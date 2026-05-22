This Week

Evacuation Day

145,000 kids matter.

Your support makes stories like this possible

From illegal war on Iran to an inhumane fuel blockade of Cuba, from AI weapons to crypto corruption, this is a time of staggering chaos, cruelty, and violence. 

Unlike other publications that parrot the views of authoritarians, billionaires, and corporations, The Nation publishes stories that hold the powerful to account and center the communities too often denied a voice in the national media—stories like the one you’ve just read.

Each day, our journalism cuts through lies and distortions, contextualizes the developments reshaping politics around the globe, and advances progressive ideas that oxygenate our movements and instigate change in the halls of power. 

This independent journalism is only possible with the support of our readers. If you want to see more urgent coverage like this, please donate to The Nation today.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

George Washington, left, with other officers including De Kalb, Von Steuben, Pulaski, Kosciouszko, Lafayette and Muhlenberg.

The American Revolution Was a Mistake The American Revolution Was a Mistake

In this week’s Elie v. US, our justice correspondent dissects Ken Burns's American Revolution documentary. Plus: the DNC’s autopsy report.

Elie Mystal

A pro-Palestine protest, police take measures on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, United States on August 21, 2024.

No Mention of Gaza in the DNC’s 2024 Autopsy? Seriously? No Mention of Gaza in the DNC’s 2024 Autopsy? Seriously?

Too many Democrats still refuse to acknowledge how gravely the party was harmed by a failure to actively oppose genocide.

John Nichols

Billionaire Charles Koch Pollutes the World

Billionaire Charles Koch Pollutes the World Billionaire Charles Koch Pollutes the World

Sabotaging the environment for profit.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

Civil rights, union, and religious leaders from New York City rally approximately 1,200 demonstrators to board a dedicated Pennsylvania Railroad train from New York Penn Station to Washington Union Station in Washington, DC, and march in support of the civil rights bill that would become the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

We Forgot What It Took to Gain Freedom We Forgot What It Took to Gain Freedom

The assault on voting rights should remind us.

Analilia Mejia

A large image of President Donald Trump hangs from the the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, DC.

We Should All Be Mad As Hell About Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund We Should All Be Mad As Hell About Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund

As if the past 16 months weren’t enough, this week I reached my breaking point.

Sasha Abramsky

US Representative Katie Porter (D-CA), businessman Tom Steyer, businessman Steve Hilton, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, former US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan look on during a CNN California Governor Primary Debate at East Los Angeles College on May 5, 2026, in Monterey Park, California. CNN hosted a debate with seven of the top contenders in the race for California Governor. The debate was moderated by CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins and Elex Michaelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Memo to California’s Next Governor: Rural Places Matter Memo to California’s Next Governor: Rural Places Matter

Rural communities are crucial to the state—and the country. Why do they get so little attention?

Erica Etelson