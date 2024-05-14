Books & the Arts / Friends and Enemies Marty Peretz and the travails of American liberalism. Marty Peretz and the Travails of American Liberalism From his New Left days to his neoliberalism and embrace of interventionism, The Controversialist is a portrait of his own political trajectory and that of American liberalism too.

Martin Peretz (L) and then–New Republic editor Hendrick Hertzberg, 1984. (Cynthia Johnson / Getty)

In 1975, Susan Sontag—the star intellectual of her generation—was forced to confront the fact that she was just another American without healthcare. At 42, she made a rare visit to the doctor, which brought the terrifying news of a tumor in her left breast. The metastasized cancer had already reached Stage 4. She soon underwent a radical mastectomy, which left her feeling “maimed,” and girded herself for an even more ruthless remedy: an experimental course of immunotherapy developed by a Parisian oncologist.

As a freelance writer whose books enjoyed more prestige than sales, Sontag didn’t have any health insurance. The treatment would cost $150,000 (or more than $850,000 in 2024 terms). Fortunately for Sontag, she did have access to an alternative in the United States to a welfare state: extravagantly wealthy friends. Spearheading the campaign to fund Sontag’s treatment were her publisher, Roger Straus, and her editor, Robert Silvers. Straus, a Guggenheim heir, and Silvers, a lifelong partner to Grace, Countess of Dudley, were perfectly positioned for the delicate job of passing around the hat to those with plump bank accounts.

Among the many people the pair approached was a couple who had the requisite combination of cultural aspirations and a superabundance of ready cash: Anne and Marty Peretz. Anne, a left-leaning philanthropist and heir to the Singer sewing machine fortune, and Marty, then the owner-editor of The New Republic, decided to pitch in. As Marty recalled, “After a little discussion, Anne and I said yes, even though we felt strange giving money to someone we didn’t really know who had very rich friends. If I tell myself the entire truth, I might have been pleased to be asked: it felt like I was being let into the cultured inner sanctum.”

That Marty Peretz, a consummate outsider, would actually be invited in was another matter. When Sontag later had dinner with the Peretzes, she wasn’t all that nice. Chilly to Marty, she condescendingly told Anne, “You are a very good homemaker.” Marty was “startled”—the couple didn’t exactly expect thanks for their help, but they assumed that “good manners” and “common decency” might mean that Sontag would at least treat them as her equals.

The dinner with Sontag is recounted in Marty Peretz’s memoir, The Controversialist, in which the polarizing publisher recounts the many friends and equally numerous foes he has encountered in a roller-coaster life that has seen him move from the periphery of American society to the centers of power only to then find himself a near-pariah late in life in the communities where he once ruled the roost. In The Controversialist, Peretz recounts his ups and downs with a certain knowingness that can be, at times, candid or evasive, boastful or apologetic. Peretz tells his story in the irascible, self-pitying, blunt voice of an octogenarian gearing up for the Seinfeld-ian ritual of Festivus, where he can shout out all his grievances. Beginning with his hothouse upbringing in an argumentative and often abusive household in the Bronx in the 1940s, and continuing with his emergence as a wealthy supporter of radical causes during the heady 1960s and his political U-turn toward neoliberal disillusionment in the last quarter of the 20th century, The Controversialist offers a portrait not just of Peretz’s own ideological and social trajectory but also of the long shadow he cast over American political culture as one of the most pivotal liberal figures in the second half of the 20th century. For better and (often) for worse, Peretz has been a force in American life for decades, and his story is not just of one man but of a politics, and an elite, that has never quite been able to come to terms with its culpability for triggering the ever-widening crises of the 21st century.

Born in 1938, Martin Herbert Peretz grew up in the Bronx. He didn’t come from poverty; his father was a landlord who rented property in Washington Heights and owned a pocketbook factory. But he did grow up in a world touched by the poverty of others—a claustrophobic, Yiddish-speaking and Shoah-haunted immigrant milieu far from the American mainstream. The most emotionally hard-hitting pages of The Controversialist, in fact, come from those moments when he talks about this often isolated and traumatized world: the helpless anguish and guilt his parents and the parents of his peers felt as they followed the horrifying news of the Nazi slaughter in Europe, knowing full well that many of their closest kin were being killed. As Peretz recalls, “My father had nine brothers and sisters and, aside from my uncle Jake, who lived in Brooklyn with his wife and owned a candy store, they and their families were all in Europe. My parents had a list of the people who they were close to, and they were always waiting for them to write. Most of them never did.”

From this shell-shocked and marginalized beginning, Peretz pursued a swift path of upward mobility via higher education. Entering Brandeis University—then a haven of radical intellectuals—in 1955, Peretz found himself in an entirely new world: In Waltham, Massachusetts, he met C. Wright Mills, Irving Howe, and Herbert Marcuse. More than Mills and Howe, Marcuse was an especially important mentor to Peretz, who took from the abstruse German refugee the lesson that “sex—real sex, exploratory sex, sex sundered from consumer corruption—was the key to political liberation.”

This is, of course, a simplification of the kinds of lessons that Marcuse was hoping to teach his young American students, but it also speaks to Peretz’s early attraction to the burgeoning New Left, and in particular the ways in which it combined political and sexual liberation, a radical activism and counterculture. Indeed, sexual liberation emerges as an important—albeit oblique—theme in Peretz’s memoir, where for the first time he publicly identifies himself as gay.

