposed revolution organized. As usual, the curated show is divided between the Biennale’s main pavilion in the Giardini and the sprawling premises of the Arsenale, a complex of former shipyards not far away, where some of the more recently added national pavilions have also been sited. It’s in the Giardini that Pedrosa has placed the nucleo storico (historic core) of his exhibition: two rooms jam-packed with more than 100 20th-century works, mostly paintings, divided into two categories: abstractions and portraits. The point of the first section is that the signal genre of modernist art—even accepting the conventional account of its multiple origins in pre–World War I Russia, France, and the United States—made itself at home throughout the world, always differently and sometimes drawing on local traditions (e.g., the incorporation of forms reminiscent of Arabic calligraphy by Rafa al-Nasiri and Mohammad Ehsaie). With just one work each by so many artists—many of them very engaging, but most of them small and few of world-historical quality—it’s hard to know how deep any of this went. A more convincing case for world abstraction might have been made by choosing, say, five major works each from 10 of the most outstanding painters from around the world, illuminating the scope of each one’s personal interpretation of what abstract painting can be, thereby doing more to challenge the assumed dominance in this field of Europeans and Americans. Perhaps understandably, Pedrosa was not prepared to give the same kind of space and individual attention to his historical exhibits as to the contemporary art that is, after all, the Biennale’s main concern.

Pedrosa’s choice of portraiture as a dialectical counterpoint to abstraction is puzzling: Why not representation in general, or some other mode of it—landscape, for example, which might have told us so much about how artists see their homelands as well as, so often, their places of emigration or exile? According to the catalog, the section on portraits is meant to suggest the multitude of ways to represent the figure precisely at a time of a “crisis of representation around that very figure.” Point taken. Not only thanks to the stimulus of abstraction, but also through encounters among various not easily commensurable local and regional traditions of representation (among them the European fine art tradition), artists felt the need to experiment, to attempt new syntheses. The problem is that, based on the evidence here, not so many of those attempts jelled. But who really knows? I’d hate to think of anyone trying to extrapolate the gargantuan oeuvre of Diego Rivera from the rather incoherent little 1915 Cubist portrait on view here. In art as in life, awkwardness can be endearing, but the sheer quantity of half-baked solutions here makes for a glum presentation, despite the presence of strong works by artists both well-known (Tarsila do Amaral, Frida Kahlo, Wifredo Lam) and more obscure (the Dominican Jaime Colson, the Iraqi Fai Hassan, the Singaporean Lai Foong Moi).

Those sections on artists from what I don’t like calling the Global South—the term, used numerous times in the catalog, can homogenize so many vital differences—are echoed and inverted in a historical section of the presentation at the Arsenale. Pedrosa turns his theme inside out with a section called “Italians Everywhere,” featuring artists who were part of Italy’s vast 20th-century emigration, particularly to South America, but also to Africa, Asia, and North America. This is by far the most “European” part of Pedrosa’s show, but it is enlivened and given point by the artists’ varied understandings of how European their work should remain, and in what ways, and to what extent, it should attempt to engage formally or thematically with their adopted cultures. Again, with just a single work by each artist on view, it is impossible to reconstruct their effort to engage with the unfamiliar realities they’d entered in any concrete way, but that such an engagement had happened becomes implicit.

Brilliantly, “Italians Everywhere” has been installed using the beautifully inventive display system created by the Italian Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1968 for the São Paulo Art Museum: plate-glass “easels” supported by big blocks of concrete, which make the paintings appear to float in the room. The glass also reveals the backs of the paintings, and on the glass verso are the objects’ labels—ostensibly allowing viewers to approach the works in an unmediated way, informing themselves about what they’ve seen afterward. Of course, this reveals Bo Bardi’s bent toward a Western modernist formalism at odds with Pedrosa’s own essentially anthropological concern in assembling his global village—elsewhere, the labels avidly highlight the artists’ biographies, ethnicity, sexual orientations, and so on. Notwithstanding, viewers are free to see things as formally or as contextually as they please, but it’s good to have the tension between the two perspectives highlighted.

One doesn’t come to a Biennale in expectation of a history lesson, but Pedrosa’s brisk traversal of an alternative modernism amounts to a bracing call for a wholesale reexamination of the stories we depend on in order to understand contemporary art. He doesn’t propose a new narrative, but he does present enough material to show that the old one will no longer do.