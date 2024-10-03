Obituary / Fredric Jameson Named the System We Are Still Fighting The late literary critic revitalized Marxism to critique our postmodern and globalized reality.

Fredric Jameson in São Paulo. (Creative Commons)

Being a Marxist in America is an often bewildering fate, as the towering literary critic Fredric Jameson, who died last month at the age of 90, discovered in 1991. That’s when he learned that, nearly two decades earlier, he and his friends had been denounced to the FBI by a writer he cherished and championed, Philip K. Dick.

In the early 1970s, Dick was far from the largely posthumous fame he would garner via Hollywood adaptations (starting with Bladerunner, released in 1982 shortly after his death). Even more distant was the eventual canonization of Dick by the literary establishment that would see his science fiction novels enshrined in elegant volumes by the Library of America.

Dick in the 1970s had suffered all the indignities of being a working-class pulp writer: his books were usually brought out as schlock paperbacks by a notoriously sleazy publisher, Ace Books, that routinely ripped him off. To keep afloat, he had to write at a frenzied, amphetamine-fueled pitch, producing five novels in 1964 alone. This feverish writing and substance abuse poisoned Dick’s personal life (a string of failed marriages and short-term relationships) and his mental health. By 1974, he was seeing visions from a pink light he named VALIS, which he suspected might be God, the CIA—or perhaps space aliens.

With his life in crisis and possessing only the most marginal of literary reputations, Dick might have welcomed the stirrings of critical praise he was starting to receive from a group of radical scholars clustered around the new journal Science Fiction Studies, founded in 1973. These scholars, led by Darko Suvin and Fredric Jameson, upheld Dick as visionary whose gift for loopy world-building (alternative histories and imagined futures that didn’t gleam and shine in the manner of a Star Trek episode, but were as compulsively destabilizing and logic-challenging as a nightmare or a bad drug trip) embodied the new world of consumer capitalism, media manipulation, psychological breakdown and psychedelic experimentation. The criticism of the Science Fiction Studies group, along with more journalistic advocacy by Paul Williams in Rolling Stone, laid the foundation for Dick’s gaining recognition as a major writer.

In 1974, Jameson and a group of other Dick admirers (including the science fiction writer Norman Spinrad, the literary critic Peter Fitting, and the critic and musician Richard Pinhas, who was accompanied by his wife, Agenta) visited the writer at home in Fullerton, California. It was a genial day, with much beer was downed amid friendly disputes about the meaning of Dick’s work. Dick flirted with Agenta Pinhas, as her husband looked on, gamely trying to speak to her in primitive pidgin German. Dick thought that she, as a Swede, should be able to catch his meaning.

But after his guests left, Dick succumbed to paranoia. He was influenced not just by his VALIS delusions but also living in Cold War America: In the early 1950s, the FBI had tried to recruit Dick and his wife to spy on students at Berkeley. Dick’s correspondence with a Soviet scientist had been read by the government. His house had been burglarized, something he suspected the FBI might have had hand in.

Worried that being championed by avowed Marxists such as Jameson and Fitting might lead to further persecution, Dick wrote a missive to the FBI describing an elaborate (and wholly imaginary) conspiracy masterminded by the Polish science fiction writer Stanislaw Lem “to gain monopoly positions of power from which they can control opinion through criticism and pedagogic essays [which he described as]…a threat to our whole field of science fiction.” Dick would write further letters along this line in the following year, not all of which he mailed.

Dick’s relationship with his Marxist critics, like everything else about him, was complex and tortured. In 1975, Science Fiction Studies published a special issue on Dick, which included Jameson’s incisive analysis of world-building in the novel Dr. Bloodmoney (1965). Dick responded with particular enthusiasm to this essay, describing Jameson as “brilliant.” Writing to Darko Suvin, Dick said Jameson’s critique gave him “such pervasive new insight into my own head and my own work, that it may fundamentally change what I am capable of doing.”

Ultimately, Dick’s two-faced behaviour was bizarre and sad, worthy of pity rather than anger. What’s more notable is the equanimity and good grace with which Jameson (as well as the others Dick denounced) responded to it. In his 2005 book Archaeologies of the Future: The Desire Called Utopia and Other Science Fictions, Jameson included three substantial appreciative essays on Dick, including one written after Dick’s correspondence with the FBI became public. In one piece Jameson described Dick as nothing less than “the Shakespeare of Science Fiction.”

Born in 1934, Jameson himself grew up in Cold War America and knew that knee-jerk and unreasoning suspicion was the common response to invocations of Marx and Marxism. This was as true within academia as it was among mass-market writers such as Dick. Jameson himself had not been trained by Marxists but rather by stalwarts of mainstream literary scholarship. His mentors were Erich Auerbach, the chronicler of mimesis; Leo Spitzer, the explorer of stylistics; and Wayne Booth, the ethics-minded analyst of irony. Jameson’s encounter with Marxism was extracurricular: the byproduct of his studies of Jean-Paul Sartre, the subject of Jameson’s doctoral thesis and first book. Studying Sartre and traveling in Europe on a Fulbright, Jameson encountered a wealth of European Marxists whose work was largely unknown (or suspiciously regarded) in Cold War America.