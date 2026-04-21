Lea Ypi’s Family Secrets
In the political theorist’s genre-bending book on Albania and historical memory, Indignity, she interrogates how much one family can be implicated in a country’s becoming.
The narrator of Lea Ypi’s Indignity is a woman on a mission. When the book begins, she’s lost in Tirana, the capital of Albania, on a busy street called Paris Commune, trying to find the archive of the Sigurimi, the former Albanian secret police. People keep asking, “You’re not from here, are you?” It’s complicated. The narrator has the same name as the author of this book, who is described in her bio as a “native of Albania,” and she says that she’s had an address on the street for years. But she hasn’t spent much time in the city since the death of her dear paternal grandmother, Leman, in 2006. Almost everyone the narrator meets keeps asking her to explain why she’s come back.
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The best version of this question comes from a taxi driver in a MAGA hat who takes the narrator to the archive: “Are you going there for work or fun?” “For fun,” she guesses. For work, Lea Ypi the author is a political theorist at the London School of Economics, best known for Free, her great memoir, sometimes also called a novel, based on her childhood as a follower of “Uncle Enver” (Hoxha) in the last years of the dictatorship. The bio in that book mentioned her “expertise in Marxism and critical theory.” (After the success of Free, that phrase was cut to make room for “prizewinning,” “international bestseller,” and even “one of the most important thinkers in the world,” but going mainstream has only made Ypi more ruthlessly self-critical.)
The soldier outside the archive asks, “What is the purpose of your visit today?” He doesn’t really care, but the narrator’s elevator pitch involves a lost photograph of Leman and her husband, Asllan, on their honeymoon in the Italian Alps in 1941, which showed up on Facebook and “went viral in Albania.” The archivist Vera D. asks, “Did you apply to see the files as a researcher or a family member?” (Copying fees are waived for people investigating relatives.) “I applied as a researcher,” the narrator says. But she feels like an “archaeologist in the temple of mutilated knowledge, a shaman leaning over a rotting corpse.” An archaeologist might intrude into a house of worship to look for the fragments of some mysterious old faith. But what is a shaman supposed to do with archival remains, or with the restless spirits of her own ancestors?
Indignity shares some characters and philosophical concerns with Free, but it’s a very different kind of book—more passionate, more intellectual, messier in a way that’s more engaging and provocative. Its basic design is simple: A frame story about doing research leads into historical fiction based on the first 30 years of Leman’s unfortunate life. Born in 1918 in the cosmopolitan city formerly known as Salonika—Thessaloniki since its annexation by Greece in 1912—Leman decided to migrate to Albania when she was 18. In the late 1940s, after the arrest of her husband, she was sent with her infant son (the author’s father) to dig ditches on a collective farm.
Leman played a central role in Free as well, but as a sheltering presence rather than a painful absence. She was a moral anchor in a world of illusions and dark ironies, a wise and enigmatic steward of simple truths. The conceit of Indignity is that, even if you break through the lies that you’ve grown up with, there’s not necessarily a truth behind them waiting patiently for you to arrive. Ypi is no longer protected from the past by her parents and by Leman, as the child was in Free, but her knowledge is still limited for specific reasons as well as universal ones, just by the nature of imperfect memories and time. Some of her sources are informants with incredible code names like The Tribune, White Chewing-Gum, and March Wind, whose testimony can hardly be trusted. But all dead grandparents are mysterious in their own ways, even when the sources are abundant and reliable. They’re history incarnate.
Each of Indignity’s three parts begins with a chapter called “Prologue.” The first one centers on that lost photograph of Leman and Asllan on Facebook and the nasty comments posted underneath, a MacGuffin that perfectly represents the author’s loss and current predicament. The first comment on the picture is the most benign: “She carried herself with such dignity, and those communist monsters robbed her of it.” Ypi wants to fight this characterization, in terms that might risk recalling Whitney Houston (“No matter what they take from me / They can’t take away my dignity”), but she stops herself and the subsequent comments distract her, including one that hits closer to home: “Ypi lectures around the world about how capitalism is wrong…. Meanwhile, she conveniently forgets her own grandfather,” Asllan, “who rotted for decades in a communist prison.”
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The viral photograph is more than just a device to set the plot in motion. It also essentially takes the cliché of the snapshot that inspires memories and smashes it to pieces. Ypi’s impulse to defend her grandmother’s dignity quickly runs into an impasse: Her memories are no longer just her own; maybe the trolls even know something that she doesn’t. One claims that Leman was some kind of fascist spy or communist informant—and, for the sake of suspense, it’s possible. But the more substantive issue is conceptual: What is this “something” that her grandmother called dignity? Is it inherent to all humans, as Leman believed, or does it exist only in relation to others? And how much do we need to know about a person to understand what it means to them?
The first part of Indignity, about Leman’s life in Salonika up to her seemingly hasty choice to move to Albania, sometimes reads like a fairy tale. It begins with the rewriting of a family legend about Leman’s own grandfather Ibrahim Pasha, who supposedly died in Constantinople from eating too much baklava while celebrating the birth of a grandson in Salonika—a miscommunication, since the baby was Leman. In Ypi’s reimagining, the pasha’s wife pleads with the Jewish doctor, Elias Levy, to ascribe to her husband a more dignified cause of death; she settles for a heart attack. This ridiculous story provides the occasion for some serious historical background on the decline of the Ottoman Empire, as well as more reflections on the meaning of dignity that are really the dilemmas of the writer herself, who is also struggling with what to say and what to leave unsaid.
