I’m an Environmentalist. That’s Why I Can’t Vote Green.
Award-winning filmmaker and director of Gasland Josh Fox on why he will never vote for Jill Stein.
Milanville, Pennsylvania—Progressives can truly win in this election, even though we have a moderate Democrat on the ticket. And it’s not by voting for Jill Stein. But first, a little history…
Not long ago the entire upper Delaware River basin in Pennsylvania—one of the most beautiful areas in the country, in the watershed for New York City, southern New Jersey and Philadelphia—was on the chopping block for fracking.
A 75 mile stretch of the Delaware River could have become a toxic oil field. Fracking is an environmental apocalypse: millions of gallons of toxic fracking fluids, radioactive waste, underground water contamination, hundreds of thousands of truck trips, air pollution, land scarring, massive public health crises, and depleted water supply. Everything about the practice is toxic; it is inherently contaminating in the long and short term.
Our community was quick to understand the threat and organize and mobilize against it. Every little town along the Delaware across New York and Pennsylvania had a mom-and-pop anti-fracking group spring up. My film Gasland, on HBO, was part of this campaign, and our Gasland tours went from town to town, Johnny Appleseed–style, fostering our new movement.
Amazingly, we won. We banned fracking in the Delaware River basin and in New York State, saving the water supply for 16 million people. One of the greatest achievements of the environmental movement in this century.
We did this by convincing the Democratic governors of New York and Delaware and the president at the time—Barack Obama—to ban fracking here. These were all moderate Democrats. Not exactly Bernie Sanders, if you know what I mean.
Current Issue
I consider myself far to the left of Andrew Cuomo and Barack Obama. But I know that if those moderate Democrats hadn’t been in office, there’s no way we would have won.
Republicans would have just said no. This whole place would have been completely fracked to hell. We would have lost. And the whole gorgeous, life-giving national treasure of the Delaware River would have been a toxic fracking zone.
Our victory against fracking kept more carbon and methane in the ground than almost any other single environmental win in history—making it a huge win for the climate as well.
Here is the key point: I’m not in love with Kamala Harris’s positions on fracking. I find it utterly infuriating when moderate Democrats think that they need to pay lip service to a toxic destructive climate monster of an industry to win Pennsylvania. I don’t actually think that is true, because studies have shown that 70 percent of Pennsylvania residents want fracking either banned or much more tightly regulated.
But I don’t need to be in love. I need to be able to vote strategically.
Hundreds of thousands of people showed up to protect this place and to hold moderate Democrats accountable, and that was the key to victory here.
You know who didn’t show up for this place? Jill Stein. She doesn’t show up for these frontline battles. Ever.
Stein says she’s against fracking, but Stein has hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in the oil and gas industry. Did you know that? Did you know that she actually profits off of the oil and gas industry, that she has had investments in the Keystone XL pipeline and multiple fracking companies?
Did you know that she has investments in Raytheon, that she’s had investments in ExxonMobil? Did you know that she has investments in Home Depot—one of the most rapacious companies in the world, guilty of horrific deforestation throughout the world?
How is it that the Green Party candidate hasn’t divested her own personal fortune from fossil fuels? It’s sheer hypocrisy. And so is the strategy of running for president every four years but never showing up for battles like this.
In 2016, Stein defended these investments by saying they are mutual funds and indexed retirement funds.
But that, plainly speaking, is bunk.
Her claims are a slap in the face to the entire fossil fuel divestment movement. It is easier now than ever to have investments that are fossil free; doing so is a huge plank of the environmental cause. Hundreds of real activists were arrested this summer in New York City calling for Citibank to divest as part of the Summer of Heat campaign. For Stein to ignore all this and still attempt to call herself an activist is beyond hypocrisy, it is political malpractice. Shame on you, Dr. Stein! Shame on you for profiting from fracking and oil drilling.
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
That “Little Secret” Between Trump and Johnson? Here’s What It Could Mean. That “Little Secret” Between Trump and Johnson? Here’s What It Could Mean.
-
Let’s Call the ADL What It Is: an Ally of Fascists Let’s Call the ADL What It Is: an Ally of Fascists
-
The Real Scandal in New York City The Real Scandal in New York City
-
Trump’s Not the Only Top Republican Whose Fascism Is Showing Trump’s Not the Only Top Republican Whose Fascism Is Showing
I’m not in love with Kamala Harris’s positions—on fracking, and on some other issues. But I will tell you what I am in love with. I’m in love with our movements.
I’m in love with what we can do. The entire history of progressive progress in this country is of movements pushing moderate presidents. It happened with FDR and the labor movement. It happened with LBJ and the MLK and the civil rights movement. It happened with Obama and Biden and the movement for gay marriage. We organize and push them—and that’s how we get what we want. That’s our progressive history in America.
But in order for us progressives to do our jobs and fight effectively for a more just and equitable world as a movement, we need to have Harris in office. If we have Donald Trump in office, there’s no chance in hell that we’re actually going to advance an environmental agenda.
So I urge you to please believe in us as a movement. Love us. Believe in our power. We have done this before—and we can do it again with a moderate Democrat in office. Which is the only choice we’ve got right now.
If everyone in who voted for Stein in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan had voted for the Democrat instead, Trump would never have been the president.
We have the true power. It comes from the bottom up.
And I believe in us.
A vote for Harris is a vote for us, a vote for our movements to have a fighting chance for change. Progressive politics and advancing our agenda in this country is not something that happens every four years when you vote, or every four years when a toxic egomaniac like Stein (or Trump, for that matter) runs for president. It is a daily commitment. So vote for Kamala Harris. Join the movement—and I’ll see you on the front lines.
Can we count on you?
In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.
We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.
Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.
Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.
Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation
More from The Nation
GOP-Backed Arizona Polls Have It Wrong GOP-Backed Arizona Polls Have It Wrong
Republican-funded polling is simply not credible; the presidential race will be nail-bitingly close.
Nancy Pelosi: Biden’s Legacy “Is Our Legacy” Nancy Pelosi: Biden’s Legacy “Is Our Legacy”
Talking with the first woman speaker of the House about battling Republican extremists and making it possible for Democratic presidents to achieve epic victories on Capitol Hill.
The North of Gaza Is an Open Graveyard The North of Gaza Is an Open Graveyard
For those trapped in northern Gaza, Israel’s ‘Surrender or Starve’ policy means the possibility of death in one way or another, at any moment.
Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Won’t Make America Healthy Again Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Won’t Make America Healthy Again
Despite their attempts to rewrite history, Trump’s record proves he’ll make it easier for corporations to pollute our air, poison our water, and allow toxic chemicals in our food....
Conservatives Are Trying to Trick Nebraskans Into Voting for an Abortion Ban Conservatives Are Trying to Trick Nebraskans Into Voting for an Abortion Ban
The state has two competing ballot measures on abortion, and anti-choice groups have resorted to increasingly desperate tactics to confuse voters about which is which.
Let’s Call the ADL What It Is: an Ally of Fascists Let’s Call the ADL What It Is: an Ally of Fascists
The group's pathetic response to Trump's hate rally proved once and for all that it is no friend to anyone fighting bigotry, antisemitism, or far-right extremism.