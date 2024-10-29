Books & the Arts / Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s Family Dramas In her latest novel Long Island Compromise, the novelist explores how a kidnapping transforms a suburban New York family.

Illustration by Gabby Barucci.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue, with the headline “What Happened.”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s new novel, long island Compromise, begins with a kidnapping. The year is 1980; Carl Fletcher, a wealthy Jewish factory owner living in the fictional Long Island town of Middle Rock, is getting into his car one morning when he suddenly finds himself blindfolded and hooded and then driven to an unknown location. Days later, with FBI agents gathered in the Fletchers’ living room, one of the kidnappers calls Carl’s wife, Ruth, and demands a ransom of $250,000. “I am a colonel in the organization known as the Caliphate Freedom Fighters of the Valley of Palestine,” he tells her. “We claim responsibility for the bombings in the JCC of Tulsa on February sixth and at the Hamish Middle School in Los Angeles on March first…. We have your Zionist scum husband.”

We find out later that it is doubtful whether either of these bombings actually happened. It is also unclear whether the Caliphate Freedom Fighters really exists and whether the kidnappers are who they say they are. Yet Ruth withdraws the $250,000 from the family account and drops it off at an airport as instructed. She does this with her youngest son, Bernard “Beamer” Fletcher, in tow. Carl is released soon after, but he is never quite the same: He’s been broken by the ordeal and becomes an almost catatonic figure in the Fletcher household—an absentee father to his three children despite his constant presence.

These events could constitute a novel in their own right. But this is just the opening episode of a long, multi-voice family drama about suburban New York life and the secrets it holds. One might expect a lot more action to come—further stories of conspiracy and crime and hardship—but though the opening has the makings of a movie as much as a novel, the rest of Long Island Compromise tends to direct its attention to the lingering effects of this initial event. Questions of wealth and class, Jewish identity, and family tensions are compellingly set up at the beginning but then fall away, or become muddled, by the end. Instead, we get a novel that leans heavily on backstory, in which flashbacks establish characters and single traumatic moments—even those that happened well before the characters were born—end up determining who they are.

The first thing you should know about the Fletchers is that each of them receives a payout of $500,000 to $750,000 per quarter because of the success of the family factory. They are not just middle-class suburbanites; they are rich, and their lives are defined by this wealth and privilege—by their large estate in Middle Rock and their brownstone in New York City, by their expensive educations and their ability to fail in their careers.

To help tell their story, Long Island Compromise is bracketed by short sections rendered in the collective voice of the townspeople of Middle Rock, but it is otherwise narrated in a close third person that follows the five recipients of these colossal sums: the three adult children and, briefly, their parents. In these sections, Brodesser-Akner guides us through the eventual yearlong fall of the younger Fletchers, which is apparently the result of the kidnapping—a calamitous series of events that includes, among other things, two major deaths, a conflagration at the family factory, and the discovery that the siblings have all managed to burn through their money, each in a different way.

Beamer Fletcher—the toddler taken on the ransom drop—is first up. It’s the present day, and Beamer lives in Los Angeles. After a childhood spent repressing the memories of his father’s kidnapping, he attends New York University and then becomes a hack screenwriter. His only successes thus far are cowriting credits on an action movie franchise about a kidnapping. When he has other ideas for scripts, they are also always about kidnappings (“Gone by dinnertime: a romantic comedy about a man who, years after graduation, kidnaps his high school crush without realizing it”).

Beamer’s writing is not the only way he works out his obsession with what happened to his father; he is also a sex addict who likes to be bound and humiliated by a dominatrix. The sex is mostly sexless, devoid of eroticism, and used to show that Beamer is spinning out of control. In Brodesser-Akner’s world, a healthy person would never want a weathered woman in a red wig and blue plastic bra, and with a conspicuously missing tooth, to stick an acrylic nail up his anus. For a lot of readers, perhaps less prudish, it might be more a situation of “to each his own.” Either way, Brodesser-Akner traces part of Beamer’s interest in BDSM to his wife, Noelle, a WASP from Maine whose sanitized blondness and dullness apparently no longer do all that much for him. “He now sought the opposite of Noelle,” Brodesser-Akner writes: “messy where Noelle was neat; dirty where Noelle was groomed; a sphincter that was warm and purple and inviting where Noelle’s was pink like a ballerina, hairless, puckered in rebuke, and just about sealed shut.”

Beamer’s section is the novel’s strongest. The reader gets a taste of contemporary Los Angeles, with its gurus and psychics and oily entertainment executives. Beamer is also a drug addict (one night at his house, his sister finds a bag filled with “a litany” of powders and amber bottles). He speeds toward his doom shoving every available substance into his system—uppers, Ambien, and expired nicotine patches, one of which he puts over his heart “for a soupçon of danger.”

Regrettably, the novel becomes less interesting as the narration changes its focus. Next up is the eldest son, Nathan, a soft-hearted land-use lawyer who has married a nice Jewish girl and stuck close to home. Nathan is a worrywart (because of trauma) who mismanages his money (because of trauma) and can’t say no to his wife’s desire to renovate their house (because of trauma).