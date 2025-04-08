Books & the Arts / The Human Factor What caused the Irish famine? What Caused the Irish Famine? A new book offers a comprehensive and heartbreaking account of the most terrible catastrophe to befall Ireland in the modern era.

The premise of Rot, Padraic S. Scanlan’s comprehensive, elegantly written, and heartbreaking account of what was surely the most terrible catastrophe to befall Ireland in the modern era, is succinctly expressed in a passage from the book’s epilogue: “The structures that built and justified British imperial power in Ireland meant that in 1845”—the first year of the Great Famine—“the leaders of the United Kingdom could find no other way to explain the worst subsistence crisis in the new country’s short history than a definitive lack of civilisation among the Irish. The empire could conceive of no other useful tools to meet the crisis than the principles of the free market and the workhouse.”

It was Catholic Ireland’s misfortune—one of her misfortunes, in the middle of the 19th century—to be shackled to Britain, an imperialist nation with a flourishing economy founded on the Protestant ethic and a laissez-faire liberalism that saw the rest of the world as a possible colony, market, or both and almost always to blame for whatever economic malady it suffered. The Irish poor, according to many English commentators of the day, had come to depend for sustenance almost exclusively on the potato out of an incurable and slothful barbarism. If these people were starving, it was because they insisted on clinging to their medieval ways and stubbornly refused to modernize.

The United Kingdom, comprising England, Scotland, Wales, and (since 1801) Ireland, was a unit forged—the word is not inapt—by coercion and violence but also by means of legislation, and chief among its laws were the laws of commerce, “which are,” Edmund Burke wrote, “the laws of nature, and, consequently the laws of God.” This declaration, quoted by Scanlan, neatly encapsulates the British conviction that capitalism was a heaven-sent but sturdily earthbound social philosophy that fostered hard work and enterprise and guaranteed prosperity, contentment, health, and strength for those willing to put their backs into it. This apparently did not include the landless Irish “paupers,” who in their “obliviousness to the ‘real’ power of markets to improve,” ended up hungry. “To be civilized meant to live within the social order made by British capitalism, to survive its challenges, and to embrace its virtues.”

Often famines and crop failures are wrongly understood in naturalistic terms, as not man-made but occurring by an act of nature or of God. But when one looks more closely, there is always a human factor involved. This was the case in Ireland.

In the lean years after the Napoleonic Wars, more and more Irish-grown food, mainly grain and livestock, was shipped out of the country, and consequently more and more Irish land was given over to tillage. Soon, the subsistence farming that had relied on varied agricultural produce gave way to the cultivation of a single crop: the potato, which flourishes even in confined areas and in poor soil. By the middle decades of the 19th century, it had come to be depended on as the staple diet for Irish farming and tenant families. Then, in 1844 or 1845, the blight struck. Its cause was Phytophthora infestans, “a fungus-like water mould,” Scanlan writes, which “probably arrived in Europe [from America] in a shipment of seed potatoes unloaded in Belgium.”

The potato blight did not only affect Ireland; it caused widespread crop failures and famine in Europe, from Sweden all the way down to northern Spain, and many thousands of the poor in a number of European countries starved to death. However, no people were as heavily dependent on the potato as the Irish. Scanlan starkly figures the inevitable disaster:

Between 1845 and 1851, at least 1 million people died of famine-related causes. At least 1.5 million more left Ireland as emigrants to Britain, North America, Australia, and elsewhere. The 1841 UK census counted about 8.2 million people in Ireland; ten years later, as the famine was coming to an end, there were about 6.5 million.

The blight pathogen destroyed the potato crop, reducing the vegetable to an inedible mess, “but the famine—a complex ecological, economic, logistical, and political disaster—was,” Scanlan insists, “a consequence of colonialism.”

However, it is important not to be misled into laying the blame for the widespread starvation and resultant deaths exclusively upon the rulers and administrators of the British Empire. The publisher’s jacket blurb, printed in blood-red capitals, speaks of Scanlan’s book as “SHOWING HOW THE BRITISH EMPIRE CAUSED IRELAND’S MOST INFAMOUS DISASTER.” While his name clearly indicates his Irish antecedents, Scanlan is no hot-eyed nationalist bent on naming and shaming the guilty ones among the “bloody brutal Sassenachs,” as the ferociously nationalist Citizen has it in the Cyclops episode of Ulysses. Scanlan’s critical sensibility is much too finely tuned for him to be guilty of such sensationalism. Instead, he seeks to offer a more dialectical and complex story of human errors. In the opening pages of his book, he states flatly: “There was no plan [by the British] to destroy the potato crop, and successive Conservative and Whig governments spent millions of pounds on famine relief.”

Rot, despite its terrible subject, is fascinating in the intricacy of the path it follows, or makes, through the complexities of mid-19th-century relations between Ireland and “the mainland”—a designation that no native-born Irish man or woman would dream of applying to our nearest, more substantial island neighbor. Ireland’s historic rebelliousness—or tiresome intransigence, as some would have characterized it—was starkly manifest, yet again, in the 1798 Rebellion, a popular uprising that took its inspiration from the French Revolution.

The armed démarche was led mainly by the United Irishmen, an oath-bound society founded in Belfast and composed mainly of northern Irish Presbyterians—a fact that in subsequent centuries tended to be glossed over by Irish Catholic educators north and south—and though it failed in its aims, it finally broke the patience of Ireland’s overlords in London. The Irish Parliament was abolished, and at midnight on January 1, 1801, Ireland was formally incorporated with Britain into a United Kingdom.