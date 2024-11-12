Lore Segal’s Stubborn Optimism In her life and work, she moved through the world with a disarming blend of youthful curiosity and daring intelligence.

Lore Segal.

(Ellen Dubin)

Is it inevitable that all children outgrow their precociousness? I started to puzzle over this question while reading the works of the Austrian writer Lore Segal, who died in October at 96 years old, and I realized that perhaps we should not think of precocity as a phase but as a style—one that can be exhibited at any age. Until the very end of her life—until the very week of her death—Segal wrote and published novels and stories with the disarming blend of youthful curiosity and daring intelligence that was a hallmark of her work since the beginning of her writing career.

It was a career that began very early. Born in Vienna in 1928, she was sent at the age of 10 on an experimental train called the Kindertransport, used to evacuate Jewish children from Nazi-occupied territories to refugee camps in Britain, where they were paired with foster families. Sent into the world alone, Segal was given instructions to begin a letter-writing campaign to her aunt and uncle in London, in hopes that they could help her to secure visas for her parents. An uncommonly talented person from a young age, she succeeded in this, writing a letter moving enough to compel a refugee aid organization to sponsor her parents, which helped them reunite with their child and survive the Second World War.

I knew all of this before I read Segal’s autobiographical novel Other People’s Houses, published in 1964, which tells the story of her forced migration from Europe and the years of itinerancy that followed. The facts would suggest a tone of awestruck solemnity, the kind in which Holocaust stories are often told. I had imagined an intelligent child, someone aware of her extraordinary and existential responsibility, bringing all of her talent, heartfelt feeling, and determination to bear on the writing project that would save her family. I was unprepared, when I finally read the book, for how Segal actually describes embarking on this overwhelming assignment. Ten-year-old Lore has just arrived in a refugee camp in England, populated by children who have left their families behind, and on her way back from her first breakfast in the dining hall, she comes upon a rosebush covered in snow. Segal writes:

I was a symbolist in those days, and roses and the like were just my speed. It excited me. I would write it in a letter to Onkel Hans and Tante Trude in London, saying that the Jews in Austria were like roses left over in the winter of the Nazi Occupation. I would write that they were dying of the cold. How beautifully it all fell into place! How true and sad! They would say, “And she is only ten years old!” I ran around the cottage and up the veranda steps. I emptied my rucksack onto the blanket, looking for pen, paper, and my father’s list of addresses with a rapidity that matched the rate at which my metaphor was growing and branching. I wanted to be writing.

As Segal said, decades later, in an interview with Bomb, “I tell my writing students: The one thing you can rely on in any situation is that the feelings you’re going to have are not the ones you think you’re supposed to have. Look and see what’s really going on.” In her own story, at this moment of unfathomable responsibility, Lore still cannot help but feel excitement at the act of writing. Instead of robbing her of her childlike playfulness, this moment forced Segal to forge it into something durable that she could carry through life. In Other People’s Houses, she is an alert and willful young girl, which gets her into trouble with the strangers whose homes she lives in and whose generosity she relies on. “That child!” one says of her. “She’ll argue the hind legs off a donkey!” Yet the pleasure she finds in using her mind is how she survives. She walks through the world alone, “writing mental letters” and then “tast[ing] the delicious phrases” of her prose when she thinks back on it. Even the horrors of her childhood she recalls writing about “with gusto.”

In an essay in The New York Review of Books, Segal’s friend Vivian Gornick quotes her as saying something that has been repeated so often that it has become nearly synonymous with her literary project: “In that moment I realized I’d decided to give up grief, and go for interesting.” It makes sense that this theme persists: Her fiction works because of its openness, its nonjudgmental stance on the material of life. Guided by “interest,” Segal is not scared off by pain. Still, I feel that it misses something about how it feels to read her. To find something “interesting” feels nearly sociological in its neutral detachment, and Segal was certainly not detached. For her, to take interest in something was to participate in it, to find a way to delight in it.

I’d argue instead that an irrepressible gusto is the skeleton key to Segal’s body of work, in which the turmoil of the past century was metabolized into an ars poetica. The pleasures of writing and language always lie at the center—embodied by the excitable intellects of her characters, and by a mischievous sense of humor that appears on just about every page of her books. In the same interview with Bomb, she said, “It’s that fascination, delight, and thrill with one’s own capacity to make words hold an idea that, I think, is knowing you are a writer.” Segal made this thrill palpable in her fiction.

Her protagonists are all, like their author, Jewish refugees in America who greet the unfamiliar with effervescent and unending curiosity rather than alienation. In her essay, Gornick locates this quality in one of “Lore’s tendencies,” which is “beginning a sentence with ‘Why do you think it is that…’ Fill in the blank. Why do you think it is that people hate being corrected? Why do people feel ignored when a speaker at the table doesn’t look at them? Or humiliated when someone they’ve met doesn’t remember meeting them?” Segal’s mind was like a mouth that wouldn’t stop watering, in constant search of something to sink its teeth into.

Her body of work also occupies one interconnected fictional world, in which the same characters pop up again and again, creating a feeling of fond familiarity in the reader who follows Segal from book to book. In Other People’s Houses, Lore the character takes a creative-writing class and meets a Black intellectual named Carter Bayoux. In Her First American, Ilka Weissnix, who is markedly, if only fractionally, different from the character Lore, has a sexual and intellectual affair with Bayoux, one formed around her wish to learn everything there is to know about America. Lucinella, Segal’s wonderfully raucous 1976 novella, opens at Yaddo, where one of the residents is a poet named Winterneet. Thirty years later, in Shakespeare’s Kitchen, a book of linked stories from 2007, Winterneet has won a Nobel Prize and become a fellow at the university institute where Ilka has just taken a job. In Ladies’ Lunch, Segal’s final book, published in 2023, a group of nonagenarian women get together every month, as they’ve been doing for decades, and talk about their lives and their latest observations. In the collection’s later stories, the ladies invite Ilka and Lucinella to join. Just as the women in the Ladies’ Lunch group choose to examine all of life’s questions with one another, Segal saw no shortage of what she might be able to access or discover with this one small cast.]