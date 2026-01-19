Silicon Island
How Taiwan Became the Chipmaker for the World
A new book tells the story of the island-nation’s transformation into a central hub for technological development and manufacturing.
When Donald Trump nominated Elbridge Colby as the undersecretary of defense for policy, the news stirred headlines in Taiwan. Colby, who has since been confirmed, had repeatedly stated on social media that if China ever invaded Taiwan, the US military should destroy TSMC, the world’s most important chip manufacturer, to prevent it from falling into Chinese hands. The provocative suggestion has been echoed by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton, as well as in a paper from US Army War College Quarterly, which argued that the vow to level TSMC would deter Beijing from annexing the territory by force. By this logic, the vibrant island democracy where 23 million people live has little value beyond its ability to produce an estimated 90 percent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors.
Even as the Chinese military escalates its acts of intimidation against Taiwan, Beijing wasted no time in pointing out Washington’s hypocrisy. “As the DPP [Taiwan’s ruling party] authorities are trying their best to pander to the United States and giving away TSMC submissively, the company has become a piece of tender meat on the chopping block,” said a Chinese government spokesperson.
As tensions rise between the world’s two superpowers, with Taiwan caught in the middle, the jingoistic rhetoric around TSMC also reflects a common tendency to mythologize technology. Instead of recognizing technological advancement as a dynamic, incremental process that cannot be confined to a particular geographic location, the national-security establishments of both the United States and China routinely portray state-of-the-art capabilities as a finite resource that can be isolated, stockpiled, and denied from others. To become a dominant superpower means dominating technological development and production as well. The heads of leading chip manufacturers and other tech companies only reinforce these notions of scarcity and exclusivity. For them, market dominance is a zero-sum game. To gain an edge over their competitors, the tech executives have also seized on the narrative of great-power rivalry, painting the world as a ruthless battlefield on which their products are not just indispensable to national strength but cannot be replicated anywhere else.
Against all the saber-rattling, myth-making, and visions of world domination, Honghong Tinn’s new book, Island Tinkerers: Innovation and Transformation in the Making of Taiwan’s Computing Industry, offers a timely intervention and powerful antidote. Tinn grew up in Taiwan and is currently a professor of history at the University of Minnesota. Her book draws from both direct knowledge of the island and deep archival research to explore its long history of manufacturing and technological development. For Tinn, Taiwan has long been a place for tinkering: a process of learning, dissecting, and remaking technology through “acts of imitation, emulation, experimentation, and innovation.” As a latecomer to the electronics industry compared with the United States and Japan, hobbled by the island’s limited resources and situated in a complex geopolitical environment, Taiwan has nevertheless carved out a unique path and claimed its place as not just a maker but also an innovator in the high-tech sector. Its success was not predetermined and relied on the timely alignment of various policies and players. Unlike a lot of scholarship and commentary on economic development in East Asia that focus on the state, Island Tinkerers traces the birth and growth of the computing industry in Taiwan as a project that involved many non-state actors as well: Tinn’s “tinkerers” are university students, corporate engineers, assembly workers, and homegrown entrepreneurs. Determined and resourceful, they navigated material constraints and Cold War politics, rallied domestic and international support, and made the manufacturing and development of technologies that had originated elsewhere into their own. Their accomplishments in reshaping the Taiwanese economy and the electronics industry globally came about by demonstrating, she argues, just how false the cliché is that “the West innovates and the East imitates.”
Tinn’s story begins in the early 1950s. The Communists, led by Mao Zedong, had claimed victory over the Chinese mainland, and the Nationalists, led by Chiang Kai-shek, retreated to Taiwan. The island had just emerged from a half-century of Japanese colonial rule and now had to endure the martial law implemented by the Nationalists, who still harbored dreams of taking back the mainland. Over 1 million Chinese people followed the Nationalist government in its move to Taiwan, joining the territory’s 6 million–plus population of Chinese and indigenous descent. Among the new arrivals from the mainland were 1,000 or so alumni from Chiao Tung University (CTU) in Shanghai, the “MIT of the Orient.” The graduates tried to reestablish their alma mater on the island and identified the burgeoning field of electronics as a promising opportunity. They lobbied the Nationalist government, linking electrical engineering to national defense, and reached out to overseas alumni networks for donations, stressing Taiwan’s position as “Free China” and on the front lines of the Cold War. As Tinn points out, while the students had fled the Communist takeover on the mainland, their personal views on national and international affairs were in fact complex, as were the reasons for their flight. Embracing some of the Cold War’s rhetoric should be understood first and foremost as a political necessity and a persuasion tactic.
