Our Back Pages / August 11, 2026

Reviewing 9/11

The Nation was on the right side of history.

Looking Back on 9/11

I hate to use this column to say “I told you so,” but in this case, “The Nation” was on the right side of history.

Richard Kreitner

Has it really been 25 years? It was my first week of middle school in New Jersey. We were led out of the building—there were rumors of a bomb threat—and waited for hours until we were sent home. That night, I lay awake wondering if Osama bin Laden was hiding in my yard.

It has been a long quarter-century since 9/11. Almost everyone now recognizes that the US response to Al Qaeda’s attacks was misguided, that the George W. Bush administration’s crackdown did as much damage as the attacks themselves. The positions this magazine took in the weeks, months, and years after September 11, 2001—against torture and military adventurism, and for a reinvestment in domestic programs—are now common sense.

Our first issue to address 9/11 was dated October 1, 2001. It went to press as Manhattan smoldered with fumes and uncertainty. “A great paralyzing white wall of not knowing,” as columnist Patricia J. Williams put it, still lingered in the air. The lead editorial acknowledged the country’s “swooning sense of helpless vulnerability.”

While hawkish ideologues began to talk about “open-ended war” and limiting civil liberties, it was vital, The Nation asserted, to maintain a grip on reality: “It is essential now to stick to hard facts, not fearsome shadows or injured hubris (or the xenophobic hatreds already in the air).” The editorial continued: “The paradox is that if or when we engage in brutal reprisals, they will serve a cathartic function for the vast majority of justifiably outraged Americans.” Yet dropping bombs and overthrowing governments would only stir up further hostility against the United States.

Instead of following our worst impulses as a country, The Nation urged Americans to take a hard look in the mirror. It was time to “examine the true burdens and obligations of acting like an empire awesomely more powerful than any others and answerable to no one.” Surely it would be wiser and more “truly brave” to refuse the easy response of jingoism, which would only lead to the passage of “draconian new laws that undermine civil liberties.” Instead, the attacks should force previously suppressed issues to the center of national debate. That plea went largely unheeded, as the following two and a half decades have shown. “Extremism begets extremism,” then–Washington editor David Corn wrote in that first post-9/11 issue, “and the dark smoke of a dark day will not be easily blown away.”

Richard Kreitner

Richard Kreitner is a contributing writer and the author of Break It Up: Secession, Division, and the Secret History of America's Imperfect Union. His writings are at richardkreitner.com.

More from The Nation

JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump in the Oval Office on April 23, 2026.

Trump’s Iran Disaster Is Making All His Cronies Look Like Fools Trump’s Iran Disaster Is Making All His Cronies Look Like Fools

Two foreign-policy camps are claiming Trump for themselves, while the Middle East fiasco humiliates every single one of them.

Column / David Klion

Former Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot speaks during the launch of the Yashar party’s election campaign in Hod Aharon, in central Israel on June 30, 2026.

Don’t Believe the Gadi Eisenkot Hype Don’t Believe the Gadi Eisenkot Hype

The former IDF leader is being touted as the “anti-Netanyahu” in Israel’s upcoming elections. But in the ways that matter most, he's more of the same.

Séamus Malekafzali

Demonstrators displaying signs in German, French, English, and Russian near a future rocket range in Bavaria, Germany, 1961.

The Anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Have Special Meaning in a World Out of Control The Anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Have Special Meaning in a World Out of Control

As the last US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires, the anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki carry renewed urgency for a world edging toward a new arms race.

William D. Hartung and Mari Faines

Migrants swim around a border barrier with Morocco to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa in July 31, 2026, two of the roughly 50,000 people who crossed into the territory last week. More than 70 people died in the crossing.

The Makings of a Mass Crisis The Makings of a Mass Crisis

Unless Morocco’s government provides better jobs, education, healthcare, and human rights to young people, the crisis we witnessed this last week will happen again.

Laila Lalami

Tens of thousands of Moroccans and others entered the small city of Ceuta, Spain, on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The Real Story Behind the Human Wave That Entered Ceuta The Real Story Behind the Human Wave That Entered Ceuta

Did the Israeli and US hostility toward Spain embolden Morocco to think it could get away with creating a border control crisis?

Stephen Zunes

An anti-Trump billboard in downtown Tehran.

Trump’s Lethal Ad-Libbing in Iran Enters Its Most Dangerous Phase Trump’s Lethal Ad-Libbing in Iran Enters Its Most Dangerous Phase

A new round of US bombing will only reinforce the dynamics pointing to an American loss—but that wouldn't prevent the president from adopting still more destructive measures.

David Faris