Is It Too Late to Remake American Democracy? A conversation with Osita Nwanevu about the fatal flaws of our governing system, the need for a more egalitarian political economy, and his new book The Right of the People.

The Capitol in the late 19th century. (Heritage Art / Heritage Images via Getty Images)

There is no shortage of books devoted to the crisis of democracy that have appeared since Trump’s election in 2016. But very few of these works cut to the quick and ask a rather obvious question of the last decade: What if America is not a democracy at all? Do political commentators subscribe to a fundamental misunderstanding of what constitutes a democracy in America, and have we failed to grasp not only why it’s in such bad shape today but also what steps can be taken to fix the system? Osita Nwanevu’s new book, The Right of the People: Democracy and the Case for a New American Founding, is important for this very reason. Nwanevu believes that the United States has never truly been a democracy, but that doesn’t mean it cannot become one. For this to happen, according to him, would not only demand a radical reform of our political institutions—abolishing the Senate and getting rid of the Electoral College, for instance—but also transforming the American economy, which is to say that a real democracy for Nwanevu demands a certain kind of egalitarian political economy

The Nation spoke to Nwanevu why the US isn’t truly a democracy and what must be done to transform its political and economic system to become one.

—Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins

Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins: In reaction to the election of Trump in 2016, a cottage industry sprouted up in publishing devoted to the so-called crisis of democracy. The same hand-wringing remains, but its made more complicated by the fact he won a majority in 2024. Might Trump’s victories instead indicate distrust and resentment of the political personnel and institutions that are failing to deliver on the promises of democracy? In other words, maybe it’s not democracy that is being rejected per se but rather a political system that is failing to protect the power of the people.

Osita Nwanevu: People still feel good about the concept of democracy. There was an AP/NORC poll last year, for instance, that found that 90 percent of Americans believe democracy is either a good but flawed system or the greatest system of government. Only 8 percent were willing to dismiss it entirely. Whether they shared the same understanding of what democracy actually means is another matter, of course, but most people like the idea of democracy and want to feel aligned with it. It’s “American democracy” people are down on—that same poll found a 53 percent majority of Americans believing democracy here is functioning poorly, with an additional 14 percent taking my position that America really isn’t a democracy. You see that same pessimism across surveys—Gallup found 71 percent of Americans reporting dissatisfaction with how democracy in America is working last year, the highest proportion they’d ever recorded.

I think it’s suicidal to run on the defense of our institutions in that context. It’s not, as you suggest, that people who were on the fence in this last election were rejecting democracy in considering or eventually voting for Donald Trump. It’s that many Americans simply didn’t believe they had much of a democracy to lose to begin with. So they voted on other issues instead.

DSJ: I was not aware until reading your book of how many contemporary liberal thinkers are critical of democracy. Of course, for much of its history liberalism has had an uneasy relationship with democracy, but for decades the two have often been conflated, hence the idea of “liberal democracy.” Nevertheless, you show how some of today’s leading liberal pundits, such as Ezra Klein, think that democracy is to blame for how partisan and factionary the political system now is. What do you make of such liberal critics?

ON: Klein shares many, if not all of my concerns about the design of our federal system and the impact its inequities have on our politics and policymaking. He’s not against democracy, but he is troubled by the way politics can coarsen our lives and our relationships with each other—more so than I am, I think it’s fair to say. Ideological polarization and our political divisions pose important challenges for us— and people aren’t wrong to be troubled by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, for instance, or the possibility that we could see political violence continue to rise—but conflict and difference are features of democracy, not bugs. Political leaders and pundits in this country often present us with a picture of how democracy is supposed to function—if we’d only talk out our differences civilly and through reasoned argument, we’d discover we actually have more in common than our divisions suggest and should build political consensus on that basis—that’s at odds with the realities of practicing politics in a society as large and diverse as ours. It’s simply not the case that our divisions are merely illusory or just products of social dynamics or mostly the result of manipulation by bad actors, as Barack Obama suggested in his 2004 speech to the Democratic National Convention.

Political actors do like to slice and dice us apart for their own ends, yes, but we also have deep, genuine, and substantive disagreements about important issues facing the country for legitimate reasons. And it can make sense for us to be angry with each other or even to decide not to associate with each other on that basis. The task of liberal democratic governance is managing that conflict—there are rules of competition and engagement. There are rights that can never be infringed upon. Underneath that framework, we can live freely and peaceably; society holds together and moves forward. But there’s still room for vigorous competition and even partisan rancor that, frankly, I think we should understand as part of the price of our own democratic agency. There must be room in liberal democratic society for serious conflict. There must be room, even, for extremism—a stance that ought to be commonsensical given the fact that racial equality and equality for women were once extreme ideas pushed by voices at the fringes of American politics. I don’t think the self-appointed guardians of the liberal project today take any of this seriously.

DSJ: Is the Abundance movement antidemocratic?