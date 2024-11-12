What the Bosa/Kaepernick Double Standard Tells Us About the 2024 Elections Nick Bosa and Colin Kaepernick both brought their politics onto the field, yet they experienced very different repercussions.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Bosa interrupts a teammate’s interview by pointing to his MAGA hat on October 27, 2024.

(NFL / NBC)

On Sunday October 27, nine days before the presidential election, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was being interviewed after a win against the Dallas Cowboys. As Purdy spoke to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa crashed his way into the shot and, looking into the camera, pointed at his Make America Great Again hat.

Though Bosa’s interruption was surprising, it was hardly shocking. Bosahas long enjoyed peacocking around as an open Trump supporter in a world where players largely keep their political opinions to themselves.

But Bosa flaunting a polarizing political slogan on Sunday Night Football, the most watched television program in the United States, right before a presidential election, was simply a bridge too far even for the conservative, albeit controversy-verse, league office. Bosa was fined $11,255 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules, but given that he makes $34 million a year, the 49ers faithful probably won’t need to set up a GoFundMe.

As Bosa skulked around in a MAGA hat, his red-and-gold uniform brought to mind another athlete who played for the same franchise. In 2016, Colin Kaepernick, then the San Francisco quarterback, also used his NFL platform to speak out for a cause in which he believed. But he was not agitating for MAGA policy initiatives such as a violent mass deportation program or the right to shoot protesters or second-class citizenship for women. He was kneeling for an end to racial inequity and police violence.

Colin Kaepernick was part of a burgeoning movement in 2016. It was a movement tired of merely asking not to be shot. Instead, it popularized ideas such as “defunding the police” and confronting crime by giving more money to crisis intervention teams and mental health counselors. The movement Kaepernick gave symbol to imagined a world without prisons. And it scared the hell out of the Democratic Party.

Far from running toward this mass youth movement, the party sprinted in the other direction. That meant Kaepernick was left adrift, his legs cut out from under him, when he started protesting. He also was without political support. As Republicans put Kaepernick’s kneeling image in brazenly racist fearmongering ads, the Democrats either ignored him or snarked at the protest. Even the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg got in on the act, calling Kaepernick’s protests “dumb and disrespectful” and saying, “I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag-burning.” After the 2016 season, he was blackballed from the league. No $11,000 fines for Colin. Just the potential earnings loss of millions.

Kaepernick’s lack of a political home reflected the growing reaction to the larger movement, as open doors started to slam shut for Black Lives Matter activists. Most bills to “defund the police” stalled, and Joe Biden undermined the movement by thundering “fund the police” in his first State of the Union address, in 2022.

This story of two football players and two fates brings to mind the words of French political figure Jean-Luc Mélanchon. The man that Reuters recently called “The towering firebrand of France’s hard-left” had his own take on our elections. Mélanchon, who counts his political enemies in bulk, said,