A scene of young Leman witnessing the “unmixing of peoples” after the First World War, and her later decision to migrate to Albania, frame her whole life in terms of self-creation rather than contingency or determination by others. Her choice to migrate is artfully juxtaposed with the suicide of her stoic, intellectual Aunt Selma on the day of her wedding to Gustav Heym, a German businessman who negotiated the marriage through Selma’s brother, Leman’s father. Such stories, while presumably true, can only be narrated in a mode that combines rapid chunks of historical context with devices from popular melodrama. They can be hard to follow without consulting the timeline and list of characters at the front of the book. As in any good soap opera like Capital, however, the various parts are mostly intelligible in themselves, even if the details have a deeper meaning for those more dedicated to reading like a researcher and making connections.
The prologue to Part Two is subtitled “The Greek,” because Leman’s origins in Greece ultimately define her identity as a suspected foreign agent in the Sigurimi archive. The historical fiction in this part begins in 1936, with the 18-year-old Leman having just arrived in Tirana and getting something called a “registration certificate.” Surprisingly, this bureaucratic task becomes one of the most bizarre and powerful scenes in the book, in a chapter called “The Dogs,” in which a bad smell with a mysterious cause is used to represent the banal evil of state-sanctioned violence. (The device is too good to spoil by revealing the source of the smell here.) Asllan also shows up, having recently returned from a stint as a young socialist in Paris campaigning for the Popular Front. Asllan’s backstory is told partly through his later “Investigative Judicial File,” in the first of a series of “Intermezzos” that appear to excerpt historical documents. Another intermezzo excerpts one of Asllan’s articles from the time, about the French heroes of the Enlightenment, with the ominous title “Lessons From History.” Right on cue, Enver Hoxha himself shows up, a little drunk, smelling like “onion and lavender,” to criticize the article and Asllan’s ambivalent relationship to revolution. Things go south pretty quickly for the Ypis from that point on.
It’s not at all necessary to read Free in order to appreciate Indignity, but the interplay between the two books is fascinating. One good reason for Ypi to return to this material is to wrestle with the moral and aesthetic problems in her earlier book. For example, one of the more memorable scenes in Free is about a shameful secret that the family keeps from the girl: that one of her great-grandfathers is Xhafer Bey Ypi, a former prime minister who was vilified in state propaganda for his collaboration with Mussolini. According to the official mythology that the girl learns in school, a heroic popular struggle won Albanian independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1912 but then was betrayed by elites like Xhafer Bey Ypi, who was allied with the Albanian monarch, Zog I, and welcomed the Italian Fascist occupation.
Lea grows up believing or pretending that sharing a last name with a “fascist scoundrel” is a coincidence. But her mother, without breaking the omertà that surrounds her own grandfather, tries to add some sympathetic nuance: “Did he defend freedom? It depends. To be free, you have to be alive.” She tries to put it in terms that a child would understand: “The fascists controlled the markets. It was Zog who gave them shares in all the major state companies…” But old Leman cuts off her daughter-in-law’s materialist casuistry: “This is not the time.” The scene illustrates the grounding role that Leman plays in Free, practically guiding the adult author as she tries to decide how much to explain to an international audience. It’s not just that the girl is too young to understand agency and structure, but also that, since the lesson is intended for the reader in any case, there’s no time to get into all that.
Indignity, though, gets into it. The historical documents in the intermezzos are used to quickly sketch out the context of fascist collaboration, and Xhafer Bey Ypi gets to speak for himself, in a heated argument with Asllan about the meaning of dignity, not long before the old man is killed by a bomb in Greece. The subsequent unraveling of the historical world of the book is a chaotic but satisfying process. After the Nazis occupy Greece, then “liberate” Albania from the Italians, the family doctor from the beginning of the book shows up, incredibly, in Tirana in a state of delirium, near death, having barely escaped being sent to Auschwitz. It’s an impossible scene that probably doesn’t succeed, but it feels necessary for the logic of the book, to try to keep the story whole and place the suffering of the Ypi family in perspective.
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The essentially comic mode of Free practically leads the reader to expect a happy ending, so that the sudden neoliberal apocalypse at the end comes as a shock. By contrast, almost anything seems possible in Indignity, even as the tragic fate of the family is repeatedly prophesied, most notably by the Nazi sympathizer Gustav Heym, who turns out to have a complicated sort of conscience as well as a measure of foresight. The fate of Asllan, who gets mixed up with some British secret agents who apparently abandon him and his social-democratic friends to their fate under the Hoxha regime, sounds like material for a John le Carré thriller, although there’s not much time for suspense at the level of compression that’s required to include it in this book.
Here and throughout, Indignity stubbornly demands more flipping back and forth than is usual in a modern novel, and even some listening to interviews with the author online. But it also provokes a deep curiosity and wonder about the esoteric historical world of the Ypis, with its unique symbolic attachments and dilemmas. The chapter imagining the fate of Leman as an intellectual at work on a collective farm is one of the best, with vivid details and a sense of calm amid the pain. In fact, it is one of the few parts of the book that feels completely realistic, as if Ypi was determined to prove the point that she wanted to make on Facebook: that her grandmother never lost her dignity.
But that would be too easy. There is an exasperating twist in the final pages—incredible but simple enough to be true, and so consequential that it would seem inexcusable to invent, for all the poetic justice that it brings: a problem with the sources that calls into question almost everything that Ypi might have learned in the archive. There will be no historical closure in anything like the form demanded by the Facebook trolls and apparently desired by Ypi herself at the beginning of her quest. Then again, maybe it would have been the ultimate indignity if the memory of Leman had turned out to depend on the evidence in this corrupt and stupid archive. Remaining unknowable, even if it’s only by accident, might be interpreted both as a posthumous victory over the secret police and as a final lesson in emancipation from the past.
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