"No Other Land" and the Brutal Truth of Israel's Occupation The unsparing documentary—one of the year's most powerful films—has still not found a distributor in the US.

(Courtesy of Anipode Films)

No Other Land follows Basel Adra, a young Palestinian man from Masafer Yatta, a collection of 20 villages in the West Bank, who began recording Israel’s destruction of homes in his community when he was 15. Adra worked alongside Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, and the directors Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor to make the documentary.

The film showcases the banality of “service” in the occupation: The men and women of the Israeli army are shown milling about or growing apoplectic at Palestinian children, even as they commit war crimes in the West Bank. Israel’s script in the region is well-known and well-rehearsed: The army—which governs Palestinian life—declares an area of land closed to Palestinians in order to conduct live training exercises; then, settlers are invited to erect their encampments in the “military zone.” The whole show, which has resulted in the presence of more than 700,000 settlers in colonies across the West Bank, amounts to a countrywide grand larceny. Meanwhile, Israeli courts have been used to launder the proceeds—and the biggest fence is the one draped in legal robes.

In this case, a court took 22 years to whitewash the crime; the ruling, which favored the army, was delivered in 2022. Another fact on the ground—the immutable logic of Zionism. It’s all another reminder—about as subtle as a rusty nail in the brain—that the ethnic cleansing of Palestine never ended. The Nakba continues; No Other Land makes this very clear.

I struggled to watch No Other Land. Melancholy and outrage kept me from sitting still and focusing on the screen. I wanted to jump out of my skin, to be somewhere else and avoid the story altogether. But looking away is a privilege, one that is overwhelmed by the responsibility to bear witness and to share in the grief.

While most of the film’s footage was captured from 2019 to 2023—before the current genocide in Gaza—a handful of important scenes occur perhaps 10 or 15 years earlier. We see Basel’s father as a young man, offering encouragement to children on a field trip against their fear of Israeli soldiers. Basel himself appears as a boy, while his father explains that Palestinians are armed with sumud, or steadfastness, in the face of arch injustice.

At one point, Basel reflects on the fact that he’s now his father’s age in that earlier video. Thus we learn that his family’s struggle is the Palestinian struggle in microcosm: an intergenerational effort to build a life, to imagine a future that defeats or transcends Jewish supremacy in Palestine. For Basel’s family, and for so many others, the effort has been a futile one. The occupation grinds on, remorselessly and endlessly.

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in the film depicts the destruction of a school in Masafer Yatta, one that was built simply because it was needed. No explanation is given for its demolition, but we don’t need one either. The school is treated as an unpermitted structure by the occupation authorities—one of the tricks of the apartheid government. So it’s destroyed and the area is declared a military zone. Rinse and repeat.

In the scene, a phalanx of Israeli soldiers appears at the school, menacing and dangerous, and the small children are forced to evacuate through a window. Their trauma is thick enough to choke on, and you can’t help but contemplate their futures in a system that diminishes the sanctity of their lives.