After graduating from Brandeis, Peretz stepped up the academic ladder and embarked on a PhD in government at Harvard. He fell in love with the storied university almost as soon as he arrived, becoming a self-professed “Harvard patriot” who cherished the institution for sociological as well as academic reasons. It was there, after all, that he could both engage in brainy talk with figures like Stanley Hoffmann and Erik Erikson and also, as he knew from the start, meet a new generation of elites. For Peretz, Harvard was a second Ellis Island, where the offspring of recently landed immigrants could mingle with the old-money Brahmins.

With the New Left starting to coalesce, Harvard was also a place where a politically minded academic could help tutor this new elite in a more enlightened and radical politics. With his friend Michael Walzer, who made the same journey from Brandeis, Peretz became the academic mentor to undergraduates forming civil rights and anti-war groups. He carved out an anomalous position at Harvard. Senior scholars, such as Judith Shklar, quickly sized him up as someone lacking a scholarly bent and discouraged him from pursuing an academic career. But he proved to be a popular teacher at Harvard and served as an assistant professor and lecturer for five decades. Peretz became, as he notes, a “fixture” at the university, a mentor to many students who would go on to major achievements, from the future Tennessee senator and vice president Al Gore on down.

If Peretz did not often find that he was his fancy professors’ favorite pupil, his fledgling career as a New Left organizer and Harvard guru was helped by a different source of encouragement: In 1962, he married a wealthy heiress named Linda Heller. She gets only two skimpy paragraphs in his memoir, but it is hard not to assume that Peretz’s marriage to Heller helped secure a kind of social cachet that had thus far eluded him. The Heller family were Florida citrus growers, with tendrils stretching from Fifth Avenue to Miami Beach; once Peretz had joined this chic and moneyed family, he was able to throw lavish parties filled with professors, intellectuals, writers, aspiring politicians, and more than a few celebrities.

It was before this first marriage, while Peretz was making a name for himself as a rising young man who was both debonair and politically radical, that he also met Anne Devereux (Labouisse) Farnsworth. Six years later, she became his second wife—and if Heller had given him a leg up, then Farnsworth did even more. Born in 1938, Anne grew up in a world of almost unimaginable wealth, with family members owning entire city blocks of prime New York real estate as well as paintings by Matisse, Picasso, and van Gogh. Her grandfather Stephen Clark, whose own grandfather had helped start the Singer Sewing Machine Company, bequeathed her a painting that he knew she liked because she had written a term paper about it. It was a Rembrandt. At one point, the family also owned 39 Renoirs.

Family opulence on that scale is invariably rooted in brutal primitive accumulation. The Singer company had a history of union-busting and a soul-crushing enforcement of “scientific management” designed to turn workers into efficient cogs. As a student at Smith, Anne sought to make amends: She threw in her lot (and her purse) with the New Left and the fight for civil rights and peace. When she met Marty, the pair found in their commitments a shared interest; after both divorced their first spouses, they married in 1967.

To marry one heiress is proof of great good luck; to marry two heiresses suggests a calculating turn of mind. Disarmingly candid about many matters, Peretz is evasive on the questions raised by his marriages. But even while being close-lipped on this and other personal subjects, he becomes positively giddy at times when describing the enormous size of his second wife’s assets: Anne’s family, he tells readers, was “wealthy almost beyond imagining” and “astoundingly, alienatingly rich.” She felt like money “came from nowhere and kept raining down on her.”

Peretz had an idea of what she—and now he—might do with this endless downpour. The pair would spend their money on many causes. Along with the anti-war and civil rights movements, the couple had grown appalled by the civil war in Nigeria and organized the American Committee to Keep Biafra Alive. As Peretz recalls, “Anne and I were increasingly involved in Left causes: we bought a full-page ad in the New York Times with I.F. Stone’s essay against the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, and we supported Ramparts, a radical magazine.” In 1968, the Peretzes were also the single biggest donors to Senator Eugene McCarthy’s insurgent presidential campaign.

But even as the Peretzes became closely identified with an ascendant generation of the left, they also began to grow apart from it—or at least Marty did. In 1967, the couple financed the National Conference for New Politics, in Chicago, designed to bring together New Left and Black radical organizations into an umbrella group that would recruit Martin Luther King Jr. and Benjamin Spock to run a third-party anti-war presidential campaign. But the New Politics conference dissolved into a fury of bitter factionalism. It also started Peretz on his journey to the political right; in a very real sense, he never recovered from the hurt and anger of that moment.

In 1974, Peretz’s growing discontent with the left found a new outlet—a famous and well-reputed magazine. The New Republic, long an avatar of liberalism, had become something of an anachronism in a country torn apart by the battles over the Vietnam War and Watergate. The magazine’s owner, Gilbert Harrison, put it up for sale, and Marty, using Anne’s fortune, purchased it. Having promised to keep Harrison on as editor and retain the staff, Peretz reneged on that promise within the first 10 months of finalizing the deal, ousting not just Harrison but many staffers and replacing them with editors and writers who shared his goal of remaking liberalism. While still nominally a venue for Democratic Party liberalism, The New Republic over the next two decades would move ever more to the right, rejecting both the New Deal and the New Left and calling for a tougher liberalism that embraced welfare cuts, military intervention, and a two-fisted, negotiation-adverse Zionism. In some ways, this new incarnation of The New Republic marked a revival of the truculent early postwar days of Cold War liberalism, but it also proved much harsher toward the poor and less respectful of international law and diplomacy.