Alba de Céspedes’s Marriage Plot Polemic

In The Second Sex, her 1949 feminist polemic, Simone de Beauvoir declared romantic love, as we’d known it for centuries, a sham. Neither women nor men thrive in the conventional arrangements of coupledom and marriage, but it is the woman in love, de Beauvoir asserts, who “creates a hell for herself”: Society, and its patriarchal degradations, obstruct the possibility of her equal happiness. To love a man under these circumstances is a congenital torment, an internal organ mangled from its first growth. Love’s flame, as it were, burns brightest in hell.

De Beauvoir is indisputably the most prominent feminist figure to establish herself in postwar Europe, but she was not, of course, the only writer coming to stern conclusions about the kinds of romantic and sexual possibilities available to women. The first volume of The Second Sex was published in June 1949, and in August of that same year, the Cuban Italian novelist Alba de Céspedes published Her Side of the Story, a work propelled by a vigorous critique of the institution of marriage. De Céspedes dramatizes the dilemma of women’s happiness theorized by de Beauvoir through a coming-of-age narrative culminating in the dreadful fallout from one young woman’s romantic disillusionment. Told in retrospect by a woman named Alessandra Corteggiani, the novel weaves a circuitous path through her memories: from girlhood, when she first devotes herself to the pursuit of a perfect love, to the lank, lonely marriage that desecrates her hopes.

Women, Alessandra surmises at the precocious age of 16, “seemed…a gentle and unlucky species…weighed down…by a centuries-old unhappiness, an inconsolable solitude.” The events of the novel, which begins just before World War II and concludes soon after the fighting in Europe ends, will do little to change her mind, for Alessandra’s side of the story doubles as de Céspedes’s sweeping and implacable jeremiad against marriage. Alessandra experiences matrimony as a state of psychological alienation, its promises of loving attachment rendered impossible through the inevitable reality of her subjugation.

Her Side of the Story, recently reissued in a new English translation by Jill Foulston, was first published in English in 1952 as The Best of Husbands, a title that reveals itself to be darkly comic by the novel’s end. This was not the name that de Céspedes, who had already attained literary prominence in Italy, had envisioned for the work, which she intended as both her magnum opus and her feminist apologia. Initially, she had planned to call it Confessione di una donna (Confessions of a Woman), and indeed the very point of this story is to explain the basis for the “horrible, cruel,” and, for the brunt of the novel, undisclosed act that Alessandra has committed.

Alessandra might be characterized as a proto-feminist rebel, a young woman determined to know love on her own terms; she does not, at first, strike the reader as a person easily vanquished by social ills. These qualities of philosophical conviction and resilience are crucial to de Céspedes’s aims: Like de Beauvoir, she depicts heterosexual marriage as an utterly incapacitating arrangement that decimates a woman’s sanctity of mind through its curdling of romantic ideals. The key to a woman’s self-preservation, we learn by the end of the book, is not merely to reject marriage but to reject the promise of happiness touted by a society that thrives on her oppression.

“Imet Francesco Minelli for the first time in Rome, on October 20, 1941,” Alessandra tells us at the start of the novel, establishing its testimonial tone. Francesco, the reader learns, is Alessandra’s husband, a much older academic who, during the war, participates in Italy’s underground movement against fascism and later becomes an admired public figure. When Alessandra first meets him at a gallery opening in Rome, she is a lonely university student who falls swiftly in love.

But de Céspedes has no interest in telling her readers a love story, and Alessandra quickly moves from meeting Francesco to a thorough account of her formative years. He will return to the narrative in context, some 250 pages later, when Alessandra, now firmly established as the protagonist, begins recounting her experiences as a college student in Rome. De Céspedes anticipates her readers’ skepticism patiently—why this long deferral?—albeit with a show of defensiveness on Alexandra’s part. “It occurs to me sometimes that I’m going on too long about what happened before my marriage to Francesco,” she says early in the novel. “But surely no one would know anything about me, about my character, and who I am, if I silently skipped over the way I lived and what I felt then.” This justification implies the novel’s underlying assertion, which situates it within a larger tradition of feminist first-person narratives: Women’s interiority is not incidental but rather pivotal to how we make sense of the world.

It is fitting that de Céspedes prioritizes female subjectivity in her work, for in life she privileged her own aspirations. Married to a diplomat, she remained at home with her work when her husband was away on postings. She was, moreover, an intrepid participant in Italy’s anti-fascist movement and was jailed more than once for her activism. Yet her background was also one of obvious social advantages: Her grandfather was the first president of Cuba, her father an ambassador. Her feminist politics, however outspoken and earnest, developed against a backdrop of class privilege and alongside powerful male kin. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that in Her Side of the Story, Alessandra’s misandrist tendencies are markedly class-inflected. She is most unsparing in her assessment of men with whom she shares few intellectual or temperamental affinities. Yet as Alessandra comes of age and meets men with more refined sensibilities, her perceptions soften.

De Céspedes’s readers are privy to these distinctions because we are also privy to the whims of her narrator’s restless psyche. Like de Céspedes’s later novel Forbidden Notebook (1952), Her Side of the Story demands an acute intimacy between narrator and reader. But in the latter, Alessandra stipulates this closeness; in the case of Forbidden Notebook, we are voyeurs, peeking over the shoulder of the protagonist, Valeria Cossati, as she scribbles in her hidden diary. Often on the verge of destroying her notebook, Valeria is seeking not the chance to communicate with posterity but the opportunity to bear witness to herself. Still, she wonders if she ought to have begun writing in the first place.