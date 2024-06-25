Books & the Arts / A Fantasy of Post-Generational Politics A recent book argues that reordering the stages of work and life—including retirement—could eradicate conflicts between generations, while ignoring the real issues that divide us.

NYPD preparing to enter Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall, 2024. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

“It’s only a mild exaggeration,” writes Mauro Guillén, “to argue that intergenerational conflict could well be to the twenty-first century what the world wars were to the twentieth.” The young blame the old for climate change, while the old believe the young are lazy and irresponsible. But in a battle seemingly fought with avocado toast instead of atom bombs, the greatest tension, according to Guillén, comes from the pension system.

Books in review The Perennials: The Megatrends Creating a Postgenerational Society Buy this book

“Frictions are proliferating between younger, taxpaying generations and those in retirement enjoying healthcare and pension benefits,” Guillén writes in The Perennials: The Megatrends Creating a Postgenerational Society. Following steady increases in life expectancy, pensioners are living longer than ever, he notes, constituting a greater share of the population. With more retirees and less money, the math—to Guillén, a vice dean and professor at the Wharton School of Business—doesn’t add up. “Longer life spans, combined with falling fertility, represent a formidable double whammy for pension systems.”

Here, Guillén sees an alternative: Rather than fighting against these frictions, why not pull a veil over them, make them disappear? “The pensions problem requires change at the level of the system,” he writes. “That is, departing from the sequential model of life, plain and simple.”

The sequential model—life’s separate successive stages, from play to school to work to retirement—is no longer useful to Guillén, along with the generational labels stemming from it. “There’s nothing naturally preordained about what we should do at different ages,” he writes. “In fact, the sequential model of life is a social and political construction, built on conceptions of patriarchy and bureaucracy that classify people into age groups and roles.”

Modern life is undoubtedly too compartmentalized, and age-based boundaries too rigid—but by abandoning retirement, does Guillén throw the baby boomers out with the bathwater? “The sequential model of life, built on the premise that eventually everyone gets to retire with a decent pension, has simply failed to deliver on such a universalistic promise,” Guillén asserts. “How can a multigenerational society dissolve the problem?”

Enter the Perennials, “people who are not characterized by the decade in which they were born but rather by the way they work, learn, and interact with others.” Under society’s current configuration, the young enter the workforce while their elders eventually exit. Instead, a Perennial society would center on nonlinear life, free “from the tyranny of ‘age-appropriate’ activities”—including retirement.

“Does it make sense to retire at sixty-five? Can we afford it as a society? Is it fair to other generations?” Guillén tends to ask these questions without offering answers, preferring pessimistic caveats: “How will younger generations feel about paying taxes to fund healthcare and pension systems for their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents?” In the United States, however, the greatest threat to Social Security is not overuse or generational infighting, but deliberate underfunding. The current payroll tax on both workers and employees—which funds the program—cuts off at incomes above $160,200, and abolishing this arbitrary restriction would actually allow workers to retire earlier.

But such a proposal would make for a short book. And, Guillén suggests, young people would never support it. Yet in a March 2023 poll from Data for Progress, a majority of likely voters under 45 believed the retirement age should be lowered, with another third saying it should stay the same. Only 6 percent—presumably business school graduates—thought it should be increased. Not so in the realm of the Perennials, where postponing retirement somehow reduces the potential for intergenerational conflict.

The term “Perennial” was coined in 2016 by Gina Pell, described by Guillén as a “serial entrepreneur.” Both Pell and Guillén think of being a Perennial as a “mindset” and less of “a solution.” With a focus on individual choice, The Perennials is a chimera of business-speak, technophilia, and self-help. This “postgenerational” mindset, for example, is simply “a method” to help “develop new, imaginative approaches to life in the twenty-first century,” Guillen writes, “so that we can unleash the full potential inherent to each of us.” For Guillén, this inherent potential turns out to be largely economic, a question of human capital. “Marketers have tended to assume that their attention should be placed on ‘young’ consumers in their twenties and thirties,” he states. But today, “the center of gravity of consumption is steadily shifting toward the group of people above the age of sixty due to their larger numbers, savings, and purchasing power compared to other generations.” In Guillén’s view, an ideal economic sphere would make all consumers—regardless of age—equally marketable.

But to understand his postgenerational society, Guillén first examines our own. He likens the sequential model to a transit system, shuttling passengers from one stage of life to the next. This linear route doesn’t work for everyone, he writes, be it single mothers or high school dropouts, who, by living life “out of order,” are less likely to be employed, graduate college, or own a home. “They simply missed several trains,” Guillén adds, “leaving them with few or no opportunities to catch up.”