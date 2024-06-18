Books & the Arts / Who Really Suffers When the Supply Chain Is in Crisis? Peter S. Goodman’s recent book on the pandemic’s effect on global rhythms of supply and demand tries to answer why “the world ran out of everything.”

Thousands of truck-sized 30-ton shipping containers are stacked aboard the Hanjin Oslo freighter in the Port of Los Angeles, 2020. (Photo by David McNew / Getty Images)

In the summer of 2022, much of the Indian subcontinent endured a hugely disruptive electricity crisis. In Bangladesh, there were rolling blackouts lasting up to 13 hours a day. Things were similarly bleak in parts of India and Pakistan. In the Indian state of West Bengal, schools were forced to close at the beginning of May, ahead of schedule for the summer break. In Pakistan, one day was cut from the official workweek of public-sector employees.

Books in review How the World Ran Out of Everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain Buy this book

All three countries, especially Bangladesh and India, still rely heavily on fossil fuels—gas in the former, coal in the latter—to produce electrical power, and in 2022, all three faced acute fuel deficits. The nub of the crisis across the subcontinent was insufficient power generation, and underlying this were fuel shortages.

The resulting regional electricity crisis was one of many significant manifestations around the world of a much broader phenomenon materializing across 2021 and 2022 as the world slowly reopened following the Covid lockdowns: the snarling of supply chains.

As the normal patterns of supply and demand were upended by the reverberations of the pandemic, the global supply chain—the complex web of economic and logistical connections through which all the world’s products and services are delivered from where they are produced to where they are consumed—struggled, inevitably, to cope. Fuel for electricity production was far from the only commodity affected: Toilet paper, face masks, and cars were just some of the many products in which significant disturbances of delivery occurred.

Peter S. Goodman labels this historic phenomenon the “Great Supply Chain Disruption,” and it’s the focus of his new book, How the World Ran Out of Everything. Currently the global economics correspondent for The New York Times, Goodman is a longtime economics reporter whose previous books include 2022’s Davos Man, a coruscating takedown of internaional elites, the title referring to the men who gather each year in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Goodman’s strategy in How the World Ran Out of Everything is to invite the reader to accompany him as he explores the various key links in what are often long and convoluted supply chains connecting the world’s producers to its consumers. Along the way, he meets a wide array of people whose livelihoods are bound up with keeping the products flowing.

Yet while Goodman hints (not least in the book’s title) at generalized and large-scale product shortages, he never really substantiates their existence. Rather, what he does substantiate is more revealing: supply-chain disruptions for certain goods, in certain places, and impacting certain economic actors.

The core sites of interest in Goodman’s account are the main transportation sectors that together make up the global supply chain for all but the highest-value, smallest-volume, most time-sensitive products (which are typically flown by air). Hence trucking, rail transportation, and, above all, ocean shipping are the economic milieus that Goodman investigates and attempts to bring to life, explaining for his readers how they handled (or, alternatively, did not handle) the convulsions of the pandemic era.

Goodman’s research leads him to make three main points about the modern global supply chain. The first is that the world had been left singularly vulnerable to supply disruptions because of the so-called “Just in Time” business revolution of the post-1970s. Egged on by efficiency-obsessed consultants (McKinsey and the like), multinational firms cut all the “fat” from their business operations, in particular the storage of spare inventory and backup parts, and instead relied on their supply chains to deliver the right number of components in exactly the right place and moment—i.e., just in time—to enable efficient, “lean” production. Companies such as IBM and Toyota became famous for their enthusiastic adoption of Just in Time principles. Of course, such a method doesn’t leave much room for error even in the most normal of times, and the period from 2021 to 2022 was very far from normal.

The disruptions of those years, however, were not just about an inherently fragile global production system failing to weather unpredictable and volatile rhythms of supply and demand. Profiteering by unscrupulous actors at the heart of the supply chain evidently served to exacerbate these disruptions. For example, the huge ocean carriers that ship goods around the world on vast container vessels directed their scarce resources to where the available profits were greatest, which was not necessarily where there was the greatest need for those resources. This is Goodman’s second principal point.