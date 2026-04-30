Activism / May Day Films to Inspire You With Solidarity From Modern Times to Harlan County, USA. Edit

A scene from the 1967 film The Battle of Algiers showing French paratrooper Colonel Mathieu—played by Jean Martin—walking past a a cheering throng. (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

As we celebrate May Day, the International Workers’ Holiday, we might want to watch a movie that inspires us in our own struggles. But there aren’t that many great movies about the workers’ struggle. The reason is obvious—capitalists control Hollywood. Their class interest is in promoting the status quo, not radical change. Still, a century of movie history has led to some great films about the class struggle, anti-colonialism, and other leftist causes. Here are 20 of my favorites, in order of their release date. May watching them inspire you with solidarity!

The Battleship Potemkin (1925). From the moment of film’s invention, both capitalists and socialists understood the power of the moving image to influence people. The Soviet government made many powerful propaganda films to solidify their revolution in the 1920s. Sergei Eisenstein was the best of all the early Soviet directors. His film dramatizing the 1905 Russian ship rebellion, part of that year’s great revolutionary struggle, makes you want to overthrow the corrupt tsarist state a century later. If you like this, try Earth, The Extraordinary Adventures of Mr. West in the Land of the Bolsheviks, Strike, or some of the other astonishing early Soviet films.

Modern Times (1936). Charlie Chaplin was a committed socialist and, as his fame grew, he included more politics in his films. Modern Times is a fantastic comedy about working-class life that any viewer could relate to. He plays his famous Tramp character once again, but this time finds himself the subject of a corporate experiment to feed workers through automation so they work harder, gets spied on in the bathroom by the boss, and accidentally leads a strike. It’s a fantastic look at life under capitalism while also being funny and sweet.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940). John Steinbeck’s famous novel about Oklahoma migrants to California was not explicitly leftist. Neither was John Ford’s 1940 film adaptation starring Henry Fonda in an iconic role as Tom Joad. But the Great Depression opened Hollywood up to a little more lefty politics in the movies. Ford turned the novel into a powerful vision of how an entire class of farmworkers were chewed up and spat out by an America lying to its working class.

Salt of the Earth (1954). In 1950, Mexican mine workers organized with the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers went on strike in New Mexico. They worked and lived in horrible conditions. They won that strike when women took over on the picket lines after a court banned the union members from striking. At the same time, Mine Mill leadership was under attack for their communist leadership. A group of blacklisted filmmakers came to New Mexico and used the workers and the organizers themselves to dramatize the strike. The filmmakers underwent police harassment and the female star was deported to Mexico during the shooting. It disappeared for decades before a rediscovery. When I show it to my students, I ask them how this film is communist, the justification for its blacklisting. They don’t get it—the film is about decent living conditions, indoor plumbing, and basic respect on the job. If that’s communism, sign me up.

A Generation (1955). Andrzej Wajda was the great filmmaker of Polish freedom. Later in his career, he got in trouble with the authorities for making films critical of the communist government, such as Man of Marble, which uses the story of an exceptional worker in the 1950s to discuss the corruption of the communist ideal. But in 1955, Wajda’s film about the role of socialism in the Polish resistance to the Nazis still makes me want to take up arms against the fascists today. A powerful, brilliant film.

The Organizer (1963). Mario Monicelli’s film is probably the best film ever made about a labor strike. Starring Marcello Mastroianni as an anarchist organizer fleeing the police who leads Italian textile workers in a strike, The Organizer does a wonderful job of showing the ups and downs of an early 20th-century strike that is doomed to fail but that builds the class struggle that viewers believe will eventually lead to victory.

I Am Cuba (1964). The Cuban Revolution of 1959 soon had the support of the Soviet Union. Mikhail Kalatozov, the greatest Soviet director of the era, worked with Cubans to create a film dramatizing four stages before the revolution—the sex work Cuban women do to survive, the exploitation by United Fruit, the failed student movements, and the successful peasant revolution that will propel Castro to power. It’s technically brilliant, simply a beautiful film to watch. It also teaches ideology while being super entertaining.

The Battle of Algiers (1966). In my opinion, Gillo Pontecorvo’s film about the Algerian Revolution against the French is the best film ever made. Period. Working with Algerians who had just won their independence, it tells the story of the revolution that lays out both revolutionary and counterrevolutionary ideology with tremendous sophistication. Most powerfully, it centers the real power and costs of violence, which can bring independence, but at the price of dead babies. Pontecorvo lets no one romanticize that violence, but he forces us all to understand how it leads to the historical inevitability of freedom.

Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion (1970). Just how much can a leading fascist get away with? That’s the subject of Elio Petri’s film. It follows a top police inspector who kills his mistress and leaves clues everywhere, just to see if he gets caught. Of course, all the powerful people know he did it. They don’t care. They intervene just before he destroys himself and make sure he stays in his position. You think this has any relevance for today?