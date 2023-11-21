Society / Should Israel’s Flag Be Raised at the Paris Olympics? How the IOC is penalizing Russia provides insight into how it could treat Israel at the 2024 Games.

Israel’s delegation members attend the Parade of Athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. Eleven thousand people coming from 206 countries and regions will participate in the event. (Yomiuri Shimbun / AP Images )

Israel’s attacks on Gaza raise a question that Western powers in the world of sports would like to avoid: Should Israel be penalized or even barred from competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics? This question has already been on the table for Russia, long a thorn in the side of the International Olympic Committee, first for its doping program and then for invading Ukraine between the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Now, Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank may lead to a campaign to get it booted from the Paris Olympics.

Ken McCue, a cultural planner with the sport and social justice group Insaka-Ireland, told us, “The IOC president calls for unity in sport in a recent speech, mentions the Russian invasion of Ukraine but nothing about Israel’s invasion of Palestine.” He added, “Some sport people in Ireland are considering a call for Israel to be banned from the Olympics. The IOC did it to Russia and did it to South Africa, why can’t they do it to Israel?”

As much as the IOC might wish to ignore it, the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has decried Israel’s “clear violations of international humanitarian law” in Gaza, and demanded an immediate cease-fire. Amnesty International has documented “unlawful Israeli attacks, including indiscriminate attacks, which caused mass civilian casualties” that the human rights group said “must be investigated as war crimes.” Large swaths of the world’s population have looked on in horror, streaming the daily atrocities on their phones and pouring into the streets to protest.

But are war crimes also Olympic crimes? Not at the IOC’s plush headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. After all, IOC President Thomas Bach has demonstrated a conspicuous affinity for dictators. The IOC headquarters, long forgiving of war criminals, is not exactly The Hague. Nevertheless, Israel and the IOC are on a collision course, and a close look at how the IOC is treating Russia provides insight into what might—or perhaps even should—happen with the state of Israel.

Last month, the IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee from participating at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This means that Russia is not eligible to receive a portion of Olympic broadcast or sponsorship money, depriving them of millions. (Side note: The IOC did not do this when Russia invaded Crimea back in 2014 between the Olympics and Paralympics, which Russia was hosting in Sochi, pointing to the IOC’s selective morality.) Russian athletes may still be able to participate in Paris, but as neutrals who can’t unfurl the Russian flag and won’t hear the country’s national anthem while on the medal stand.