Establishing a new institution of higher education is never an easy feat, but after a series of setbacks, the CTU graduates and their supporters founded the National Chiao-Tung University (NCTU) in 1958. Its Institute of Electronics offered the island’s first graduate program in science and engineering. By 1962, NCTU had become home to Taiwan’s first mainframe computer. The IBM 650 was acquired through a United Nations technical-aid program, followed by an IBM 1620 two years later. By the end of the decade, teams of students from NCTU and two neighboring universities were working to build their own minicomputers.
To realize their aspirations for a home-brew computer, the enterprising teams of students sourced components from the newly established export-processing zone in Kaohsiung, where foreign firms had set up electronics production plants to take advantage of the region’s cheap labor and favorable tax policies. In the summer of 1971, the Taiwanese press announced the birth of the first domestically made “electronic brain”—diannao, as computers are commonly called in Chinese—at NCTU. Tinn notes that the report overstated the capacity of the device, which would be more accurately described as a programmable calculator than a general-purpose computer, and the campus experiment did not lead to “an immediate path” to mass production. Yet the university that received a second life through tireless advocacy by its alumni was an indispensable cradle, where many leaders in Taiwan’s electronics industry began their initial foray into tinkering.
The year that Taiwanese media celebrated the island’s first “native” computer, a 27-year-old Stan Shih graduated from NCTU’s Institute of Electronics. After working for several years at local firms that specialized in mass-producing calculators for export, Shih founded Multitech in 1976. By combining advances in microprocessor technology with Taiwan’s increasingly impressive manufacturing capability, Shih and his fellow entrepreneurs sought to turn a decades-long dream of mass-producing computers on the island into reality.
In 1981, Multitech unveiled the Micro-Professor I, which won acclaim from consumers and the press in the United States, Japan, and Germany. Its successor model was partially compatible with the Apple II computer at a fraction of the cost and featured a novel Chinese-language display. Inspired by the overnight success of the American firm Compaq, Shih’s team began developing IBM compatibles as well. In 1986, Multitech released one of the world’s first 32-bit computers using the Intel 386 processor, only months after Compaq’s debut.
Apple and IBM defended their monopoly by mounting patent litigation against the makers of clones and compatibles, both at home and abroad. But while the founders of Compaq were celebrated as daring entrepreneurs who defied IBM and helped make the personal computer better and more affordable, the computer makers at Multitech and other Taiwanese firms were maligned in the US media as “scoundrels who stole IBM’s technology” and then profited by undercutting prices. During a 1983 congressional hearing on the impact of illicit trade on US enterprise, the government’s witnesses cited outlandish estimates on the number of Taiwanese counterfeits with no attribution and meanwhile mixed up facts about Multitech with those for other firms (one confused the biography of Multitech engineer Jonney Shih with Stan Shih’s).
“The ignorance reflects the presumption of a lack of innovation in the fledgling computer industry in Taiwan,” Tinn notes. Under an Orientalist gaze, computer makers from the Far East were viewed as a horde of copycats and counterfeiters who had infiltrated Western markets. Yet while narratives from the United States exaggerated the nature and the size of Taiwanese counterfeits, an increasing number of US firms were recognizing the manufacturing capacity of computer makers from the island and began hiring them as subcontractors. Multitech proved to the world that Taiwan could make computers that were just as good as or even better than those manufactured in the West.
Further Orientalized caricatures encouraged this movement of manufacturing eastward too, where the racial hierarchy mapped onto the divisions of labor. Industrial production under capitalism separated the design and manufacturing processes and deemed the latter as lower-skilled, hence less valuable. Not all manufacturing was regarded the same, though, and some products were seen as more difficult to make than others. In a place like Taiwan, Western firms first saw “industrious” and “efficient” Asian workers who could fabricate simple commodities like calculators and keyboards at a fraction of the cost. As Taiwanese workers proved themselves in higher-end manufacturing as well, they were entrusted to make more complex products, such as motherboards and personal computers.
