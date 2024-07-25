Netanyahu’s Theater of the Grotesque
Yesterday, Congress lauded and applauded the Israeli prime minister, who has been accused of war crimes by the ICC, even as his victims continued to die in Gaza.
There is no humanity in politics. Benjamin Netanyahu, a mass killer, was honored yesterday with the “privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” as Nancy Pelosi put it. He was there at the behest of the leaders of both parties in both houses—Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, who joined with their Republican colleagues, Mike Johnson and Mitch McConnell, to issue the invitation. And while a number of prominent Democrats boycotted the speech (including Pelosi), enough members of Congress attended to make the affair—with its endless thwacking and more than 50 standing ovations—a bipartisan one. Joe Biden, Netanyahu’s ignominious arms dealer, and Kamala Harris, the woman who would replace him in that role, both skipped the presentation. But they’re meeting with Netanyahu today, behind closed doors.
That the Israeli prime minister is here now, free to travel and conduct his business, is an abomination. The man is orchestrating a genocide in Palestine; the International Criminal Court is preparing a warrant for his arrest. His triumphant return to the halls of Congress should be a source of abject shame for Democrats and Republicans alike. Instead, it was left to Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only human being in the chamber yesterday, to carry on a solitary protest. She held a small black-and-white sign that proclaimed “Guilty of Genocide” on one side and “War Criminal” on the other.
For observers of the US relationship with Israel, the speech carried few surprises. A showman, Netanyahu spoke for an hour, leaning heavily into the State of the Union–style spectacle. He brought an Israeli soldier, wounded in the course of committing genocide; he brought a young woman, formerly a captive in Gaza—whose extraction manifested as the Nuseirat massacre, in which 274 Palestinians were killed—to show off for propaganda purposes.
Netanyahu, who is not known for his depth, nonetheless, surprised me with the pettiness of his grievances. He took aim at American college students and others who have been protesting against Israel’s genocide, calling them “useful idiots.” He accused them of standing with “murderers and rapists,” and “evil.” He claimed that Iran is funding their efforts. The Democratic Party leaders, Schumer and Jeffries, who have themselves vilified the anti-war students, sat morosely for once, perhaps aware that their fortunes are linked to the voting behavior and energy of many of those young people.
As he took the country’s largest stage, Netanyahu offered praise to the handful of MAGA frat boys at the University of North Carolina who “protected the American flag” during a Palestine demonstration. Chants of “USA, USA” broke out in the chamber in response.
“Our enemy is your enemy,” Netanyahu said, in an effort to polish the rusty chains that tether the people of this country to his own. He described the genocide in Palestine as a “clash between barbarism and civilization; those who glorify death and those who sanctify life,” a rare moment of perfect truth—told accidentally, in an inversion.
Current Issue
Mostly, though, the speech was notable for its lies. Netanyahu lied openly about his army’s ethics and conduct. He lied about starving civilians. He lied about the number of people he has killed. He lied about the antisemitism of American protesters. His only moment of deliberate truth-telling came when he declared his debt to his literal partner in crime, Joe Biden.
I could go on. I could continue to parse Netanyahu’s performance, and to speculate on what he did and did not “achieve” with his speech. But to speak of politics in the midst of a people’s annihilation is nauseating.
What I thought about most during Netanyahu’s harangue was the 2 million Palestinians trapped in the latest Israeli horrorshow.
I thought of the 16,000 children who have been killed by Israeli men and women these last nine months, and of the 4,000 others who are decomposing under the rubble. I thought of those who were crushed to death under masses of concrete, and of those who were trapped there, forced to endure death by starvation. I thought of the survivors, who have reported hearing plaintive cries for help or rescue in the aftermath of an air strike… and then, after several days, nothing at all.
The images described by American doctor Mark Perlmutter, who worked in Gaza in April and May, came to me as well: “I have children that were shot twice.… I have two children that I have photographs of that were shot so perfectly in the chest I couldn’t put my stethoscope over their heart more accurately, and directly on the side of the head, in the same child. No toddler gets shot twice by mistake by ‘the world’s best sniper.’ And they’re dead-center shots.… I’ve seen more incinerated children than I’ve ever seen in my entire life. I’ve seen more shredded children.”
I thought also of the magnitude of destruction—the still-uncounted dead and dying—more than 186,000 people if the medical journal The Lancet is to be believed, and it should be. Today, we can reasonably assume that—in a place where nearly half of people are children, and in light of the indiscriminate mass bombings—half of the dead are children.
I thought last of the hollowness of our institutions. The darkness of a world in which America’s representatives fund and cheer a genocide, a blood sport for the ages—a total calamity.
Thank you for reading The Nation
We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.
Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.
For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.
Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.
More from The Nation
Palestinian Olympians Are Competing as Their World Burns Palestinian Olympians Are Competing as Their World Burns
Palestinian Olympians will make history in Paris, despite unfathomable conditions of genocide.
International Solidarity With Palestine International Solidarity With Palestine
Street mural, Barcelona, Catalunya, Spain.
The Horror in Israel and Palestine Began Half a Century Ago The Horror in Israel and Palestine Began Half a Century Ago
From the very start, Jewish violence has accompanied the proliferation of settlements.
Wayne Smith Devoted His Career to Dialogue and Diplomacy Wayne Smith Devoted His Career to Dialogue and Diplomacy
The former Foreign Service officer liked to say “Cuba seems to have the same effect on American administrations as the full moon has on werewolves.”
How Microfinance Became the ‘It’ Development Program How Microfinance Became the ‘It’ Development Program
Microfinance has been touted as a miracle cure for poverty in the global south. The reality has been a lot messier.
The Risky Politics of France’s Hung Parliament The Risky Politics of France’s Hung Parliament
In the days since the New Popular Front won the largest number of seats, political gravity has again exerted itself.