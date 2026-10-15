Books & the Arts / Lady of the Moors Who was Emily Brontë? Who Was Emily Brontë? A new biography tries to reconstruct her everyday life.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the November 2026 issue.

At first, I felt resistant to the idea of reading an Emily Brontë biography. After all, Brontë did not make herself the most approachable author—or person, for that matter. If you take Elizabeth Gaskell’s word for it, she was “never happy nor well but on the sweeping moors that gathered round her home—that hater of strangers, doomed to live amongst them.” Nobody knows what endowed her with such fierceness and strangeness or made her do what she did or write what she wrote. As someone who has read nearly everything she wrote that survives, I must confess that I didn’t really want to know. Brontë herself, after all, seems to have wanted her readers to know nothing about her, not even her real name.

Books in review This Dark Night: Emily Brontë, A Life Buy this book

In her new biography of the unknowable Emily, This Dark Night, Deborah Lutz doesn’t commit the prime biographical sin of trying to make Brontë too easy to understand or relate to. Instead, she asks more questions than she answers.

For this reason, while some readers may be frustrated by the paucity of new facts or explanations for why Emily was the way she was, for others (including this reader) this vagueness is the very reason for the book’s success. Weighing in at a mere 264 pages (before notes), This Dark Night is not the door-stopper that habitual readers of biography might be used to. The fact of the matter is that Brontë didn’t live very long (she died of tuberculosis at age 30), and very few traces of her short life remain. Much of what we “learn” here is speculation, gleaned from the poetry, prose, and fragments of writing—sometimes literal scraps as well as ﻿minuscule productions that Lutz calls “paper crafts”—that she left behind.

From these pieces, as well as those by her siblings Anne, Charlotte, and the good-for-nothing Branwell, Lutz imagines what Emily’s days would have been like. Born in 1818 to an Irish clergyman father and a mother who came from a wealthy Cornish merchant family, Emily had to grow up fast. While she was still a young child, she lost her mother and two older sisters, and over the next two decades her beloved remaining siblings moved away: Charlotte continued her schooling and became a disgruntled teacher, Branwell tried and failed at a variety of professions, and Anne found some success as a governess.

As a result, Emily became the de facto head of the Brontë household at the Haworth parsonage in Yorkshire. While her father, Patrick, was busy with his spiritual and intellectual pursuits as the parson of Haworth, Emily took on some of the domestic tasks of cooking and cleaning. Even after her siblings returned from their positions elsewhere, Emily remained the main caretaker of the family’s home.

Hedging language (such as would and may) predominates here, as Lutz tells us what life in the parsonage was like and describes Emily’s day-to-day tasks, which included “turning” clothes (reversing and restitching them so the less-worn sides faced outward), peeling potatoes, and feeding the dogs, as well as her role in the famous imaginative worlds of the Brontë siblings.

Lutz also has to rely on this hedging language when exploring Emily’s intellectual formation in these years. She makes the assumption that the Brontës’ mother, Maria, had “bluestocking ways” and likely read Mary Wollstonecraft based on her membership in various lending libraries, including the Penzance Ladies Book Club, which seems a little too easy, but otherwise sticks to what we can reasonably know or assume. She tells us about Emily’s attendance at church; her time spent in Keighley, where she borrowed books; and her famous wanderings on the moors with her siblings and her mastiff mix, Keeper.

To that end, Lutz wisely keeps out of the debate surrounding what Emily may or may not have done to get sent away to school at age 17. Emily and the other Brontës, Lutz reminds us, had a social existence in Haworth and in Yorkshire more generally. They weren’t, as is often depicted, merely hermits living alone on the heath.

The mythology of Emily as a free-range “moor nymph” was partly started by Charlotte in her editor’s preface to the posthumous second edition of Wuthering Heights. In her grief, and perhaps also because of an inability to communicate what Emily was really like, Charlotte depicted her genius sister as a kind of feral savant—a “native and nursling of the moors,” as she put it—who was somehow otherworldly.