Books & the Arts / That Collective Feeling The rise and fall of New York clubbing. Emily Witt's memoir of Brooklyn's rave scene accomplishes something that even the cynical among us cannot deny: It will make you want to go dancing.

The Myrtle-Broadway subway station in Brooklyn, 2024. (Ludwig Hurtado)

This article appears in the October 2024 issue.

In the mid-2010s, young Brooklynites well acquainted with the borough’s nightlife shared a psychogeography that was rooted around the Myrtle-Broadway subway stop. Upon exiting, you were greeted by the sight that began and ended your night—a trio of fast-food restaurants burned into the minds of all the dissolute people of my generation: a Popeyes, a Checkers, and a Dunkin Donuts. From there, you fanned out into a network of clubs, bars, and underground parties that surrounded the elevated subway tracks.

Books in review Health and Safety: A Breakdown

There was something for everyone: For indie rock, you could go to Silent Barn, a DIY space and co-op; for the more spiritually inclined, there was the Body Actualized Center, where you could sway and meditate in a cloud of Palo Santo smoke; and for those who wanted to dance and DJ and drink imported German energy drinks into the wee hours, there was Bossa Nova Civic Club. I found myself at many of these spaces in my early 20s, but the one I was most loyal to was the electronic music scene that orbited Bossa Nova and a number of illegal, ad hoc raves that took place in warehouses and basements all around this part of Northern Brooklyn.

In 2016, The New Yorker’s cover one April week was a cartoon illustration of a concert at Palisades, a venue in Bushwick that was a neutral space for all these scenes, where devotees of rock, techno, noise, and rap would all congregate. It was, like most of the clubs in Bushwick, a carefree place where you smoked cigarettes inside and drank bottom-shelf liquor, knowing full well that you were in flagrant violation of the city’s codes for health and safety.

A 2017 campaign to repeal the Cabaret Law, which made dancing illegal in unsanctioned venues, led to a great expansion of these spaces in North Brooklyn: There was Nowadays, a giant indoor-outdoor venue built on a Superfund site on the border of Ridgewood and Bushwick; an astrology-themed cocktail bar called Mood Ring; and Elsewhere, Bushwick’s first mega-club. None of these places could stay open all night, so there were options for people who wanted to keep on going. You might fortify yourself with a slice of pizza at OMG and find yourself at an after-hours rave like UNTER.

UNTER, which started in 2015 as a sort of after-hours for when all the other Brooklyn clubs had closed, was the party du jour among the borough’s ravers at the time, a confluence of everything that was happening in the local nightlife scene: queer, illegal, loud, and occasionally transcendent. It was there that the parties most closely resembled the Berlin raves that seemed otherwise impossible to have in New York. UNTER hosted raves that lasted all weekend, often in some monumental venue (most memorably, a Greenpoint warehouse that overlooked the East River) that was hard to believe could exist in a city where space was so limited. I went to as many UNTERs as I could the year I graduated from college; it was the thing you did if you really, really loved electronic music, as I did (and still do). But it was also the place where I started to doubt whether I was cut out for the lifestyle.

One night in December 2016, as an edition of UNTER was getting started, a fire broke out in a club on the other side of the country, at an Oakland venue called the Ghost Ship. The cause of the fire remains unknown—some blamed a faulty fridge or a similar failure tied to the building’s electrical wiring—but the warehouse space was especially susceptible to the tragedy that soon took place: There were no smoke alarms or sprinklers installed, and the makeshift wooden stairs and other highly flammable items in the building only accelerated the fire’s spread and made it nearly impossible to escape. Thirty-six people died. Some of them were friends or friends of friends—people we had danced or DJ’d or shared drinks with.

I can’t really remember how the rest of the night at UNTER went after I heard the news; I can only recall the sinking feeling I had when I saw someone I knew crying into their phone. I kept going out for the next few years, but I think my desire to lose myself on the dance floor waned slightly after that night. It was hard for me, at least for a while, to loosen up if I was contemplating the fragility of it all, the random danger of everyday existence.

Emily Witt was in Berlin when she heard about the fire. She was a fellow “head”—a devotee of dance music—and a denizen of the same Brooklyn scene. She was in Berlin ostensibly to work on a book, but like many people who find themselves in the German capital, she was also there to do drugs and go out. But that night she, too, questioned whether the party could go on. As she recalls in her new book, Health and Safety: A Breakdown, the Ghost Ship fire was an event that made the stakes of clubbing all the more real for anyone involved: “The truth was that even those of us without a strong instinct for self-preservation had been scared by what happened.”

It is hard to achieve catharsis at the club if there’s a lingering sense of fear in the back of your head: Letting go of inhibitions in order to dance in public is all about clearing the mind of unwanted thoughts. You don’t go out dancing to think. I was looking for something else, and so was Witt. Enjoying loud music in a dark room with friends and strangers was about connection. In its ideal form, nightlife, clubbing, is about care: a set of stated and unstated hopes and aspirations about community and community-making. With the news of the Ghost Ship fire, all of this appeared to be at risk.

To put into words a world of mostly wordless interactions is the challenge that Witt takes up in Health and Safety. She attempts to capture, through memoir, sociology, and a kind of club ethnography, the many meanings and embodied states of a night out, while also situating them in an evolving subculture. As Witt puts it, the soundtrack that defines a night out, the DJ’s set, is far more than just a selection of music. Each set pursues “a different order of sense-making.” If the very point of dancing is to obliterate your sense of self, even for a second, and lock into the “communal current” of a crowd of bodies, then the task of Witt’s book is to put this gooey abstraction into literal-minded journalism. Health and Safety poses a risky proposition: What is the cost—intellectually, socially—of infecting that which gives you fulfillment outside your labor with that most insidious of things, journalism?