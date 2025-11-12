World / I Tried to Deliver Aid to Gaza. Israel Kidnapped and Tortured Me. They stripped us naked, deprived us of sleep, food, and sanitary facilities, arbitrarily threatened us with guns, and physically attacked us.

Pro-Palestine supporter at OR Tambo International Airport on October 8, 2025, in Kempton Park, South Africa. (Manash Jyoti Das / Gallo Images via Getty Images)

“We are journalists! We are medics!” I was chanting when the Israeli soldiers abruptly pointed their assault rifles at me. I tried to recall our medical training, but the lasers from their scopes distracted me. Was it the organs on the left or the right I was supposed to cover if they began shooting? I could not remember. I could only think of my mom’s last text: “If anything happens to you, I cannot go on.”

It was October 8, and I was sailing alongside nearly 100 others, mainly medical workers and journalists, on a ship bound for Gaza. Our boat was one of a flotilla of dozens of vessels with between 500 and 1,000 people that left for the besieged strip to deliver aid in what has been one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of my lifetime.

For decades, I have worked as a human rights lawyer and journalist in war zones and conflict areas, but I was hesitant about this mission. Israel’s widespread and deliberate targeting of people in my profession made me—and my loved ones—worry that I might not return home.

The devastation of Gaza has been particularly lethal for journalists, with Israeli forces killing more media workers in the past two years than those killed in the US Civil War, both World Wars, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Yugoslavia Wars, and the post-9/11 War in Afghanistan combined. Gaza is also the deadliest place on the planet for humanitarian workers. The atrocities in Gaza are simply unprecedented.

I knew that being in international waters would not provide us protection. Israel has killed people on previous flotilla missions. In May this year, Israeli drones attacked the boat we were on, the Conscience, on a previous mission, causing a fire and forcing the volunteers to evacuate. Though the boat was fixed, it still bore the scars of the attack when we left port.

Despite the dangers of sailing to Gaza, I was drawn to participate in this historic mobilization, in part, because all other methods, including legal and diplomatic avenues, have failed. The United Nations has repeatedly condemned Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. The International Court of Justice has instructed Israel to cease its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, while the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Yet Israel continues to carry out atrocity crimes with total impunity.

Ultimately, the resilience, bravery, and compassion of everyday Palestinians inspired me to join the flotilla. While Gaza’s medical system has been decimated, doctors are choosing to show up tirelessly and tend to their patients. Journalists are dashing into gunfire, risking their lives to ensure the stories and horrors of the genocide survive. Children, fathers, and mothers alike are evading military drones for miles to obtain bread for their families. As the world turned a blind eye, those of us aboard the Conscience could not.

On October 8, Israel illegally commandeered our boat 120 nautical miles from Gaza. Israel’s elite Shayetet 13 commandos, the Israeli equivalent of the US Navy SEALs, dropped from helicopters with their guns pointed at our heads and kidnapped us.

Over the next 12 hours, as they transported the boat to the Israeli port of Ashdod, they treated us as animals. Soldiers separated us from several of our colleagues, whom they beat in an adjoining room. As they filmed propaganda videos of them offering us food and water, pointing their guns at us and telling us to smile, some of the soldiers raided the aid we brought and indulged themselves.

When we arrived at Ashdod, they dragged us off the boat and forced us to kneel with our faces down in stress positions for hours. Soldiers walked around hitting, kicking, spitting on, and taunting us. If we looked up, the abuses worsened, as I found out on multiple occasions.