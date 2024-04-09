Books & the Arts / In Search of Home The double movement of Central and North American migration. The Brutal Cycle of US Immigration Policy In Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here, Jonathan Blitzer examines how North and Central American migration moves in two directions.

Dr. Juan Romagoza at La Clinica del Pueblo in 1998. (Photo by Dayna Smith / Getty)

This article appears in the April 2024 issue.

Eddie Anzora arrived in El Salvador, the country of his birth, on the eve of its independence day. He had spent virtually his entire life in California, and his return was not a homecoming but an exile. A minor conviction for drug possession in 1997 had put Eddie on track for deportation, even though he had a green card. After a decade of dodging immigration officers, he was arrested on his way to the barbershop. He spent nine months in a Los Angeles County jail mentally preparing himself for a return to a country he hardly knew, until one day he and 30 other Salvadorans—all shackled at the wrists and ankles—were loaded onto a plane bound for San Salvador.

Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis

The circumstances of Eddie’s deportation were the product of arcane laws drafted thousands of miles away by politicians who, if they thought of people like Eddie at all, regarded them as collateral damage at best and subhuman at worst. The year before his arrest, Congress had passed—and Bill Clinton had eagerly signed into law—legislation that gave immigration officers a mandate to deport noncitizens convicted of certain crimes. It didn’t matter that Eddie wasn’t in a gang (in fact, he had joined a “gang-skeptic” group called Above the Rest), that the cops had decided to stop him without a legal pretext, or that he had been found with a negligible amount of weed on him. The arrest branded him a “criminal alien” and thus a priority for deportation.

“Politics,” Jonathan Blitzer writes in Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here, his new book on the origins of today’s border crisis, “is a form of selective amnesia,” but “the people who survive it are our insurance against forgetting.” Eddie is one of those survivors and one form of this insurance. Like the other migrants highlighted in Blitzer’s book, he finds himself caught up in the cruel and crushing bureaucracy that is the US immigration system. He also proves far luckier than others ensnared in this web: Within a month of arriving in El Salvador, Eddie gets hired at a call center, where he works alongside other deportees. A perpetual hustler, he eventually opens a language school to train a new generation of call-center staffers. His pitch to prospective students: Learn English from a native speaker. But as Blitzer is careful to point out, most of the others that Eddie returned with fared far worse: “Of the thirty people on his original deportation flight, fewer than five were still alive.”

Blitzer’s book is a study of migration moving in two directions. While thousands of Salvadorans living in the United States are, like Eddie, forced onto deportation flights, thousands of others in El Salvador find themselves pushed out of their homes and forced to leave the country as a result of increasing gang violence and the fallout of decades of US-backed Cold War counterinsurgency programs. Between 2007 and 2015, the number of people who emigrated to the United States from Central America’s so-called Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras) rose by 25 percent. Blitzer painstakingly recounts the brutal circumstances behind this mass exodus, emphasizing the humanity of the people who uprooted their lives in search of safety in the US, only to find themselves criminalized in the very country they hoped would be their refuge.

Each person’s calculus for leaving is different. Some, Blitzer notes, are escaping torture, others poverty; in almost all cases, they have no legal channel through which to migrate. Keldy, a Honduran mother of three, goes to Denver with her husband in 2007 in search of work. “Although they never planned to stay in the U.S. for long,” Blitzer writes, “they risked everything to get there.” The trip is not easy. In Mexico, aboard the perilous freight train that migrants call “the Beast,” Keldy’s husband ties her to one of the cars so she doesn’t fall off. Later they’re kidnapped by Los Zetas, one of Mexico’s most notorious criminal syndicates. In Denver, their perilous journey gives way to the monotony of wage work: Keldy prepares and sells food, her husband paints houses, and they save up enough money to build a home in Honduras, where they return in 2010. “Neither of them expected to visit the U.S. ever again,” Blitzer writes.

But Keldy and her husband’s homecoming is marred by tragedy. Keldy’s family is threatened by armed men in Honduras who know she went north for work and assume that she came back wealthy. Several of her brothers are killed as a result. After two years of endless harassment and violence, Keldy and her husband flee with their sons, first to a small town in the forest and then—after Keldy testifies in court against one of the killers—to northern Mexico, where, armed with “a sheaf of documents held together with rubber bands,” Keldy and her two youngest boys cross the border into the US to ask for asylum.

What happens next will sound familiar to anyone who was paying attention to immigration policy at the height of the Trump era: Keldy is taken into custody and prosecuted for crossing the border illegally, and her sons are sent to a shelter for unaccompanied migrant kids. The boys, ages 13 and 15, are among the more than 5,600 children separated from their parents at the border under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. In an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, Keldy meets other despondent women who faced a similar fate, and she compiles their names on a list that she hands to an immigrant-rights activist in the hope that she might help them. Meanwhile, an indifferent judge denies Keldy’s asylum claim, and while awaiting an appeal, she is tricked into signing a deportation order. Her sons are not sent back with her; they remain in the United States, living with an aunt in Philadelphia.

Trump’s border policies appear late in the book. But that is because the policies that preceded his—including those implemented under Barack Obama during his two terms as president—were also predicated on a logic of rounding up unauthorized immigrants in the interior of the country and preventing those at the border from getting any farther. Though Blitzer doesn’t make this argument explicit, he clearly wants to remind readers that the Trump administration’s cruelty was not an aberration or a break from precedent. Rather, it was the culmination of nearly half a century of bipartisan hostility toward migrants and the United States’ ruinous foreign-policy decisions in Central and South America. As Blitzer illustrates, the forces driving migrants from their homes are stronger than those giving them a good reason to stay.

Blitzer has a magazine writer’s keen attention to detail, and while the larger policy decisions of the United States are never far from the book’s narrative, he also turns his readers’ attention to the people whose lives are affected by them. His aim, he tells us, is “to be a kind of go-between: to tell each side’s story to the other” and to allow migrants “to participate, for once, in the privileged backroom conversations that decide their fate.”