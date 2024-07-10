Books & the Arts Why Did “Furiosa” Flop? A web of interconnected reasons might explain why George Miller’s long-awaited new entry to his Mad Max series failed in the box office.

Anya Taylor-Joy in

(Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

George Miller’s long-in-development Furiosa boasts an all-too-familiar narrative: an expensive labor of love struggling to make a commercial impact in an increasingly narrow entertainment landscape. The fifth entry in Miller’s Mad Max series, and a prequel to the acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Furiosa opened to a disappointing box-office gross this past Memorial Day weekend, just barely beating out The Garfield Movie, and its return has precipitously dropped with each successive week. Though roughly half of Furiosa’s budget was subsidized by the Australian government, which makes the film’s break-even point lower than usual for a blockbuster of this scale, it’s clear that Miller’s latest picture has fallen below forecasted projections, even if it eventually turns a profit.

Furiosa’s disappointing commercial performance cannot be distilled into a single explanation; a web of interconnected reasons are all to some degree responsible. The film was pre-scheduled to surrender its premium large-format screens, where it performed the best and whose higher ticket price was essential to its domestic gross, to Bad Boys: Ride or Die in its third week in theaters. The Mad Max series likely doesn’t have the same brand recognition as other intellectual properties, especially considering that Max himself isn’t even prominently featured in Furiosa. (Though it didn’t flop, Fury Road wasn’t a huge hit either.) Theatrical ticket sales have diminished across the board for a variety of reasons—the proliferation of streaming and VOD services, as well as the long-tail effects of the pandemic and the WGA/SAG strikes, which have impacted moviegoing and the release calendar, respectively—and Memorial Day weekend 2024 had the lowest total box-office receipts since 1995. Miller’s film—a brutal, shambolic, postapocalyptic character study—was poorly suited to thrive in this new state of affairs, but one can hardly blame the director and his ambition for all that ails Hollywood.

With Furiosa, Miller has invested more in immersing audiences in the bleakness of his world than in raising their pulse, an admirable tonal pivot that also probably didn’t help the film’s commercial prospects. Though it contains scenes of vehicular mayhem and righteous bloodshed, its sensibility is a far cry from the high-octane thrill ride of Fury Road. Novelistic, ambiguous, and uncompromisingly grim, Furiosa resembles a tragic fable about vengeance in a fallen world more than a traditional action movie.

Furiosa’s self-conscious construction primarily extends to its mythic storytelling, complete with chapter breaks and an omniscient narrator, but it also encompasses the lattice of relations that make up the film’s plot. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the ostentatious leader of a roving biker gang and the film’s main antagonist, takes a young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) captive, forces her to watch his gang brutally crucify her mother, and then adopts her as his unwilling daughter in the vain hope that she will one day lead him to the oasis-like Green Place where she was raised. Dementus jockeys for power and resources in the radioactive Australian wasteland against the skeleton-masked warlord Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme), whose entourage of grotesque advisers counsel his rule over the Citadel and supply negotiations with the allied oil refinery, Gas Town, and Bullet Farm, a mining facility.

Meanwhile, Furiosa desperately tries to return home without giving up the location of her matriarchal Eden to various marauders. Initially seen as a spry young girl trying to pick fruit from a tree, she becomes a haggard prisoner under Dementus’s thumb after her proverbial fall from grace. When he trades her to Immortan Joe after he invades Gas Town, Furiosa quickly disguises herself as a mute boy to escape the brood-sow-like fate of becoming one of the Imperator’s wives. As she ages into a young adult (played now by Anya Taylor-Joy), Furiosa ingratiates herself among Joe’s men for years and becomes an expert mechanic; her quick thinking and resolute attitude impresses Joe’s top driver, Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), who mentors her and wishes to aid her escape.

Because it’s a prequel, we know Furiosa will become the tenacious, shaven-headed warrior that Charlize Theron portrayed in Fury Road. We also know that she never returns to the Green Place, and that both Dementus and Praetorian Jack are not long for this world. To combat this absence of surprise, Miller imbues appropriately somber emotion into Furiosa’s journey. But as the character traverses miles of desert across multiple decades, fighting for survival within many environments like the hero of an 18th-century picaresque, a crucial dynamism frequently becomes lost in the process. Furiosa doesn’t aim to inspire awe the same way that Fury Road’s sheer unrelenting action did, but sometimes it inspires only passive appreciation, which makes it more frustrating in light of the film’s occasional flashes of brilliance. Flawed though it may be, Furiosa aspires to a certain fabulist maximalism that the market rarely recognizes, let alone rewards.

Mad Max (1979), Miller’s debut, was based partly on the severe vehicular accidents he witnessed as a child and working as a doctor in Sydney. Coscreenwriter and former journalist James McCausland also channeled the errant rage felt by Australian motorists during the 1973 OPEC embargo into the script. (“A couple of oil strikes that hit many pumps revealed the ferocity with which Australians would defend their right to fill a tank,” he recalled.) This cultural and political context informed the dystopian reality of the series, which initially depicts a society on the precipice of full law-and-order breakdown before transitioning into a hellscape where survival depends on scrounging for scant resources at all costs.

Grief, and specifically the concern for children, animates the series’s hard-won optimism, which stands in sharp contrast to the films’ barren, desolate environments. Mel Gibson’s Max was spurred to be a vengeful wanderer after a biker gang brutally murders his wife and son in Mad Max, and the character subsequently feels an innate desire to save all the innocents he can. In The Road Warrior (1981), the haunted Max protects a mute feral child from vicious gangs, and in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), he guides a primitive tribe of lost children descended from the survivors of a long-forgotten plane crash to safety. Fury Road’s Max, now played by Tom Hardy, sees visions of a child that he couldn’t save.

Furiosa’s depiction of a robbed childhood, marked by abduction and murder and the fight for survival, is a logical extension of the series’s focus on protecting the young as a necessity for humanity’s future. Browne’s portrayal of the young Furiosa visually recalls a more tamed version of Road Warrior’s feral counterpart, and it’s easy to slot Taylor-Joy’s older Furiosa into Thunderdome’s band of survivors, yet Miller underscores both the singularity of the character’s solitary, resourceful nature in the face of trauma and its inevitable connection to Max’s origins. Our paths are our own, Furiosa argues, but they exist on a continuum of other experiences from the past, present, and future.