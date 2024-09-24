Books & the Arts / Home Truths Sally Rooney’s family drama. Sally Rooney’s Open Question In Intermezzo, we get characters acting out their political commitments instead of just talking about them. But is their vision of domestic cooperation enough?

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the October 2024 issue.

Sally Rooney has become known as a novelist of love, youth, and the combination thereof. Her characters come together as they come of age, in novels that combine romance with heady conversations on the disappointments and injustices of contemporary life. Rooney herself has jokingly implied that her primary subject could be reduced to “attractive young people in their twenties and thirties hanging around Dublin, doing no work, and thinking about sex.” But over the past five years, she has also quietly turned her attention to several themes that are less remarked on in discussions of her work: bereavement and brotherhood, and sometimes both.

Intermezzo

First there were the Kearneys in her 2019 New Yorker story “Color and Light”: Aidan, a hotel worker, and Declan, his older brother by a year and seemingly well-connected, are mourning the loss of their mother after a long illness. Aidan imagines his grief as a sore throat, which “may get worse when you swallow, may be almost unbearably painful when you swallow, but that doesn’t mean that the pain is gone when you’re not swallowing.” Declan remains absent for much of the story, serving primarily as a link between Aidan and a screenwriter named Pauline, who refers to Declan as her “car friend,” since he can always be relied on for a lift. Ultimately, the brothers’ relationship appears to be something of a red herring; they share only two brief scenes in which their limited interactions revolve around the presence of Pauline.

A similar dynamic appears in Rooney’s 2021 novel Beautiful World, Where Are You. In it, Aidan becomes Felix, a taciturn warehouse worker; Pauline becomes Alice, a novelist whose meteoric rise mirrors Rooney’s own; and Declan becomes Damian, whose phone calls Felix assiduously avoids answering. As with the Kearneys, Felix and Damian’s mother has died and left behind a house that they have agreed to sell, although Felix doesn’t seem to want to, even though he needs the money, because “that’s me, can’t do things the easy way.” And, like Declan, Damian barely appears in the novel—just once, at a house party. The siblings’ relationship is a minor feature in a narrative that is primarily about the shifting relations among a group of friends and lovers.

Rooney also populates her latest novel, Intermezzo, with plenty of friends and lovers. But for the first time, her wounded and grieving brothers have escaped the margins of her narrative. Intermezzo’s action centers not just on a set of introspective, good-looking young people talking, flirting, and sleeping with each other, but on two siblings: Peter and Ivan Koubek, 32 and 22, whose father—a reserved Slovakian immigrant—has died just weeks before the novel’s opening after five years of cancer treatment. He, too, has left behind a house, this time in Kildare, 30 miles west of Dublin, where both of his sons now live. Having become “somehow suddenly head of a family which has at the same time ceased to exist,” Peter is acutely aware of the familial duties he has inherited. Yet holding what remains of the Koubeks together will be no easy feat. Part of the difficulty is that while he and his brother are linked by blood and the weight of their shared loss, the two have very little in common in terms of temperament, interests, or communication styles; they aren’t even technically members of the same generation. Figuring out how to coexist, perhaps even how to love each other, will be the primary challenge they face in Intermezzo. Their relationship is a microcosm of the novel’s interest in learning to live with difference—not just the kind that exists between individuals but also the warring factions that exist within each of them. And, of course, the most fundamental difference of all: that of life versus death.

The Koubek brothers’ basic incongruity is suggested from Intermezzo’s very first page, when Peter, remembering the ill-fitting suit Ivan wore to their father’s funeral, recalls the words of one of their aunts: “Brains and beauty.” Her observation was “about them both,” he thinks at first, before immediately correcting himself: “Or was it Ivan brains and Peter beauty.”

This is, crudely put, the cardinal difference between them. Ivan, a former child prodigy in chess, is cerebral, rational to a fault, and ill at ease in social situations. Peter, a debate champion turned human rights lawyer, is intelligent and cultured but at heart a sensualist. Guided by his appetites, he moves through the world with an instinctive kind of grace.

The brothers’ polarity is expressed formally, too. The sections devoted to Ivan’s perspective are narrated in a conventional close third-person, while those following Peter are composed of Joyce-inflected fragments, which gives them a feeling of immediacy. They are also more preoccupied with sensory detail, such as the feeling of sweat on skin: “Letting him touch with his fingertips her damp underarm. Chalky scent of deodorant only masking the lower savoury smell of perspiration.”

Inevitably, the friction generated by the brothers’ conflicting dispositions ignites an explosive argument. For much of Intermezzo’s nearly 500 pages, Ivan has Peter’s number blocked. Any hope of healing the breach between them rests on their capacity to find something productive in their tension—to become, if not exactly different, then less immovable.

In 2022, Rooney delivered the annual T.S. Eliot Lecture at the National Theatre of Ireland, in which she argued that since the interventions of Jane Austen, character in the Anglophone novel has been “staged purely in relationship to other characters,” as opposed to between an individual and the external challenges that they must overcome. Whether this analysis holds true across such a broad swath of literary history is open to debate, but it certainly applies to her own fiction. Rooney has long structured her novels around relationships and their capacity to remake us for the better. Conversation and sex are not just pastimes but engines of epiphany, and her characters are most pliable in these intimate moments. Indeed, Marianne’s conclusion at the end of Normal People could stand as a thesis statement for Rooney’s entire body of work: “People can really change one another.”

In Intermezzo, these agents of change are women, without whom the brothers would remain mostly static. The first of these is Margaret, whom Ivan meets while visiting a town in the countryside for a chess exhibition match in which he is paid to play 10 games simultaneously. Fourteen years older than him and recently separated from her husband, who has become a serious alcoholic, Margaret is convinced almost from the outset of their meeting that she and Ivan belong “somehow to the same camp.” Neither the age gap nor Ivan’s braces can counteract her elemental attraction. Despite the potential repercussions for Margaret, both personal and professional, she almost immediately sleeps with him, and this presumed one-night stand soon blossoms into a relationship.

In addition to his increased happiness and erotic gratification, Ivan’s relationship with Margaret produces other salutary effects. He has a newfound compassion for women, toward whom his primary feelings had once been confusion and resentment. More significantly, he senses a wholeness within himself that had previously eluded him. “It has always been Ivan’s philosophy…that the body is merely a sack of flesh and the brain an animating consciousness,” Rooney writes. But now, “on his walks around the city lately—after long arduous chess games in which his brain has played a role he has not entirely understood—it has occurred to him that perhaps the mind and body are after all one, together, a single being.”

Peter proves a tougher nut to crack. Though ostensibly more secure than Ivan—he’s the beauty, after all, and professionally successful by any standard—beneath his pleasing surface, he is emotionally disorganized and depressed, a state that Rooney conveys through muddled syntax that mirrors his troubled psyche: “Thoughts rattling and noisy almost always and then when quiet frighteningly unhappy. Mentally not right maybe. Never maybe was.”