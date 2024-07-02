Books & the Arts / The Creed How did Americans come to worship the Constitution? Can the Constitution Save Us? The Constitution is often invoked as a safeguard for American democracy, but does it more often get in democracy’s way?

A certificate for a volunteer serving in the Union army. (Getty)

This article appears in the July 2024 issue.

The Supreme Court has taken a political beating lately over its rulings on abortion, guns, and affirmative action. Yet even liberals who attack the court tend to aim at these decisions and the justices who issued them, not the institution itself. More often than not, they accuse the Roberts court of betraying the Constitution and the legacy of earlier, more liberal justices. The Constitution itself remains a source of justice and guidance—at least in the hands of the right interpreters.

Yet there are cracks in this structure of liberal feeling. It is common knowledge that under the Electoral College system created by the Constitution, Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016 even though he’d lost the popular vote, and that the Constitution apportions US Senate seats in a way that weakens the bigger states and empowers the smaller ones. Still, for most liberals, these problems elicit only a momentary disorientation, which is quickly followed by a return to faith in the Constitution as the keystone of the country and the safeguard of American democracy.

Books in review The Constitutional Bind: How Americans Came to Idolize a Document That Fails Them Buy this book

In his fascinating and powerful new book, The Constitutional Bind, Aziz Rana calls this faith in the Constitution’s essential goodness “creedal constitutionalism” and urges Americans to reject it, perhaps along with major parts of the Constitution itself. His book is much more than a progressive critique of Constitution worship: Rana presents a sweeping history of constitutional politics from the late 19th century to the present that reverses much of what Americans have learned to accept about the Constitution’s meaning. He portrays creedalism as a relatively recent phenomenon, a product of the 20th century, and contends that putting the Constitution at the center of American civic culture has abetted authoritarian and repressive agendas as much as it has upheld civil libertarian or democratic ones. And against the assumption that the Constitution is purely a domestic matter, he finds key moments in our constitutional culture developing through the United States’ imperial adventures and geopolitical contests.

Rana also proposes an alternative constitutional politics—one that draws from the history of progressives, populists, labor organizers, socialists, communists, and Black and Indigenous activists and thinkers who have contended that for Americans to be free, they must transform or even entirely overcome the Constitution. This idea has taken many, mutually incompatible forms—which have been embraced everywhere from the centers of power (by figures as varied as Woodrow Wilson and Felix Frankfurter) to the forgotten margins—but at its center has always been the ambition to restore the power of self-rule to the living over the antidemocratic dogmas of an old text.

American history, the liberal creedalists contend, has been one long unfolding of freedom and equality, a saga in which the Constitution has always played a central role. Before the Civil War, the Constitution was less the governing law of the land than a prophetic text—a symbol of national striving toward what its preamble calls “a more perfect union.” In the run-up to the war, this symbolic role was invoked by Abraham Lincoln and the Republicans, who sought to make “freedom national,” and was infused with the radicalism of the Declaration of Independence.

After the Civil War, according to the creedal story, the Reconstruction amendments—the 13th, 14th, and 15th, adopted between 1865 and 1870—helped make good on this promise, enshrining the principle of equal national citizenship (for men) in the document. The Constitution was now aligned with the Declaration of Independence in holding that all are created equal. Since then, the struggle has been to make that principle real. Jim Crow almost snuffed it out, and in 1896 the Supreme Court upheld segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson. But one justice, John Marshall Harlan, kept the creedalist faith alive in his dissent, insisting, “There is no caste here. Our Constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.”

The light of this lone candle spread until, in 1954, the Supreme Court unanimously held that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional and proceeded to rule against almost all forms of official public segregation. Congress soon took the cue and passed the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1968 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. America was finally becoming what it was always meant to be, an achievement won not only through struggle but also through the true self-interpretation of its own history and, especially, its own fundamental law, the Constitution.

Here the creedal story fragments. Barack Obama’s presidency and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton offered glimpses in the first decades of the 21st century of a country where, for the first time, people of color might embody the nation itself, both in the White House and in the perennial retelling of the founding. Meanwhile, a conservative creedalism emerged, and as the Supreme Court became more and more conservative, the Constitution’s essential liberalism was obscured. From the protection of corporate campaign spending in 2010’s Citizens United to the weakening of the Voting Rights Act in the 2013 Shelby County decision to the overruling of Roe v. Wade in 2022, the document that liberals venerated was now being pressed into service to undo the touchstones of 20th-century liberalism. For creedal liberals, the conservative uses of the Constitution posed a quandary: Right-wing originalism and traditionalism, like liberal creedalism, revered the Constitution. Were the rulings of the conservative court not also the work of the Constitution and the result of its veneration? Whose Constitution was the true one?

Rana believes that the liberal creedalists are wrong about the Constitution’s place in American history —and, further, that they don’t even know the history of their own creed, which he traces to empire abroad and wartime mobilization at home. As Rana notes, far from treating the Constitution as a font of hope and progress, until the 1950s many reformers and radicals considered it obvious that the Constitution and the Supreme Court were antidemocratic institutions to be opposed, reformed, or even overcome in the service of American democracy. Just as fundamentally, the very idea that the Constitution represented the spirit of the country would have been out of place in the first 100-plus years of American history. The Constitution was viewed not as the emblem of civic faith, but as a practical framework that, for better or worse, gave the individual states room to set up political societies to pursue what really mattered to them—including slavery and Jim Crow.

The Reconstruction amendments were the great exception to the rule, and even their guarantees of equal rights for all Americans were soon drained of egalitarian promise. At the turn of the 20th century, the 14th Amendment’s assurance of “equal protection” was sunk by the Supreme Court’s segregationist ruling in Plessy v. Ferguson, while its guarantee of “due process” was celebrated by capitalists because the court used it to strike down laws for workplace safety, minimum wages, and maximum weekly hours. For this reason, many turn-of-the-20th-century populists, socialists, labor activists, and progressives, including a young Woodrow Wilson, did not hesitate to call the 18th-century Constitution a hobble on the reforms that a modern society needed; they wanted to replace James Madison’s tired machinery with something more like the British Parliament.