World / In Rafah, We Are Waiting for the Worst We had no reason to believe that Israel would care about our lives. We knew with certainty that the invasion would come.

Palestinian families are seen among tents as they struggle with strong winds, downpours and floods while Israeli attacks continue in Rafah on February 15, 2024. (Abed Zagout / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rafah, Gaza—Rafah is like a butterfly with weak wings. It clings to three international borders—the Mediterranean Sea extending to the west, the Egyptian border to the south, and the border with Israel to the east. It was never the most beautiful of cities. The streets remained tattered. No skyscrapers were erected in its center. But it has remained a gateway to Asia, a connection to Africa, a corridor for all civilizations.

Due to its central location, Rafah has also remained a victim of conflicts, invasions, and wars for decades. It was where the invasion of Egypt by Britain, France, and Israel began during the Suez Crisis of 1956. It was the point on whose borders the Israeli military confronted Egypt in the Six Day War in 1967. And it has been repeatedly targeted by Israel since the First Intifada broke out in 1987. During the Second Intifada, it became a wide entry point for Israeli military movement from the southern border with Egypt, or what was known as the Philadelphia Axis, until the occupation forces withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

Rafah was always narrow and crowded. Its main street, which extends from its center to the seashore in the west, is no more than six kilometers, and all the neighborhoods, neighborhoods, and streets branch off from it. Its streets were always packed—with passersby and schoolchildren in the mornings, or with crowds and vendors flooding its central market at the beginning and end of the week. Rafah had a population of around 280,000 people before October 7. Nobody thought it could ever accommodate much more than that. But now there are over 1.4 million of us here.

People from every other part of Gaza took refuge in Rafah, which had been promised as a last safe haven. They jammed into tent cities, schools, and town squares, slept on sidewalks, found shelter anywhere they could.

Now, that supposed safe haven is in tatters. The Israeli government is planning to send its military directly into Rafah, and its bombs are already falling on us.

Because of this, people have been forced into an ever-smaller part of Rafah. The vast majority are now in the western parts of the city, an area not exceeding 40 square kilometers (or 15 square miles). The eastern third of the city, which borders Israel, has become virtually deserted, as people fear that this is where the occupation forces will make their way into Gaza when the hour strikes to invade.

To say that things are beyond capacity is an understatement. Shelters have come to resemble detention centers because of the overcrowding. One center that was planned to accommodate 1,200 displaced people has become a shelter for twelve thousand people, with even more trying to get in because they have not found a place to sleep.

Palestinians crowd outside a bakery to buy bread in Rafah on February 14, 2024. (Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

Rafah is wracked with tension, turmoil, and noise. People await the arrival of the occupying army just as bees watch from the holes of their hive for the beekeeper they know is coming to smoke them out and harvest their honey.

None of us can see a light at the end of the tunnel. We are in darkness and confusion, reading about truce negotiations at the same time as Netanyahu vows to turn the area into his latest graveyard. This has gone beyond being an ordinary war or even genocide. It is as though we are experiments in a workshop built to study the demolition of the Palestinian nation and the killing of its capabilities and dreams. The idea that we have dignity or human rights seems fanciful to our tormentors.