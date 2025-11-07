World / The Price of Silence in Sudan The United Arab Emirates is arming a militia committing genocide in Darfur. In exchange for US silence, Biden got a Middle East partner, and Trump got cryptocurrency cash.

Students in Khartoum hold up the Sudan flag during a protest on November 3, 2025,against atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher . (Ebrahim Hamid / AFP via Getty Images)

On October 24, rumors spread that Sudan’s warring factions might sign a ceasefire in Washington, DC. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had fought for two and a half years. SAF has indiscriminately bombed civilians, and their allied Islamist militias have executed civilians. In the city of El Fasher, North Darfur, people were forced to eat animal feed because of an 18-month blockade by the RSF. A young woman I spoke with from the town was raped by multiple RSF fighters. But despite the violence, for just a moment, there was hope for peace.

But after both sides thought they could gain by keeping up the fighting, the negotiations collapsed. Then two days later, the RSF overran the SAF’s last base in El Fasher, North Darfur. The SAF withdrew, and the killing began.

At the Saudi Maternity Hospital, a RSF fighter filmed himself stepping over bodies. An elderly man in white knelt on the floor. A soldier shot him in the head. The man fell. The soldier moved on. Another shot sounded. According to the World Health Organization, the RSF killed at least 460 people at the hospital.

We don’t yet know the full extent of the massacres, but satellite imagery has picked up blood-stained grounds. El Fasher held roughly 250,000 people, but only around 6,000 have escaped to Tawilah, a nearby town where they can receive aid. The RSF has trapped, held ransom, or executed many residents who have tried to flee. Aid workers say children arrive to Tawilah alone—their families murdered. In another video, an RSF soldier filmed bodies lining a road and said, “This is what genocide looks like.”

Since April 2023, Sudan has experienced systematic atrocities from both sides. RSF is slaughtering people with weapons provided by the United Arab Emirates. The SAF, according to the United States, has used chemical weapons. The SAF has received weapons and support from Egypt, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and Qatar.

State Department officials have attempted interventions, but neither the Biden nor Trump White House has provided the top-level political support to stem the flows of weapons from its allies—the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt.

The fall of El Fasher partitions Sudan. RSF holds Darfur in the West, SAF the east. It also reveals a policy failure. Shortly after the war began, the United States documented sophisticated arms shipments from the UAE to the RSF. Officials knew atrocities were likely. Stopping the flow of arms could have lowered the intensity of the conflict by eliminating the advanced drones and foreign fighters that the UAE has provided the RSF for its fight in El Fasher.

The UAE’s relationship with the RSF accelerated around 2017, when Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia hired the RSF leader, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (“Hemedti”), to provide soldiers for their campaign in Yemen. In return, the UAE provided billions of dollars of financial support to the RSF, a former intelligence official told me.

Within weeks of Sudan’s civil war erupting in April 2023, US intelligence detected a rapid increase in UAE weapons facilitation to the RSF via a Chadian airbase, according to a Biden administration official. Evidence accumulated through the summer.

Multiple officials at State, USAID, and other agencies wanted to use Washington’s leverage to stop UAE arms flows. The reasoning was direct: As the RSF’s sole external backer, Abu Dhabi offered the most efficient pressure point to influence the paramilitary group.