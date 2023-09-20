Culture / German Like Me How an Afro-German TV series about the GDR’s first Black police officer became an international hit.

Malick Bauer as Samuel Meffire in Sam: A Saxon. (Disney+)

The first thing I did when I finished watching Sam: A Saxon was watch the whole series all over again. The seven episodes—available in the United States on Hulu and Disney+—tell the real-life story of Samuel Meffire, the first Black police officer in East Germany. Beginning with a scene on a dark Dresden street where Meffire is literally chasing an ambulance whose staff won’t allow him to accompany his girlfriend to the hospital when she’s about to give birth, the show depicts Meffire’s enlistment with the Deutsche Volkspolizei (German People’s Police), the uncertainty that came along with jubilation when the Wall fell, and Meffire’s rise and fall—as first a high-profile representative of diversity, then a disillusioned detective facing structural racism, and finally a mob enforcer turned fugitive who surrenders and faces a prison sentence before finding redemption.

One of the reasons the series is so beguiling is that it recognizes the complexity of identity and explores that complexity through a storyline that moves from the last days of the GDR through the camaraderie and competitiveness of police training, to the detective work of a police unit targeting right-wing extremism, to Meffire’s attempted escape to the Congo, to the moment Meffire faces prison as a former cop and addresses how he got there.

But it is also about nuclear families breaking apart and found families coming together. The Afro-German men whom Meffire befriends in Dresden aren’t just the guys he boxes with in the gym. They’ve joined up with one another in an essential way—confiding in each other, working together to survive in a hostile world, and ultimately defending themselves and others from the violence they face as they go about their daily lives.

That the series is doing something that has never been done before—showing German history while focusing on complex Black characters and their perspectives—has been widely noted in the German press.

DW called it “something close to revolutionary for German TV: a mainstream series aimed at a broad audience that tells a complex story about Black Germans without falling into cliche or generalizations.”

Created by Tyron Ricketts (founder of the production company Panthertainment), Jörg Winger (cocreator of the TV series Deutschland ’83/’86/’89), and Chris Silber (writer and producer of the film My Last Day Without You), Sam: A Saxon is also Disney+’s first German production. Being the first, said Ricketts when we spoke on Zoom, “made it easier and also, I guess, made some things harder. It made it easier in that [Disney+] really wanted it to be successful, so they put a lot of effort and a lot of energy into it. It was a pretty intense collaboration— in a positive way.” At the same time, “there’s a learning process” when you’re doing something for the first time.

Ricketts, who had met the real-life Meffire by then and knew his life story, talked to Winger about making a film about Meffire’s life in 2006. They pitched the project to German public broadcasters at the time. But, said Ricketts, “no one was interested, not because the story was boring but because the German TV and movie world back then said there’s no place for a Black lead role and that no one would be interested in watching it.”

By the time Disney+ took it on, “the whole conversation about racism and diversity and inclusion had changed.” The reverberations of Black Lives Matter had been felt around the world.