These artificial hierarchies and false dichotomies between mental and manual labor, between lower- and higher-end products, and between innovation and imitation elide the fact that going from a prototype to mass production demands much more than naïve copying. Improving yield, scaling up output, and optimizing supply chains all require skills and vision. Taiwan’s early dominance on the periphery of the electronics industry facilitated its advancement to the core. Stan Shih, after all, began his career making calculators. Mass-manufacturing these relatively simple products helped build up a rich supply chain and a skilled workforce that were all local to the island. Western tech firms, on the other hand, were more than happy to outsource the labor and component demands to Taiwan so they could focus on the so-called pinnacle of the profession: the design process.
Compared with computers and other electronic appliances, the separation between design and manufacturing took place a little later in the semiconductor industry. Leading chipmakers like Intel both designed and built their products in-house. As the equipment and labor costs to make one’s own chips were prohibitive for most newcomers, industry leaders and policymakers in Taiwan saw a historic opportunity. TSMC pioneered the pure-play foundry model in semiconductor manufacturing: It only produces other people’s designs; in other words, it is a subcontractor. As more clients utilized TSMC’s services, the Taiwanese firm was able to perfect its manufacturing process through practice.
TSMC’s innovative business model took inspiration from the long history of electronics manufacturing in Taiwan. Its success was built on earlier companies like Multitech. In 1987, the year TSMC was founded, Multitech was renamed Acer. By the mid-1990s, Acer had become one of the largest personal-computer makers globally. Taiwanese companies also produced most of the world’s laptops and “held over half of the world market share of most computer components,” Tinn writes. In 2006, Time magazine recognized Stan Shih as one of its “Asian Heroes.” The CEO of Intel at the time credited Shih with helping “spread computing power to the masses”: “He’s a big reason why your PC costs $1,000 and not $10,000.”
Shih may have helped spread computing power to the masses, but the gains from Taiwan’s electronics industry were not shared equally. One of the strengths of Island Tinkerers is its attention to the gendered dimensions of labor. Before the advent of electronic computers, young women fulfilled the role of manual calculators. The term “kilo-girl” was coined in the 1940s to measure the computing power of machines against that of 1,000 women workers. With the invention of mainframe computers, the operators were also predominantly women. At NCTU, two women worked on the IBM mainframes provided by the UN aid program. They were referred to as “girls” by their male colleagues and in official reports. The slight was a form of linguistic de-skilling, Tinn notes, where the women’s professionalism was erased.
In 1966, the Taiwanese government established the Kaohsiung export-processing zone to attract foreign investment. A sculpture marked the entrance to the zone, featuring a Herculean man pushing a giant wheel; its inscription read “Production builds the nation.” However, as Tinn highlights, it was mainly women who worked on the assembly lines and propelled the region’s economy. They built transistor circuits, magnetic-core memories, and electrical appliances for the overseas market, tinkering with the process to enhance production. However, the skills of these workers garnered little acknowledgment and were dismissed as innate, an extension of physical attributes like “good eyesight” and “nimble fingers.”
The women workers lived in cramped company dorms and received meager pay. Sneaking in snacks to the factory floor became a form of rebellion. At times, their employers offered token benefits, such as a free bottle of milk a day at the Dutch firm Philips. Some workers fell ill from the chemicals used to treat metal; several died of acute poisoning. While their male colleagues with engineering degrees rose to managerial positions and were encouraged to start their own firms, the women had little access to higher education or capital and saw few opportunities for career advancement. The gender gaps persist half a century later. At TSMC, women make up three-quarters of its frontline fabrication staff, but few work in research or management positions. As the company automates its production process, the share of women employees has decreased.
Island Tinkerers grew out of Tinn’s doctoral dissertation, which covered the years from 1959 to 1984. While the book extends the timeline to the present day, the sections on the most recent decades feel a bit more rushed than the excellent history and analysis that precede them. One wishes there was more about how Taiwan’s own manufacturing processes became globalized too: The book contains only scant mentions of how Acer and its peers’ global rise was also marked by production expansion into other parts of Asia and Latin America, where the subcontractor began subcontracting and even more layers of exploitation were put into place.
