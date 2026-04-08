In Hungary’s Steel City, Layoffs Hurt Orbán’s Appeal Why didn’t Orbán’s government, once a critic of what it called a “bad privatization,” save jobs?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán appears during a rally ahead of the general election in Budapest, Hungary, on March 15, 2026. (Akos Stiller / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Icannot imagine a society without people with grease on their hands.” Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán has long called creating a “work-based society” the key to his country’s future. It’s underpinned his distinctive brand of right-wing politics, and inspired the “pro-worker” conservatism touted by figures like Tucker Carlson. Endorsing Orbán ahead of Sunday’s election, Donald Trump likewise stressed his record of job creation.

My thanks to Ábel Csathó for his invaluable help in organizing my visit and interviews, as well as for our conversations.

In Dunaújváros, the contradictions are obvious. Orbán’s brand of state interventionism has not uplifted workers’ position through labor rights or a stronger safety-net, but counted on deals with multinational capital to employ Hungarian workers. In the post-crisis years, this paid off electorally, even if talk of winning economic sovereignty remained a mirage. Yet today, with the war in Ukraine and the ever-escalating conflict in the Middle East, this balancing act is harder to maintain. Ahead of Sunday’s vote, working-class Hungarians may be less convinced to turn out for Orbán.

This story has some truth to it. In the decade after Orbán returned to power in 2010, Hungary’s working population expanded by around 20 percent. Not only did German auto giants build up production here, but a construction boom, plus “workfare” programs, pushed employment rates above the EU average. If stories about “pro-family” policies often cast Hungary as a nation of stay-at-home moms, more Hungarian women are in-work than their EU counterparts. It’s also key to Orbán’s support among Roma people.

Orbán has himself claimed that his hopes of re-election on April 12 depend on workers turning out to vote. His Fidesz party has not just consolidated power by extending its reach over the media and the state apparatus but built real support among wide swathes of the population. Yet, for many Hungarians this rhetoric about a “work-based society” is today losing its luster. It’s a major reason why after Sunday’s election, Orbán, too, may be out of a job.

The End of an Era

To understand this weakness, it’s important to recognize different phases in Orbán’s rule.

Analyst Dávid Karas tells me that in the first years after the 2008 financial crash Fidesz promised to win back Hungary’s “economic sovereignty,” while basing living standards on wages, not borrowing or benefits. Yet reindustrialization remained reliant on foreign direct investment, and preparing a low-cost workforce for multinationals. Orbán’s talk of “greasy hands,” Karas says, was also a retort to opposition claims that the government wasn’t investing in higher education. Blue-collar work offered a way to a “more dignified and stable society than producing jobless and socially useless graduates.”

This low-wage model has, however, stopped earning good grades. As sociologist Ábel Csathó tells me, while Hungarian employment rates rose strongly throughout the 2010s, this progress tapered off since the pandemic. In fact, Hungarian living standards have dropped to the lowest in the European Union. Faced with the current war in Iran, shocks like rising gas prices may further threaten Hungary’s future as a global industrial hub.

Some weaknesses of this model were visible even earlier, as shown by events in Dunaújváros, long one of Hungary’s main industrial centers. The story of its historic steelworks, which closed in 2024, shows how the Orbán government allowed multinational owners to wreck a major strategic industry, letting it go to the wall even as it pledged to save jobs.

Steel City

Iheaded to Dunaújváros on a Saturday, three weeks before the election. A postwar new town, its streets follow a grid pattern, reaching a sudden, steep halt above the Danube. When it began construction in 1950, it was called Sztálinvarós, in tribute to the Soviet leader, but the nationwide revolt in 1956 also shook this socialist model town. Five years later, it took its current name, meaning New Danube City; today, its Lenin statue is banished to the local museum’s back courtyard. But the steelworks created back then still shape local identity.

Csathó introduces me to former steelworker Isztán Nagy. He remembers exactly when he started work: “September 2, 1971.” Soon after he began as a production worker, the steelworks enrolled him on a college economics course. Nagy tells me that it had a “highly liberal,” US-inspired program, with the kind of pro-market ideas spread by economists like János Kornai. Talk of profitability reshaped Hungarian socialism long before it met its end in 1989.

Nagy stresses that the vast steel complex, from 1984 titled Dunaferr, was always the heart of this town. Local sports teams took its name, and in 2000 Dunaferr soccer club won the Hungarian premiership. Today, the club, too, has gone bust. Dive bars lined up outside the old steelworks gates now pine for lost battalions of worker-drinkers.