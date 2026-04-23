Books & the Arts / Revisiting the Advent of the Abstract A recent gallery exhibition on abstract art and self-taught artists proposes a new story for the rise of abstraction.

Susan Te Kahurangi King’s Untitled, 2022. (Courtesy of Shrine)

In the winter of 2012, New York’s Museum of Modern Art mounted a blockbuster-scale exhibition titled “Inventing Abstraction, 1910–1925”—a celebration of the centenary of one of the most astonishing turns in European and American art. From the Renaissance on, European fine art had been profoundly oriented toward narrative, illustrating biblical stories, the lives of saints, classical mythology, the triumphs and defeats of rulers and their armies. Sometimes ordinary people got a look-in, too, and there was room for more purely descriptive art forms such as still life and landscape, but storytelling was the main act.

That changed in the early 20th century, when a few artists began to believe that art had no need to depict anything but its own forms and intentions. Tracing the origins of this new theory in the work of painters like Robert Delaunay, Wassily Kandinsky, and Francis Picabia, the show at MoMA rehearsed a history that had long been familiar but, I felt at the time, still succeeded in conjuring an era when this approach “was still a leap, when it affected certain people like love or revolution.” The advent of abstract art aroused the most vehement resistance, and yet it spread with a rapidity we’d now call viral, from Munich and Paris to Moscow, New York, and beyond.

This winter, Shrine, a small gallery in Tribeca, hosted a similarly titled show whose subtitle tells a very different story. Curated by Jay Gorney, “Inventing Abstraction: Nonrepresentational Self-Taught Art” situated abstract art against its two conventional origins: as either the product of a militant avant-garde intent on overthrowing the old verities, or a historically minded endeavor to maintain and extend what the critic Harold Rosenberg called “the tradition of the new.” Instead, the exhibition showed abstraction as a practice of artists with a closer eye on their own immediate situation—or on the judgment of God—than on the flow of art history. Gorney, who owned one of New York’s most influential galleries in the 1980s and ’90s, contends that for self-taught artists (or, as they are sometimes called, “outsider artists”), “there is nothing to mimic, adulate, or reject; abstraction emerges as a primary visual language.” I’m not convinced that most so-called outsiders are quite as outside the flow of art history as all that—but let’s concede that they have a different relation to it than those who have been socialized and accredited by the art-educational system.

Who is or isn’t an outsider artist? What counts or doesn’t count as self-taught art? These are unresolved questions. Some of the most “inside” artists of all have never been to art school. Maurizio Cattelan—he of the gold toilet and the banana taped to the wall—is one. Another was the pioneering conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner, who dropped out of Hunter College in his freshman year, never studied art, and once told me that he owed his education to the New York Public Library. “There is no such thing as outsider art,” Weiner said to the artist-writer Brainard Carey. “It’s a category of people who wanted to discover things that were not part of their structure.” That means people who become artists, perhaps even unknowingly, because of their need for discovery—but it also means the people who are in a position to “find” artists where there were never supposed to be any. The notion of the outsider romanticizes the artist’s discoverer—the one who is in a position to bring attention and value to works that had previously been ignored—as much as it does the artist who is discovered. And yet, Weiner insisted, “an artist is an artist is an artist.”

The whole point of art, as Weiner understood, was to somehow step outside habitual forms of perception and being: “Every work of art is supposed to give somebody that sense that there’s a moment in their day, in their life, where they’re outside of jurisdiction because of what they see and because of where they are, and somebody built it for them. Somebody made it for them.” The appetite for the outsider has to do with this need; we have to experience a point of view that escapes our own internalized cultural strictures. When we cross the path of someone following the beat of a different drummer, we become more aware of our own assumptions, and maybe more critical of them. In that sense, all artists are somehow on the outside, but those who are recognized as such have been ushered inside a reigning structure of perception and thinking, and thereby alter it to some degree.

So despite my deep reservations about such categorizations—despite my sympathy for Weiner’s “an artist is an artist is an artist” dictum—I am willing to use the word outsider (which in the end seems to me a little more descriptive than the ostensibly neutral and nonjudgmental “self-taught”) for those cases where I sense that someone’s way of seeing things is so radically distinct from my own that I’m not even sure I can understand it; where, as I’ve said before, I can’t help responding to it even though I’m not sure if my response has any real connection to what the artist had in mind.

That many of the artists in Gorney’s exhibition had unconventional ways of seeing the world would be evident from the art they produced, but this idiosyncrasy is further underlined by the biographical notes he has provided on the gallery’s website. Emery Blagdon, for instance, “believed his creations generated electromagnetic energy with immense healing properties.” A delicately intricate hanging construction of wire and bits of metal might look like a sanitorium for a colony of pet crickets; Blagdon’s paintings, by contrast, are bluntly diagrammatic, loosely brushed designs that seem to map the interactions of unnamable energies. Minnie Evans reflected that her art may have “come from the nations, I suppose, that might have been destroyed before the flood,” while Madge Gill, one of the most renowned of outsider artists, “believed that a spirit guide named ‘Myrninerest’ guided her hand and authored her drawings.”

Emery Blagdon’s Untitled (healing machine), ca 1954-1986. (Courtesy of Shrine)

Evans, working in North Carolina, and Gill, in London, both made drawings whose hypnotically rhythmic patterning is subject to mercurial, unexpected shifts; those by Evans are relatively spare while Gill’s are dense, but both are cognizant of the power of visual rhythms to transport the viewer to some mysterious elsewhere. If I’m not inclined to accept the electromagnetic healing properties, antediluvian visions, or helpers from the beyond in which these creators believed, does my disbelief falsify or condescend to the art that was made with those convictions? And what about the fact that Blagdon “considered his works and overarching project a ‘healing machine’ and did not regard his assemblages as art”? Evidently, Gorney can’t see things Blagdon’s way any more than I can. And as far as I’m concerned, whatever Blagdon may have thought, his sculptures and paintings are nothing if not art.

There were others in the exhibition whose thoughts project an alterity that we can never really know we understand. Judith Scott, a very great artist in my estimation, was deaf, mute, and had Down syndrome. She never learned to sign or write. In 1987, at the age of 43, Scott was introduced to the Creative Growth Art Center in Oakland, California, where she began making complicated and highly varied sculptures by wrapping various objects in yarn and strips of fabric. What and how she thought about what she was doing, and why she did it, are as impossible to reconstruct as what it might have meant to her, but the intensity of thinking invested in her art is patent. The show’s other artists included Nenna Kalu, last year’s winner of the Turner Prize for best exhibition by a British artist, who is autistic and described as having limited verbal communication, and Susan Te Kahurangi King, a New Zealander who stopped speaking at the age of 4. Such artists leave little to no record of how they conceptualize their work—but that their intentions are clear and determinate is incontestable from the visual evidence. And then there’s the complete unknown: the artist dubbed the Philadelphia Wireman (though we have no reason to assume it was a man), whose works, about 1,200 small sculptures, were found in boxes and bags on a street corner one trash-collection night, it’s said, in 1982 (or, according to other sources accepted by Gorney, the late 1970s). Any conjectures about who might have made them or why are completely speculative. What we can say in all these cases, though, is that their art reflects a fundamental need to work on the world as it’s been given, to intervene in it, to transform something in it, and to communicate the need that their art embodies. Working with what often feels like the bare minimum, the leftovers of daily life, these artists create their own homemade worlds.