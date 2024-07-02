Books & the Arts / In Poetry’s Church More than a half century of the Poetry Project

(Ted Roeder)

This article appears in the July 2024 issue.

The tone was set early. It was afternoon at the Poetry Project’s New Year’s Day Marathon, the 50th since the event’s debut in 1974. After an hour and a half or so of poems, the day’s topic had come into focus. Sarah Schulman was reading a short essay about Palestine and reaching what felt like a conclusion. “For me, personally, the turning point came when I realized that I would not want to live under occupation for even one day,” Schulman read. “This is what we need to make Americans ask themselves: If they were being occupied and controlled, never had safety, were told what roads to go on, could not travel, could not work or walk where they wanted to without being controlled, had their kids arrested at age 9 for throwing rocks at bullying armed soldiers and then saw their fellows mass-murdered in cycles of repetition—if that was what was imposed on you, wouldn’t you do everything you could to change that? Any honest answer would be yes.”

Hours later, after the audience had heard many calls for a cease-fire, the Palestinian writer and organizer Kaleem Hawa recited a poem called “Maintenance,” set in the Al-Shati refugee camp. Hawa read calmly: “Most staff have long since packed up, save for the enlistees, / snapped and folded into the regulatory matrix, / and then returned to the camp. / Their flip-flops point leftwards when they walk, / their base is the provision of goods and services, / and their tips are the sweat of men.” As Hawa said to me after the reading, “I was trying to chart a different sort of affective course than the poetry of victimhood. The poem is, at once, about the liberation struggle and the infrastructures of colonization.”

The seriousness of solidarity and the power of festive hope have long been central to the Poetry Project. What began in 1966 as a response to a bunch of poets getting kicked out of two cafés has, over its 58 years, become a nonprofit nestled in one of New York’s oldest churches. The Poetry Project is a home for genuinely experimental poetry and performance, a loving refuge that has persisted in a New York where not much else has. (At least none of the bookstores and clubs that I grew up with—other than the Strand—have.)

The members of the Poetry Project are seeking to “change what certain cultural norms are,” its former executive director, Kyle Dacuyan, told me. As the death toll of the Nuseirat massacre climbs and The New York Times continues manufacturing consent for genocide, it may seem that Palestine has no need of poetry from New York. But in a city where cultural institutions are used as moral laundromats for Zionists, changing cultural norms is also vital work. As Schulman posted to a thread on X on February 10: “why [are] so many esteemed cultural institutions in New York, sophisticated national publications, and so many American universities…completely failing to respond to the moral crisis of this bloody slaughter of people in Gaza?”

Other institutions may struggle with their responses to the ongoing genocide, but the Poetry Project has remained resolute: In October, it signed on with the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, or PACBI. “I think it would be fair to say that it had not been a widely discussed commitment among US cultural institutions prior to that point,” Dacuyan told me. Shiv Kotecha, a member of Writers Against the War on Gaza, reports that since October, at least 176 more organizations have endorsed the PACBI call, including literary magazines, small presses and publishing houses, music labels, podcasts, art galleries, film festivals, and performance venues, among others.

For people engaged in broadcasting the terms of culture, there are poems to be written and labor to be withheld. (See the implosion of Artforum for the latter.) A blend of the material and the spiritual is the political horizon, and this is also poetry’s arena—but it is not grim. I have not been to a musical event with as much energy and heat as the New Year’s Day Marathon in years. I saw the first half in person, and it wasn’t until six hours had passed that I became aware of my body. (I saw the other half via livestream on my laptop; the entire event is now available on the Poetry Project’s YouTube channel. I recommend all of it.) It is hard to think of an event as spontaneous and free of repetition, since so much of what happens doesn’t fall into any one category, and the performers change every five minutes or so. I thought for days about performer Nile Harris, walking up the aisle of the sanctuary with a small speaker and a headset, cleansing the room with a small torrent of feedback, like a spiritual exterminator stalking our baseboards. Legendary dancer Yoshiko Chuma walked the same aisle and jumped into the arms of poet Jim Behrle, wearing the Gumby costume he’d been in all day as he took care of tech duties for the performers.

One moment in particular captures the syncretic jolt of the marathon, and the Poetry Project in general. In the early evening, actor and poet Cecila Gentili introduced a last-minute addition named Emily Allan. After some brief confusion (Gentili didn’t have a bio to introduce her with), Allan performed a song called “Steps to Destruction.” For five minutes, she told a convoluted story of toxic romance that was somehow funnier than it was unpredictable. Imagine LCD Soundsystem’s “Losing My Edge” (same kind of tiny beat) rewritten by Chris Kraus and Patti Harrison, with none of the narration particularly reliable: “I manipulate you into maintaining an intimate relationship with me under the guise of liberated desire and sexual autonomy,” Allan intoned. “We enter a free space of play and association. I tell you that a relationship is simply the erotic thrill of the threat of infidelity. You are impressed by that analysis.” When Allen was done and the crowd cheered, Gentili—impressed and startled all at once—posed our communal question: “Wait… who the fuck are you, Emily?”

Like many creative ventures in cities that are in thrall to the real estate industry, the Poetry Project was itself a miracle, a space emerging out of the chaos and communal energy of a small circle. In 1966, a set of poets who had been gathering at Le Metro and Les Deux Mégots (pun and homage intentional) went through some internecine squabbles and found themselves in need of a new spot for readings. St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery, on East 10th Street, was that place. Consecrated in 1799, it’s the second-oldest church building in Manhattan, located on New York’s oldest site of “continuous religious practice.” By the 1960s, it was home to something else, too: Theater Genesis had taken root there, jazz performances were happening during the summer, and poetry readings were common. The church’s reverend, Michael Allen, was active in protests against the war in Vietnam and was generally open to rogue events that might bring locals together.

As reported in Daniel Kane’s All Poets Welcome, the Poetry Project obtained its initial financial support in the form of an unlikely grant. A man named Israel Garver, a federal employee in the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare’s Office of Juvenile Delinquency and Development, was in charge of allocating funds that needed to be disbursed by the end of the fiscal year. He called a friend who taught sociology at the New School, Harry Silverstein, and asked him if he could think of a program that needed the money. Silverstein suggested Judson Church on Washington Square, where a theater and dance community was developing. Howard Moody, the rector at the church, passed the suggestion along to Al Carmines, Judson’s theater director. But Carmines wasn’t interested: “We don’t need sociologists running around in an arts program,” he said. As Kane notes, this missed opportunity provided the opportunity for another: St. Mark’s Church and its various endeavors, including the Poetry Project, got the grant instead and “became a center for politically radical events tied specifically to the oral presentation of poetry.”