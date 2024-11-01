Politics / On the Ground in Georgia, Organizers Fight to Eke Out a Win Local Democrats are feeling more isolated than they have in previous election cycles, and voters are harder to reach. Why?

An astonishing 762,000 brand-new voters—people who had never voted before—had already cast ballots in Georgia one day before the end of early voting Friday. Those votes keep veteran Georgia voter organizer Nsé Ufot awake at night. “They’re certainly some new, young voters who recently turned 18, but that’s not all it is,” she told me. Even though Donald Trump has discouraged his acolytes from voting early or with absentee ballots, state GOP officials have encouraged these practices, so this group almost certainly includes some Trump supporters, she believes. Still, nobody is sure. On balance, Ufot thinks the huge turnout of first-time voters is good news for Democrats. And since, as you recall, Trump begged state officials to break the law and “find” him the measly “11,780” votes that separated him from Joe Biden in 2020, 762,000 new voters could be great news.

But Georgia is getting a little tired of saving democracy for us. Voters there helped elect Biden and two Democratic senators, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, in 2020, and reelected Warnock (after his initial special-election win), giving the party an outright Senate victory in 2022. But many voters here are worn out. There is neither a governor nor a senator on the ballot, so big Democratic donors and organizations aren’t investing in the local groups that drive turnout at the same level. Grassroots organizers feel more isolated.

“People are burnt out here. We hear negativity all the time,” says Essence Johnson, chair of the powerful Cobb County Democrats. She stood loyally alongside Biden in Cobb County the day after his disastrous June debate, and in texts with me she railed at the media for exaggerating his evident aging while ignoring Trump’s. (I sympathized.) But when Kamala Harris became the nominee, Johnson was jubilant—as not only a Black woman but also an organizer who could see a jump in her community’s excitement. That excitement has subsided some, but it’s up to people like Johnson to bring it back. And she’s doing her best.

“It’s day to day with me,” she chuckles. The earliest early voting data came in from red counties, making Democrats worry that their longtime advantage in early voting was evaporating. (Voters are not identified as Democrats or Republicans in these reports, so analysts rely on county and precinct data to make reasoned estimates of which party is doing best.) Most recently, the data is coming from blue counties and precincts, and Johnson and others are feeling more optimistic. An astonishing 50 percent of Johnson’s Cobb County voters had already cast ballots on Wednesday, with two days left.

Maybe the best news is that, so far, those early voters are 56 percent female and 44 percent male. That’s why everyone I talked to working on the ground in Georgia had the same bottom line: They’re worried, and they don’t have the resources they had two or four years ago, but they still think Democrats could pull it out, because they won’t bet against their voters. Especially women.

“People out here are discouraged, especially young black men,” says Dontaye Carter, chair of the North Fulton County Democrats and a vice president of the Atlanta NAACP. “Everybody saw Trump do so much stuff on his own—bad stuff, his Muslim ban, clearing out those Black Lives Matter protesters [in Lafayette Park], building the wall. They thought Biden could do the same.” (Of course, when Biden flexed a little executive order muscle, as in forgiving student loan debt, the Supreme Court reversed him.)

Carter reminds me that the powerful activism of the spring, summer, and fall of 2020 was ignited, in Georgia and elsewhere, by anger over George Floyd’s murder by police officer Derek Chauvin, and faith that Biden and Harris would move on criminal justice reform. But the Biden administration has yet to reach settlements in 12 Justice Department investigations into police wrongdoing, while the president has promised to spend more, not less, on cops. Likewise, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named for the patron saint of the voting rights movement who represented Atlanta, and championed by two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, stalled because two nominal Democrats, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, refused to change the filibuster rules to allow a straight majority vote on the bill.

Carter, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Sandy Springs in 2021, says he tells potential voters all of that. He also explains all kinds of Biden policies and Harris promises—from forgiving some student loan debt to helping first-time homebuyers to tax credits for starting small businesses. But many still don’t feel it. He tells me something Democrats don’t refute enough: Because Trump put his name on the first Covid relief checks—passed mainly by Democrats—some Black voters believe the money came from Trump. Perhaps even personally.

“Rent has gone through the roof here,” Carter notes. The gentrification of Atlanta has had a somewhat under-covered consequence: “You know those ‘suburban districts’ everyone sees going for Democrats?” The ones known as “white suburban districts”? I answer. “Yeah. They’re increasingly Black and multiracial.” But formerly Republican white suburbanites have become the story.