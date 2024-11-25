Books & the Arts / Malaise at the Monoprix The discontents of Michel Houellebecq. The Discontents of Michel Houellebecq What happened to the French novelist?

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the December 2024 issue.

Michel Houellebecq’s characters spend a lot of time in supermarkets. In the opening pages of The Elementary Particles, the depressed main character scarfs down a prepackaged fillet of monkfish, sold under the “gourmet” line of the French supermarket brand Monoprix. In Submission, the narrator experiences a fleeting moment of existential dread when he reflects on having to choose between three microwavable chicken options. After quitting his job and moving into a hotel, the even more despondent hero of Serotonin finds relief upon discovering the multitude of hummus flavors available at his local “Carrefour City,” a better option than his local Monoprix: “I had had an inkling since my first visit that this shop would play an important part in my new life.” But perhaps the most glowing depiction of all comes in The Map and the Territory, when the author refers to a Casino hypermarket and a Shell gas station as the only “perceptible centers of energy” in the notoriously sleepy town of… Paris.

Books in review Annihilation: A Novel Buy this book

For the 68-year-old French novelist, these low temples of consumerism capture humanity’s warped sense of freedom: They are “the only social propositions likely to provoke desire, happiness, or joy.” Here his characters can bask in the great halogen lights of economic progress, mesmerized by the variety of offerings and comforted by the convenience of the shopping experience. It is here, too, where they can be made aware of the smallness of their lives, the vast distances they stand from the production process, their alienation from their work and the goods they consume. They can, in Houellebecq’s view, understand what life is like in the 21st century: a world in which humanity has veered off course in ways we’re still trying to account for.

Reading these scenes, one finds Houellebecq at his finest: An acerbic critic of consumer society, he is also a shrewd observer of the absurdity of life under late-stage capitalism. A visionary of the commonplace, he can find both meaning and its absence in something as banal as an aisle in a local Monoprix or a gas pump at a Shell station. Contrary to his self-cultivated image as a literary celebrity—reinforced by his penchant for chain smoking at his few public appearances—Houellebecq is not a misanthrope; he is a humanist who has become disappointed by all that humanity currently has to offer. His novels, in the end, always seem to ask: Do we not deserve better?

In Houellebecq’s latest, Annihilation, a 544-page doorstop, frozen food once again makes an appearance as a signifier of this disappointment. The main character, Paul, works as an adviser to the French finance minister, a job that consumes most of his waking hours and leads to the unraveling of his marriage. After he and his wife, Prudence, who is a vegan, agree to keep separate spaces for their food, Paul starts buying himself dishes from small local shops—but eventually abandons this approach in favor of the more reliable microwavable food from Monoprix Gourmet. Paul’s personal favorite is the chicken tagine, assembled from multiple countries within the European Union.

Houellebecq could never be described as even remotely progressive. But for years, there was a kind of political ambiguity to his work and his public persona. While his books criticized the spiritual emptiness of the West and the tyranny of unbridled choice imposed by economic liberalism, the question of what should come next was left largely unanswered. And although his works seemed to detest our present capitalist age, they expressed their criticism in terms that were not all that materialist in nature. He was not provoked by the system’s social injustice so much as by the general malaise it caused and the often bewildering descents into libertinism and New Age mysticism it prompted.

These questions were at the forefront of The Elementary Particles, which took for its subject the trajectory of two radically different half-brothers coming of age in the aftermath of the 1960s—one a renowned and reclusive molecular biologist named Michel, the other a sex-crazed public-school teacher named Bruno. A lost soul in search of himself, Bruno travels to a campground frequented by left-wing hippies, nudists, dejected civil servants, and fellow aimless wanderers. While the campground is ostensibly political and spiritual, what he finds is that its guru is a fraud and almost everyone else is there to have sex. Bruno is not necessarily disappointed by this fact. Without any spiritual or political subterfuge needed, he can achieve relief in every sense of the word. His sexual liberation proves, however, to be not all that different from the New Age gibberish that he finds all around him. Both are the products of a listless society rejecting the emptiness of consumerism but with nothing to fill the void other than a set of made-up beliefs and practices.

For years, Houellebecq seemed content to stick to this kind of social criticism and satire. In an era of limitless choice, instant gratification, and information overload, he appeared to view the very production of literature as a kind of subtle act of resistance. At least he theorized as much in his disarmingly earnest 1992 essay “Approaches to Disarray.” In a section of the essay titled “The World as Supermarket and Derision”—yes, the grocery aisles once again—Houellebecq celebrates novels for nothing short of their ability to summon humanity:

A book can only be appreciated slowly; it involves reflection (not mainly in the sense of intellectual effort, but in that of looking back); there is no reading without pausing, without reverse movement, without re-reading. This is impossible and even absurd in a world where everything evolves, everything fluctuates, and nothing has permanent validity; neither rules, nor things, nor human beings. With all its strength (which was great), literature opposes the notion of permanent topicality, of the perpetual present. Books call for readers; but these readers must have an individual and stable existence: they cannot be pure consumers, pure phantoms; they must also be, in some way, subjects.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Houellebecq seemed to take this duty of opposing the “000perpetual present” quite seriously. In those two decades, he published five novels. Some were more middling works (such as Platform, which rehashes the themes of The Elementary Particles) and others brilliant send-ups of cultural elites (such as The Map and the Territory), but all sought to capture the struggle for purpose in a world overflowing with choice and possibility. Houellebecq’s fascination with distraught, sex-deprived males can be disquieting—it’s not hard to imagine a convert to inceldom nodding along to an uncritical reading. But the comic edge that runs through these novels shows that the writer’s pessimism should not be mistaken for misanthropy. As Houellebecq himself observed in a 2000 essay about the rock musician Neil Young, “Young’s songs are made for those who are often unhappy, lonely, approaching the gateways of despair—but who continue to believe that happiness is possible.”

One could say the same of Houellebecq’s work, though another line in that essay might apply even more: “None of his albums are perfect; but I don’t know one that doesn’t have at least one magnificent song.”

Yet something seemed to change with Houellebecq starting in the early 2010s. After years of dedication to the cause of literature, seemingly sticking to his role of chronicler and satirist, he began to make more overtly political interventions.