This included Taiwan’s use of labor on mainland China. After martial law was lifted in Taiwan in 1987 and China began to abandon socialist planning to embrace global capitalism, many Taiwanese firms started to look across the strait for a vast worker and consumer market. The resumption of trade with the mainland took place alongside the process of democratization and decolonization in Taiwan. The island became more politically and culturally independent from China, even as the two regions grew closer economically. Over the past few years, as Beijing steps up its threat of annexing the self-governing island and Washington pressures its allies to “decouple” from China, the economic ties between Taiwan and China have become a touchy subject. Yet one finds that across the national and geopolitical divides lies a similar process of extraction and exploitation.
Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, may have been founded in Taiwan, but many of its factories are now all over China, including the world’s biggest iPhone plant. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese workers toil in these “Foxconn cities,” where dire labor conditions have led to a series of suicides and uprisings. The computer maker Acer also opened production facilities in China in 1995, as Tinn points out in the book. As early as the 1990s, leaders of Taiwan’s nascent semiconductor industry looked for opportunities on the mainland. Their business ambitions sometimes came in conflict with export-control regulations on the island. Seizing new markets while keeping the most cutting-edge technologies to oneself proved to be a tough balancing act, especially with geopolitics in the mix. In the 2000s and early 2010s, when relations between Beijing and Taipei were less charged, groups of TSMC alumni moved to the mainland and established new chip factories there. TSMC itself also expanded operations into Chinese cities and aimed “to become the best partner in the ‘Invented/Made in China’ arena,” according to the company’s own press release in 2004. Before the first Trump administration tightened its sanctions against Huawei in 2020, the Chinese telecom giant was TSMC’s second-largest client after Apple.
If, in Tinn’s first half of the story, one tracks the exhilarating advances of a set of entrepreneurial tinkerers who developed an impressive computer-making industry in their country, what follows in her abbreviated second half is the transformation of those tinkerers into tycoons. The people in Tinn’s book seized historic opportunities and challenged conventional wisdom. In the pursuit of their dream to power Taiwan with computers, they have proved a possibility and so deserve celebration. Yet their dream is not the only dream, and what they have created is not all that utopian.
In 2017, five mothers from Hsinchu embarked on a mission to obtain clean water. The best water from the region’s reservoirs supplied the Science Park, where TSMC and other leading industries are headquartered. The residents’ water, on the other hand, was sourced primarily from a nearby stream that had been plagued by pollution.
After years of grassroots advocacy, Hsinchu passed a referendum in 2021 requiring better water treatment, but the implementation has been uneven and has faced bureaucratic hurdles. Earlier that year, a severe drought swept Taiwan. The government halted irrigation for nearly one-fourth of the island’s farmland and compensated the farmers for the lost crops. TSMC, the largest water user in Taiwan, kept its pipes flowing. Ironically, as the historian James Lin has shown, throughout the 1960s and early ’70s, before Taiwan became “Silicon Island,” agriculture was the territory’s most important export. The Nationalist government brandished Taiwan’s advancement in agrarian science to construct the image of a modern nation and to bolster its legitimacy both at home and abroad, asserting that “Free China” was also the superior China.
Despite important progress in water-recycling efforts, TSMC is expected to consume more water as it expands production to fulfill rocketing demand. The chip manufacturer has been hailed as Taiwan’s “Silicon Shield” against geopolitical peril, but its water and energy usage incurs other vulnerabilities. The impossible choice that the people of Taiwan have to make is an indictment of the world, especially its richest and most powerful actors, who would rather see the planet burn and the people starve than abandon their quest for techno-supremacy.
As Tinn shows in her book, archipelagic and island nations like Taiwan and Singapore can offer a new way to conceive state power, where strength is not tied to land mass but lies in the ability to open up to water, to find new passageways and forge unexpected crossings. One may apply a similar ethos to the relationship with technology. The goal is not the endless conquest of new frontiers, and territories traversed do not have to be claimed and bordered. True, lasting power is not measured by the capacity to dominate or kill, but by the commitment to nourish and sustain life. After all, our world is not a simulation, and people are more valuable than chips. The question about technology is not just “if one can” but “if one should.” As the world appears entranced by faster chips and smarter electrical brains, elevating a company like TSMC to mythical status, few are pausing to ponder what the computing power is for—and who powers the computers?
