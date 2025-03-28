Politics / Wisconsin’s AG Rips Musk’s Scheme to Distribute Checks Before a State Supreme Court Vote On the eve of a crucial election, Musk stirred huge controversy with the promise of $1 million payments to backers of his crusade against “activist judges.”

Elon Musk during a March 24, 2025, meeting at the White House. (Samuel Corum / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday afternoon that he would take legal action to prevent Elon Musk from awarding $1 million checks to Wisconsin voters at an event scheduled to take place just two days before the state’s Supreme Court election on Tuesday.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that elections in Wisconsin are safe, secure, free, and fair. We are aware of the offer recently posted by Elon Musk to award a million dollars to two people at an event in Wisconsin this weekend,” said Kaul. “Based on our understanding of applicable Wisconsin law, we intend to take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening.”

The Democrat’s intervention is the latest response to the over-the-top efforts of the world’s richest man to buy his way into the high-stakes Supreme Court race on behalf of a right-wing contender who has aligned his campaign with President Donald Trump and the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

Musk has pumped at least $20 million into political action committees and the state Republican Party to boost the prospects of his favored candidate, veteran GOP politician Brad Schimel, in the April 1 contest, which will decide whether the court, which currently has a 4–3 progressive majority, will be ceded to right-wing judicial activists.

Musk announced early Friday morning that he planned to jet into Wisconsin for a Sunday event. There, he indicated, he would present a pair of $1 million checks to two Wisconsinites who had both signed his “In Opposition to Activist Judges” petition and cast early votes in the election.

Musk, whose political action committee announced it had already given one Wisconsin petition signer a $1 million check, promised to hand-deliver the next two. “I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote,” he announced on his X (Twitter) social media platform, in a post that said the event would be “limited to those who have voted in the Supreme Court election.”

Musk deleted the post by midday Friday, amid a flurry of criticism from legal experts who, as Politico reported, “raised concerns that offering the Sunday giveaway for only those who have already voted could violate Wisconsin’s election bribery law, which makes it a crime to offer “anything of value” to “induce” potential voters to vote or not vote in an election.

One of the nation’s top campaign finance lawyers, Brendan Fischer, who has roots in Wisconsin, explained, “I’m actually surprised that Musk is being so explicit about tying eligibility for this million dollar payout to having voted in the election. His tweet makes it very clear that you can only enter this event, and you can only be eligible for the million-dollar payout, if you voted, and it’s hard to read that as anything other than providing a thing of value to induce a person to vote, or to reward them for having voted.”

After deleting the initial post, Musk returned with a new one that sought to skirt the legal issues by suggesting that he’d be giving the checks to “spokesmen” for the petition campaign against “activist judges,” and seemingly removed the requirement that attendees be early voters. “To clarify a previous post, entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges,” he wrote. “I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to 2 people to be spokesmen for the petition.”

That did not seem to satisfy Kaul, who responded Friday to urging from three watchdog groups—the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, the State Democracy Defenders Fund and the Law Forward legal group—that had asked for “an immediate investigation” of Musk’s actions, from the $1 million checks plan to an offer by the billionaire’s America PAC to pay $100 to voters for sign the “In Opposition to Activist Judges” petition.