Activism / This Is Not Solidarity. It Is Predation. The Iranian people are caught between severe domestic repression and external powers that exploit their suffering.

A protester holds up crossed out portraits of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a demonstration near the Iranian embassy in Baghdad on January 16, 2026. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP via Getty Images)

Over the past weeks, security forces of the Islamic Republic have responded to mass protests with live ammunition, mass arrests, executions, and a near-total Internet blackout. As of January 15, the Human Rights Activists News Agency, a well-established Iranian human rights organization, has documented at least 2,615 deaths, including 2,435 protesters, alongside 153 security force fatalities, as well as at least 18,470 arrests nationwide, with hundreds of additional deaths still under investigation.

This violence is neither incidental nor episodic. It reflects a governing approach that has consistently treated mass dissent as a security threat to be crushed rather than a political demand to be addressed.

This brutality must be spoken about plainly and without evasion, neither justified nor minimized. For decades, the Islamic Republic has failed to deliver the political inclusion, economic security, and social rights repeatedly demanded by large segments of its population. While the system contains competing institutions and currents, its dominant response to sustained dissent has been criminalization, the narrowing of pluralistic representation, and the routine use of coercion to manage grievances rather than address their causes. The protesters filling Iran’s streets today are not foreign agents. They are citizens who have exhausted electoral, institutional, and reformist pathways and are now risking their lives to demand change.

But the Iranian people are not only being crushed from within. They are also being exploited from without.

As security forces fired on protesters, Donald Trump publicly warned that if Iran killed protestors, the United States was “locked and loaded” and ready to intervene militarily. Days later, he went further, urging Iranians to keep protesting, to take over state institutions, and promising that “help is on the way.” Then, just as abruptly, he backtracked, claiming that the killing had stopped and echoing the Iranian government’s own framing that protesters were attacking security forces and that lethal force was being used in response.

None of this should surprise anyone familiar with Trump or with the longer history of US foreign policy. The abrupt swings from threats to encouragement to retreat reflect a recurring pattern, not a momentary lapse, in which Iranian lives are treated as expendable instruments and a means to an end. There was never a serious intention to protect protesters or support their political agency. They are being used as instruments in a geopolitical contest, in ways that hand the Iranian state exactly what it needs to justify violence and discredit dissent.

Indeed, for Washington, and for Israel, Iran has never been a human rights issue. What animates US and Israeli policy is not outrage at repression but hostility toward an adversarial state that resists their regional dominance, pursues missile and nuclear capabilities, and challenges Israeli power. Trump makes this shamelessly explicit. His interest is not in how Iranians are governed but in overturning Iranian policies that constrain US and Israeli freedom of action.

This pattern is not new. Israel’s ongoing destruction of Gaza and the genocide of Palestinians has been met with unconditional US political, military, and diplomatic backing. The massacre of more than a thousand protesters at Cairo’s Rabaa Square in 2013 likewise did nothing to interrupt Washington’s support for Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Such examples are not aberrations but recurring features of US foreign policy. Against this record, the claim that the United States has suddenly discovered a principled concern for Iranian lives is not merely implausible. It is an insult to the intelligence of anyone paying attention.

To suggest that Trump or Benjamin Netanyahu are animated by a deeper love for the Iranian people than for their own citizens, when they routinely disregard or suppress dissent at home, is absurd.

This instrumentalization compounds an already devastating reality. US policy has not merely failed to support democratic change in Iran. It has actively undermined the social foundations required for it.