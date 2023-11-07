World / StudentNation / “The Government Encourages the Settlers to Attack and Gives Them Permission to Kill Us” There’s been an epidemic of violence across the West Bank since October 7, as Palestinians have been increasingly targeted by Israeli settlers.

​​Israeli soldiers stand alert in November 2023 while guarding Jewish settlers who launched an attack in the northern West Bank. (Nasser Ishtayeh / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

As Israel continues its invasion of the Gaza Strip, the international community’s attention has turned from what—before Hamas’s attack on Israel—was the world’s primary cause for concern in the Israel-Palestine conflict: the West Bank. Settlers, who feel emboldened by the Israeli government’s siege on Gaza, have increased their attacks. Between October 7 and 27, settlers killed 110 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The construction of settlements in the West Bank—which is in violation of international law—has intensified under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, leading to regular confrontations between settlers and Palestinians living in Area C, particularly in the South Hebron Hills. While the death toll continues to mount in Gaza, Palestinians living in the West Bank are facing a level of violence not seen since the Nakba of 1948.

Eid Suleman is a peace activist from Um al Khair in Masafer Yatta, where he lives with his wife, Nima, and their daughters. Suleman works as a self-taught artist and field researcher for the Jerusalem-based nonprofit B’Tselem and teaches youth how to film encounters with Israeli soldiers and settlers. As a community leader in Um al Khair, Suleman observed that attacks by settlers “have increased, happening day and night, sometimes multiple attacks. It’s out of control in Area C.”

A video courtesy of Youth of Sumud cofounder Sami Huriani shows a villager being shot by an Israeli settler at point-blank range in at-Tuwani, located 10 miles away from Um al Khair. Bilal Saleh, an olive farmer in Nablus, was killed by Israeli settlers on October 28. These are just two examples of the escalating violence in the West Bank.