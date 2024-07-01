Books & the Arts / Taylor Swift, Poet Country singer, globetrotting pop star, and now melancholic poet—Taylor Swift has offered her listeners almost everything.

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the July 2024 issue.

By any reasonable metric, Taylor Swift has done everything any listener, critic, or fan could ask, and not just once but over and over and over again. Since she first became famous as a country star in her teens, Swift has evolved musically and lyrically; has shown that she can work on her own and with various collaborators; has given us bops and dance hits and introspective numbers—breakup songs and love songs, get-well songs and good-advice songs. Swift has learned from R&B artists and producers without trying to duplicate their glories, and from stripped-down 2000s indie without trying to copy its edge.

She has written (and cowritten) phrases that have traveled the world and given new life to former clichés.

Swift has also found ways to carve her own path, both economically and creatively, and to make or keep her work hers, at junctures where other artists have lost control. She has kept her fans close, stoked their curiosity, and taken control of her business as well as her creative life. She has learned choreography, costumes, and set design, and worked brilliantly with people who do those things; from an uncertain start as a live performer, she has become a dynamic figure onstage, singing and dancing for three-plus hours straight. And along the way, she has dominated the pop charts so thoroughly that other artists get locked out, unless they appear in her songs. She has even, in the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end Travis Kelce, found an apparently supportive, devoted partner.

So then why does Swift feel so bad? What kind of frustration or grief has placed her among the “tortured poets” on her latest album, or given her the right to critique them? It’s not a fair question: Money can’t buy happiness (though poverty may preclude it). But it is one that shadows The Tortured Poets Department, which is certainly her saddest record. Of the 31 tracks, I count only three about connections that do not come apart or fail. The first one, “Robin,” addresses her cowriter Aaron Dessner’s young son. The other two could be addressed to Kelce: “The Alchemy” piles up flirtatious football puns, while “So High School” sets its enthusiastic declarations over rapt shoegaze guitar: “I feel so high school every time I look at you—but look at you!” Swift repeats that last phrase while switching its meaning; literary critics (like me) call that device syllepsis. Swifties (also like me) call it fun. And yet the rest of the songs on the album address pain and hurt. Men betray her. Fame feels hollow. Obscurity beckons. Spotlights demand escape. Promises crumble like cities besieged. And Swift struggles to find a way to save herself.

Swift has called Red (2012) her only “true breakup album.” Her new one tells breakup stories—long, sad stories—too, but it has no single kind of story; instead, it feels more like three braided together. One—call it the A-plot—unravels a years-long romance with a boyfriend whose chronic depression Swift (or someone much like her) cannot assuage. Regretfully, eventually, she walks away. “So Long, London” anchors this plot, with its wary, twitchy, continuous triplets slicing a standard pop 4/4 into 12 equal low notes (aka 12/8 time): “I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe… / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free / For so long, London.” The song’s bridge (a London bridge?) adds, emphasizing the singer’s American-style r’s: “It isn’t right to be scared / Every day of a love affair… / When you’re not sure if he wants to be there.” Swift-watchers can associate this material with her real-life boyfriend of six years, the camera-shy British actor Joe Alwyn.

Another story—call it the B-plot—begins in the aftermath of that long romance. What to do once you’ve fled a life so grimly and insistently domestic? You look, if you can, for its opposite: an irrepressible drama king, a ball of energy, even a tortured poet. Swift appears to have found that guy in Matty Healy, who leads the pop group the 1975; she and Healy appeared together for a month or so in early 2023. Something like their relationship animates the album’s B-plot, which encompasses head-over-heels devotion (“But Daddy I Love Him”), grinding desolation (“Down Bad”), and the harshest, most dismissive, most condemnatory song that Swift has ever written about anyone, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” It’s easy to imagine Alwyn going out in London after this album sinks in; it’s harder to see Healy showing his face anywhere in public again.

Yet a third story—the album’s C-plot, and the one on which the others rest—follows no single romance, or hookup, or breakup: It’s about pressure and fame and Swift’s own need to perform. “Beauty is a beast that roars, down on all fours, / Demanding more,” she purrs in “Clara Bow,” over stark bass, and Swift—“a pathological people pleaser,” as she sang on “You’re Losing Me”—shares that hunger, cannot stop feeding that beast. The Taylor Swift we meet on The Tortured Poets Department needs to be seen, fears vanishing under the water or below the ice (see “The Bolter”) if she’s not heard and admired, and yet she knows that the strain of constant performance could destroy anyone, even her. “But Daddy I Love Him,” up-tempo and sweet and sour, treats her chaotic romance (evidently with Healy) as a poke in the eye to judgmental fake fans, “Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best”: “I’m having his baby! No I’m not, but you should see your faces.” Rhetoricians call that sudden turn toward the audience apostrophe; Swifties, called out for our prurience, may turn red.

Yet the secret to this story comes in “But Daddy I Love Him” too: “Growing up precocious,” Swift admits, “sometimes means not growing up at all.” How does it feel to receive, from such a young age, such great rewards for being and doing what other people expect? (Swift was born in 1989; her first album came out in 2006.) How does it feel to become a public symbol of pop success or romantic distress (see “The Prophecy”)? Can she ever stop? But how can she go on?

This C-plot emerges through songs that take place after a romance ends. It’s the story of “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and the story of “I Hate It Here,” a melancholy, self-accusing number whose offhand observation about historical racism obscures its real point: “Nostalgia is a mind’s trick,” and there’s no time like the present for facing your demons. The same story animates “Florida!!!,” a high-tension tune about swampy imagined escapes: “Your home’s really only a town you’re just a guest in.” The phrase rhymes with “Destin,” the beach town near Pensacola; it also points to the rough parts of life on the road.