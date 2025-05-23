Politics / StudentNation / Trump Wants Thousands of Migrant Children to Represent Themselves in Court The administration’s funding cuts would force unaccompanied migrant children, from infants to toddlers to teenagers, to navigate complex and punishing legal procedures entirely alone. Edit

Alexa Sendukas, managing attorney at GHIRP, preparing a 7-year-old client for his asylum interview.

(GHIRP)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

The notice from the Department of the Interior arrived in the middle of the workday. Alexa Sendukas, a managing attorney at the Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project, opened her inbox to a notice directing her to stop working immediately. The order was spare. In three paragraphs, the Trump administration halted all work under a government contract funding legal representation for unaccompanied migrant children. “The stop-work order,” the letter read, “is being implemented due to causes outside of your control.”

The order, sent on February 18, interrupted a busy week at GHIRP, with attorneys filing asylum applications ahead of an impending deadline. Harris County in Texas, home to Houston, receives the highest number of unaccompanied children in the country. The day the order was issued, one of Sendukas’s colleagues had just returned from representing two unaccompanied children in immigration court, two other attorneys had hearings the next day, and paralegals were still at a shelter providing legal orientation to newly arrived children.

Reporting for this piece was supported by the Investigative Reporting Lab at Yale.

Scott Bassett, a managing attorney with the Amica Center’s Children’s Program, says that the vast majority of children he works with are eligible for relief—yet requesting relief can be so complex that it’s nearly impossible to apply without legal representation.

Each year, GHIRP provides legal services to 1,500 unaccompanied children through federal funding. Currently, the Project is representing nearly 300 clients. “We were in the middle of a lot of work, and we had to pivot—because there really was no way to stop doing the work we were doing, especially for our clients,” Sendukas said.

GHIRP is among 89 legal services organizations whose work is funded through a government contract titled “Legal Services for Unaccompanied Children.” Attorneys like Sendukas provide legal screenings and “know your rights” presentations to children in shelters, as well as direct representation in immigration proceedings. Attorneys funded through the contract are currently representing as many as 26,000 unaccompanied children across the United States.

In February, the Trump administration issued the initial stop-work order; three days later, it reversed the order with no explanation. Then on March 21, the government canceled key sections of the contract, pulling funding for all direct legal representation. On April 29, a judge issued a preliminary injunction temporarily extending funding through September—but the Trump administration is aggressively appealing in an effort to immediately stop funding.

In the months since the March 21 contract termination, nonprofits across the country have laid off attorneys and prepared to shutter programs for unaccompanied children. Adina Appelbaum, program director of the Immigration Impact Lab at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, describes the cuts as the most devastating blow to the rights of migrant children since Trump’s family separation policy.

“This is really the only protection available for these unaccompanied children who are already separated from parents. Because they’re unaccompanied, their lawyers are the only person they have to advocate for them and their best interests and rights in the system,” Appelbaum told me. “This case is really about the government sadly attacking one of the most vulnerable groups of children in the world.”

Children add their handprints to artwork at GHIRP’s spring festival. (GHIRP)

The attacks on legal representation come amid other escalating threats to unaccompanied children. In some courts, the government has accelerated removal proceedings against unaccompanied children, a tactic known as “rocket dockets.” An internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo from this year ordered agents to track unaccompanied children and their sponsors, and in recent months, ICE has ramped up visits to the residencies of unaccompanied children—an increase Sendukas has observed first hand with children she works with in Houston.

These moves amount to a comprehensive attack on the rights of unaccompanied children, depriving them of legal counsel and representation in the moment they may need it the most. Without access to representation, children, from infants to toddlers to teenagers, will be forced to navigate complex immigration proceedings and possibly face deportation, entirely alone.

Ana Devereaux, a managing attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, has a doll set she uses when working with very young children. A wooden box conceals a miniature court scene with painted wooden people, just inches tall. A toy judge, flanked by a clerk and an interpreter, wears black robes. His nose is a dot of paint, his mouth a benign U-shaped smile. The judge faces two sets of seats: to his right, a table for the ICE attorney who is prosecuting the child; to his left, a table for the immigrant child defendant and their legal counsel. In reality, that chair for counsel can be empty.