Books & the Arts / Silicon Island How Taiwan became the chipmaker for the world How Taiwan Became the Chipmaker for the World A new book tells the story of the island-nation’s transformation into a central hub for technological development and manufacturing.

Taipei, June 2025.

(Hwa Cheng / Getty)

This article appears in the February 2026 issue.

When Donald Trump nominated Elbridge Colby as the undersecretary of defense for policy, the news stirred headlines in Taiwan. Colby, who has since been confirmed, had repeatedly stated on social media that if China ever invaded Taiwan, the US military should destroy TSMC, the world’s most important chip manufacturer, to prevent it from falling into Chinese hands. The provocative suggestion has been echoed by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton, as well as in a paper from US Army War College Quarterly, which argued that the vow to level TSMC would deter Beijing from annexing the territory by force. By this logic, the vibrant island democracy where 23 million people live has little value beyond its ability to produce an estimated 90 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors.

Even as the Chinese military escalates its acts of intimidation against Taiwan, Beijing wasted no time in pointing out Washington’s hypocrisy. “As the DPP [Taiwan’s ruling party] authorities are trying their best to pander to the United States and giving away TSMC submissively, the company has become a piece of tender meat on the chopping block,” said a Chinese government spokesperson.

Books in review Island Tinkerers: Innovation and Transformation in the Making of Taiwan’s Computing Industry Buy this book

As tensions rise between the world’s two superpowers, with Taiwan caught in the middle, the jingoistic rhetoric around TSMC also reflects a common tendency to mythologize technology. Instead of recognizing technological advancement as a dynamic, incremental process that cannot be confined to a particular geographic location, the national-security establishments of both the United States and China routinely portray state-of-the-art capabilities as a finite resource that can be isolated, stockpiled, and denied from others. To become a dominant superpower means dominating ﻿technological development and production as well. The heads of leading chip manufacturers and other tech companies only reinforce these notions of scarcity and exclusivity. For them, market dominance is a zero-sum game. To gain an edge over their competitors, the tech executives have also seized on the narrative of great-power rivalry, painting the world as a ruthless battlefield on which their products are not just indispensable to national strength but cannot be replicated anywhere else.

Against all the saber-rattling, myth-making, and visions of world domination, Honghong Tinn’s new book, Island Tinkerers: Innovation and Transformation in the Making of Taiwan’s Computing Industry, offers a timely intervention and powerful antidote. Tinn grew up in Taiwan and is currently a professor of history at the University of Minnesota. Her book draws from both direct knowledge of the island and deep archival research to explore its long history of manufacturing and technological development. For Tinn, Taiwan has long been a place for tinkering: a process of learning, dissecting﻿, and remaking technology through “acts of imitation, emulation, experimentation, and innovation.” As a latecomer to the electronics industry compared with the United States and Japan, hobbled by the island’s limited resources and situated in a complex geopolitical environment, Taiwan has nevertheless carved out a unique path and claimed its place as not just a maker but also an innovator in the high-tech sector. Its success was not predetermined and relied on the timely alignment of various policies and players. Unlike a lot of scholarship and commentary on economic development in East Asia that focus on the state, Island Tinkerers traces the birth and growth of the computing industry in Taiwan as a project that involved many non-state actors as well: Tinn’s “tinkerers” are university students, corporate engineers, assembly workers, and homegrown entrepreneurs. Determined and resourceful, they navigated material constraints and Cold War politics, rallied domestic and international support, and made the manufacturing and development of technologies that had originated elsewhere﻿ into their own. Their accomplishments in reshaping the Taiwanese economy and the electronics industry globally came about by demonstrating, she argues, just how false the cliché is that “the West innovates and the East imitates.”

Tinn’s story begins in the early 1950s. The Communists, led by Mao Zedong, had claimed victory over the Chinese mainland, and the Nationalists, led by Chiang Kai-shek, retreated to Taiwan. The island had just emerged from a half-century of Japanese colonial rule and now had to endure the martial law implemented by the Nationalists, who still harbored dreams of taking back the mainland. Over 1 million Chinese people followed the Nationalist government in its move to Taiwan, joining the territory’s 6 million–plus population of Chinese and indigenous descent. Among the new arrivals from the mainland were 1,000 or so alumni from Chiao Tung University (CTU) in Shanghai, the “MIT of the Orient.” The graduates tried to reestablish their alma mater on the island and identified the burgeoning field of electronics as a promising opportunity. They lobbied the Nationalist government, linking electrical engineering to national defense, and reached out to overseas alumni networks for donations, stressing Taiwan’s position as “Free China” and on the front lines of the Cold War. As Tinn points out, while the students had fled the Communist takeover on the mainland, their personal views on national and international affairs were in fact complex, as were the reasons for their flight. Embracing some of the Cold War’s rhetoric should be understood first and foremost as a political necessity and a persuasion tactic.

Establishing a new institution of higher education is never an easy feat, but after a series of setbacks, the CTU graduates and their supporters founded the National Chiao-Tung University (NCTU) in 1958. Its Institute of Electronics offered the island’s first graduate program in science and engineering. By 1962, NCTU had become home to Taiwan’s first mainframe computer. The IBM 650 was acquired through a United Nations technical-aid program, followed by an IBM 1620 two years later. By the end of the decade, teams of students from NCTU and two neighboring universities were working to build their own minicomputers.

To realize their aspirations for a home-brew computer, the enterprising teams of students sourced components from the newly established export-processing zone in Kaohsiung, where foreign firms had set up electronics production plants to take advantage of the region’s cheap labor and favorable tax policies. In the summer of 1971, the Taiwanese press announced the birth of the first domestically made “electronic brain”—diannao, as computers are commonly called in Chinese—at NCTU. Tinn notes that the report overstated the capacity of the device, which would be more accurately described as a programmable calculator than a general-purpose computer, and the campus experiment did not lead to “an immediate path” to mass production. Yet the university that received a second life through tireless advocacy by its alumni was an indispensable cradle, where many leaders in Taiwan’s electronics industry began their initial foray into tinkering.

The year that Taiwanese media celebrated the island’s first “native” computer, a 27-year-old Stan Shih graduated from NCTU’s Institute of Electronics. After working for several years at local firms that specialized in mass-producing calculators for export, Shih founded Multitech in 1976. By combining advances in microprocessor technology with Taiwan’s increasingly impressive manufacturing capability, Shih and his fellow entrepreneurs sought to turn a decades-long dream of mass-producing computers on the island into reality.

In 1981, Multitech unveiled the Micro-­Professor I, which won acclaim from consumers and the press in the United States, Japan, and Germany. Its successor model was partially compatible with the Apple II computer at a fraction of the cost and featured a novel Chinese-language display. Inspired by the overnight success of the American firm Compaq, Shih’s team began developing IBM compatibles as well. In 1986, Multitech released one of the world’s first 32-bit computers using the Intel 386 processor, only months after Compaq’s debut.

Apple and IBM defended their monopoly by mounting patent litigation against the makers of clones and compatibles, both at home and abroad. But while the founders of Compaq were celebrated as daring entrepreneurs who defied IBM and helped make the personal computer better and more affordable, the computer makers at Multitech and other Taiwanese firms were maligned in the US media as “scoundrels who stole IBM’s technology” and then profited by undercutting prices. During a 1983 congressional hearing on the impact of illicit trade on US enterprise, the government’s witnesses cited outlandish estimates on the number of Taiwanese counterfeits with no attribution and meanwhile mixed up facts about Multitech with those for other firms (one confused﻿ the biography of Multitech engineer Jonney Shih with﻿ Stan Shih’s).