Thomas Müntzer's Misunderstood Revolution A recent biography of the German preacher and leader of the Peasants's War examines what remains radical about the short-lived rebellion he led.

The German reformer Thomas Muntzer (1491–1525) and his people during the German Peasants’ War (1524–25). Colored engraving. 19th century. (Ipsumpix / Corbis via Getty Images)

Whenever and wherever the world has been consumed in the flames of social crisis, prophets of apocalypse have emerged, organizing popular participation in and resistance to political transformations perceived as literally world-ending. Thomas Müntzer, a “radical anti-authoritarian” preacher who was briefly the scourge of 16th-century, Reformation-era Germany, was among the first and fiercest of these doomsaying prophets. Five hundred years have passed since Müntzer led a ragtag, landless army to its death against a reactionary coalition of German nobles, clerics, and landlords. The renegade priest’s legacy remains up for debate—he’s been valorized as a proto-Marxist hero, vilified in turn by anti-Marxist critics, and even dismissed through a comparison to ISIS.

Half a millennium on, a recent biography by British historian Andrew Drummond, The Dreadful History and Judgement of God on Thomas Müntzer: The Life and Times of an Early German Revolutionary, seeks to rehabilitate Müntzer as a flawed but nonetheless inspirational link in a “global” history of anti-authoritarian uprisings. While Drummond carefully presents Müntzer as a man of his time, the Peasants’ War (1524–25) in which he played a leading role has its echoes in the French, American, Russian and anti-colonial revolutions of subsequent centuries—and perhaps even in our own era.

Müntzer was born in a revolutionary age. Drummond describes a 16th-century Germany in which the opening of trade routes brought about not only plagues, depopulation, and the opportunity for elites to “further enrich and empower themselves,” but also the corresponding cross-pollination of ideas and social upheaval necessary to catalyze resistance to seemingly timeless customs and patterns of exploitation. Whether deliberately or not, Drummond’s depiction of incipient urbanization and capitalism suggests intriguing parallels and analogies with our own time, worthy of further exploration.

The stage was therefore set for the Protestant Reformation, instigated by Martin Luther, to explode across Europe. At the time Luther launched his epochal critique of corrupt, institutional Catholicism, Müntzer was an angry, brilliant preacher in his late 20s. Luther demanded reform, but Müntzer and his associates went further, rapidly emerging as the Reformation’s radical wing.

In Luther’s nascent Protestant theology, canny secular rulers saw an opportunity to break Rome’s economic stranglehold on Northern Europe to suit their own pecuniary interests. But Müntzer took the natural next step, coming to believe that institutional authority, secular and church alike, was itself heretical, the provenance of the Devil, and needed to be overthrown in an imminent apocalyptic clash between God’s elect and a fallen world. This perhaps inevitable radicalization of Luther’s thought appealed to the immiserated peasantry, pitting them against a feudal gentry determined to cling to power—through either Catholic reaction or measured reform.

Drummond’s biography offers more exploration of this crucial historical and geopolitical juncture than any deep psychological excavation of the Reformation’s enfant terrible. Compared with his contemporary and rival, Luther, there is far less biographical material on Müntzer: Even his very birth year, Drummond laments, is unclear. The young priest comes and goes throughout the early 1520s, sporadically dropping out of the patchy written record in an era when the printing press was first beginning to disseminate incendiary theological ideas; engaging in potty-mouthed, fiercely erudite epistolary arguments and penning revolutionary manifestos; cropping up in Switzerland, Prague, and southwest Germany to foment dissent, incite religious riots, and clamber over town walls to escape arrest.

Luther himself ultimately took a reactionary position against the peasant uprisings that his own popularizing, democratizing religious reforms had helped to unleash. A reformist as well as a reformer, he condemned sporadic, localized violence against aristocratic landowners (or more often, the mere expropriation of their property) while happily justifying the exponentially worse slaughter of the peasants. His vituperative tract “Against the Murderous, Thieving Hordes of Peasants” is about as reasonable as it sounds, calling on the Protestant German aristocracy to “stab, smite, strangle” the rebellious poor. As Drummond shows, the aristocracy gladly obeyed, ultimately slaughtering up to 100,000 peasants who had been influenced by Müntzer and his fellow radicals.

Matters came to a head in 1525, as Müntzer led an explosive, doomed uprising against princely and priestly authority. The peasant movement, which is said to have believed that its leader could catch the enemy’s bullets in his sleeves, was rapidly suppressed, and Müntzer himself was captured by a collaborating alliance of Catholic and Lutheran forces, then tortured, forced to recant, and executed.

The drama of these final moments can obscure the more subtle anti-authoritarian implications of Müntzer’s theology. Drummond painstakingly draws out the historic significance of seemingly arcane theological debates over (for example) the “utraquist” dogma—that the congregation should be allowed to take both bread and wine at communion—demonstrating the shocking social ramifications of this frontal assault on the church’s ancient authority, which sought to assign to the people a sacramental privilege long reserved for the priests.

Likewise, Müntzer decided to abandon Latin, for centuries the language of obscurantist theological debate, for his native German, addressing himself directly to “you, the common people.” The results, in the published disputes with Luther that preoccupied him throughout the 1520s and reached an unprecedented and increasingly literate audience via the printing press, are deftly represented by Drummond as bold efforts to communicate with the masses via an innovative, “fecund” language of rhetoric, analogy, and insult in which clerics are “snakes” and the pope a “chamber pot.”