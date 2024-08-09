The Paris Olympics Has Launched a War on the Poor Paris will almost certainly be remembered as a successful Olympic site. Such recollections, however, will leave out those who suffered under its weight.

A women seated during the installation of an encampment at the Bastille to demand accommodation for homeless people in Paris on August 6, 2024.

(Victoria Valdivia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

As the Paris 2024 sporting spectacle crescendos this week, a less conspicuous struggle continues outside the Olympic zone: a war on the poor. Inside the Olympic bubble, high-stakes medal events are scheduled every day, while outside the five-ring fever dream the stakes are brutal and the contrast is stark. “The Olympic city is hell for the poor,” said Paul Alauzy, of Médecins du Monde (Doctors of the World). “At the middle of it you have an Eden [the Olympics]. Everyone wants to participate. They’re watching it, but they can’t get in.”

What we’ve witnessed here in Paris is part of a larger, ignominious Olympic tradition: the brass-knuckled displacement of working-class and poor people to clear space for the Games, whether in Seoul in 1988, Atlanta in 1996, Beijing in 2008, or Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Melora Koepke, a geographer who splits her time between Paris and Vancouver, Canada, and whose research operates at the nexus of displacement, poverty, and drug use, told us that “people who are deemed undesirable in public space” have borne the brunt of state repression and that “this has accelerated because of the Olympics.”

The contrast between the glitzy Paris Olympics, where a ticket to the closing ceremony at the Stade de France can cost €1,600, and those pushed to the margins of French society couldn’t be more stark. We got a glimpse of this reality while out on a night of outreach—or a maraude—with a team from Médecins du Monde, consisting of a doctor, two translators, and two outreach specialists.

Out on a night of outreach—or a maraude—with a team from Médecins du Monde. (Jules Boykoff)

The first spot we stopped was Bobigny in Saint Denis, an area in the north of Paris that Olympic organizers vowed would benefit from hosting the Games. When we pushed through the brush and into the forest, we found numerous migrant encampments, but none of the promised benefits. The outreach workers told us that the Olympics were actually making their job more difficult—the people they assist have been pushed deeper into the shadows, making even finding them a challenge. In fact, in our first three stops, we didn’t come across a single person wanting a doctor consultation. This, said Alauzy, was the first time this had happened in six years of doing outreach four nights a week. Sometimes the absence of evidence is the evidence itself.

But then, as darkness settled over the City of Light, we came upon Abdishakur, a 17-year-old migrant from the Ivory Coast who was setting up his tent in a covered area near the Pompidou Center. He told us that the Olympics had made it much more difficult for him to secure food. He described how, during the Games, police wake him up every day at 5 am, screaming at him and his fellow migrants to scatter out of view. Many shuffle around the corner and into an underpass where tents sit wedged between a fence and a busy road. Cars whooshed by at high speeds. Several of them told us that for them, the Paris Olympics are more a bane than a boon.

When Abdishakur realized we had a doctor among us, he pulled out a crinkled X-ray of his shoulder and a crumpled manila envelope containing medical papers that he had kept carefully wrapped in plastic, a layer of fabric, and then another layer of plastic to protect them from the elements. Dr. Bertrand Chatelain listened patiently as he held the X-ray against a street light, eventually giving him some medication and a referral to a local clinic.

Meanwhile, dozens of migrants encircled us, lining up for medical assistance. For the next two and a half hours, Chatelain treated person after person, all of them unaccompanied minors from Africa, mostly the Ivory Coast and Guinea. Abakar Moussa, an Arabic translator who has worked with Médecins du Monde since 2018 because, as he told us, he “feels close to the values” of the group, stood by taking notes and plucking the correct medications from the three large bags of supplies that we toted around. Alauzy darted about, engaging in friendly banter with the young migrants and assisting Moussa as needed.

A team from Médecins du Monde looks for people in need of medical care. (Jules Boykoff)

The Olympic Charter extols “the educational value of good example, social responsibility and respect for internationally recognised human rights and universal fundamental ethical principles.” This team from Médecins du Monde was quietly putting those values into action, far from the hot glare of the Olympic media hype machine.

Human-rights activists in Paris are calling the displacement process that preceded the Olympics—and that has continued apace during the Games—as “nettoyage social,” or social cleansing. Before the Olympics began here in Paris, Alauzy, who doubles as a spokesperson for the activist collective Le Revers de la Médaille (The Other Side of the Medal), explained to us: “In Paris, the social cleansing can be understood with a double logic of dispersion: a dispersion within the Olympic’s city public space, to avoid tent cities, slums, squats, and disperse the marginalized people, and a dispersion within the whole country, so that to delocalize the unwanted and push the misery away from the Olympic city.”