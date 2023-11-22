World / This Truce Reflects the Failure of Israel’s War on Gaza Israel has slaughtered thousands, but its goal of eradicating Hamas remains as far-fetched as ever. It needs to face facts and use this truce to move towards a lasting peace.

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring them home during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Ariel Schalit / AP)

Forty-six days into Israel’s war on Gaza, a ray of hope. Early on Wednesday, the Israeli government formally approved a temporary cease-fire and hostage swap deal with Hamas. Fifty Israeli women and children will be freed in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. An initial four-day cease-fire will be maintained during these releases, and the cease-fire could be extended if more people are freed. Hundreds of trucks carrying aid, medicine, food, and fuel will enter Gaza during this period, and be allowed to disburse their goods all over the Strip, including areas that have been unreachable for weeks.

The agreement will reunite hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian captives in both Israel and Gaza with their families. Above all, it will give the people of Gaza at least several days of respite from some of the most intense and indiscriminate bombings the world has seen in decades.

I recently wrote about how the various postwar plans for Gaza being floated by the United States and Israel reflected the failure of both governments to comprehend what brought us to this point. Now, this new deal reflects the failure of this entire war.

The precise death toll in this nightmarish war is currently unknown. While Israel downgraded the number of people it says were killed on October 7 from 1,400 to 1,200, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has been unable to update its numbers since the Israeli military escalated its attacks on Gaza’s hospitals, primarily Al-Shifa Medical Complex where much of the tallying took place. (According to the Associated Press, health officials in the West Bank have been issuing their own list of deaths in Gaza, though it’s far from clear how accurate their numbers are.) At the time the lists stopped being updated, an estimated one in every 200 people in Gaza had been killed. It’s now thought that number is considerably higher, with thousands missing under the rubble.

Those thousands did not have to die—not just because Israel could have refrained from targeting civilians, which it has clearly refused to do, but because the contours of the deal announced Wednesday have been on the table for weeks. On October 26, The Washington Post quoted Hamas leader Ali Barakeh as he laid out what Hamas had pitched: the release of foreign hostages in exchange for a five-day cease-fire, followed by the release of Israeli women and children in exchange for Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails and an influx of aid into Gaza. “We are ready to let them all leave,” Barakeh told the Post.

That same day, the Qatari official leading the negotiations between Israel and Hamas made a rare media appearance, warning that a potentially imminent deal could be derailed if the situation in Gaza worsened. Twenty-four hours later, Israel cut off telecommunications in Gaza and intensified air strikes; it would not be the only time in the next few weeks that an Israeli escalation would throw a budding deal off.

The Israeli government has made its disregard for the lives of Palestinians clear, but its intransigence has also cost the lives of dozens of Israeli soldiers killed during this time, as well as an unknown number of hostages believed to have died under Israeli bombs.

Meanwhile, President Biden’s statement after the deal was announced claimed that he had “no higher priority” than the return of American citizens held by Hamas. But rather than use his unparalleled leverage over Israel to prioritize an earlier deal that would have gotten captured Americans home, the US president has seemed more interested in buying Israel time to expand its destruction in Gaza over the last month.

If anything sums up the utter failure of this war, it is that. Between the genocidal calls to flatten Gaza and arrogant claims that the Israeli army wouldn’t stop until they had destroyed Hamas, there was clearly no strategy and no plan other than vengeance and destruction. A lot has been said and written in the last six weeks; few things have been as relevant as the Israeli Army spokesman’s admission that “the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy,” or reservist major general Giora Eiland’s vow that “Gaza will become a place where no human being can exist.”