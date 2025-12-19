Chile at the Crossroads A dramatic shift to the extreme right threatens the future—and past—for human rights and accountability.

Jose Antonio Kast, elected president of the Republic of Chile, delivers a speech in front of thousands of his supporters on December 14 in Santiago, Chile. (Basaure Araya / Getty Images)

This past Monday morning, Chileans awoke to a new reality. Some 35 years after the return to civilian rule following the infamous Pinochet dictatorship, Chile will soon be governed by a rabid right-wing, pro-Pinochet apologist—President-elect José Antonio Kast. For the 58 percent of the Chilean public sold on Kast’s Trumpian anti-immigration and pro-security populism, that was great news. But for the 42 percent of Chileans who voted for progressive candidate Jeannette Jara, Chile’s swing to the far right is devastating, and a bitter political pill to swallow. As the outcome became apparent on December 14, a meme circulated on Chilean social media: “Paso a paso nos vamos… a la mierda.” “Step by step we are going… into the shit.”

Already the transition of power has begun. Kast met this week with Chile’s outgoing President Gabriel Boric, adopting a civil tone and vowing respect for those who opposed him. But given his family background—Kast’s father was a member of the Nazi party in Germany, and his brother served as a minister in the Pinochet regime—and his repeated promise to exercise the “mano dura” (the iron fist) once he becomes president, there is a deep foreboding among Chileans still traumatized by the atrocities of the military dictatorship—and still committed to redressing them. “The election feels like a referendum on unfinished history,” one Jara supporter told me.

Indeed, for Chile’s significant human rights community, the election of an avowed Pinochet admirer can only be interpreted as political validation of the former dictator’s reign of terror. When Kast is inaugurated in March, his ultra-hard-line government portends a dire challenge to ongoing efforts to remember and repudiate Chile’s violent, authoritarian past.



Purveyors of Denialism

Since 1990, when Chile’s pro-democracy movement succeeded in pushing the entrenched dictator from power, successive governments, along with Chilean civil society and human rights organizations, have attempted to process the evils of Chile’s past. The Chilean judiciary has prosecuted hundreds of human rights violators from the military era; some 139 former high-ranking military officers remain incarcerated for their human rights crimes and additional cases are pending. The government has built human rights museums, transformed secret police torture camps into educational centers, and established “memory sites” as monuments to the atrocities committed by the Pinochet regime and in recognition of its thousands of victims.

As part of Chile’s nunca mas—never again—campaign, just two short years ago President Boric hosted leaders from around the world to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the US-backed September 11, 1973, military coup. His message: remembering the past and renewing a commitment to a stronger democratic future with respect for human rights and political differences. “Problems with democracy can always be solved,” Boric told an audience of several thousand who had gathered on the grounds of La Moneda palace, “and a coup d’état is never justifiable—nor is endangering the human rights of those who think differently.”

Boric also used the occasion of the 50th anniversary to launch a new government initiative called the “Plan Nacional de Busqueda” (PNB)—the search for the disappeared. More than 1,100 Chileans (and one US citizen named Boris Weisfeiler) remain missing at the hands of Pinochet’s repressors; the State was responsible for disappearing them and the State should be responsible for finding them, Boric asserted as he inaugurated the special investigation. In a recent speech on human rights largely devoted to defending the PNB and the need to continue its investigative efforts, Boric denounced “the insolence and profound error of those who maintain that this matter can be swept under the rug.” The work of the PNB was not only to account for the desaparecidos and bring closure for their families, he emphasized, but to educate the public on the realities of Chile’s dark history “so that this does not happen again.”

But Kast and the members of his extreme-right Republicano party are Chile’s leading carpet sweepers; the Plan Nacional de Busqueda, which operates under the human rights unit of the Ministry of Justice, is likely to be the first victim of the new president’s efforts to close the door on further investigations of Chile’s repressive past. As the leading purveyors of what the Chileans call “negacionismo”—denialism—the Republicanos and the other conservative parties have repeatedly minimized and dismissed evidence of the Pinochet regime’s human rights atrocities.

In the middle of the campaign last September, for example, when news broke that PNB investigators had found one of the disappeared alive in Argentina, pro-Kast legislators sought to discredit all the disappeared, and those seeking to find them. The unique case of former militant Bernarda Vera became a political weapon on the right to imply that there were many other desaparecidos who were not dead and that their families were fraudulently receiving government reparations for human rights victims. The diligent investigative work of the PNB itself came under severe right-wing political attack, leaving its future in doubt. “Kast will shut it down,” one veteran human rights investigator predicted with certainty.

Other leading institutions of Chile’s commitment to memory and accountability for the Pinochet regime’s atrocities are also threatened. Although Kast will not have a conservative majority in the Chilean legislature, his electoral mandate to cut public spending will certainly include defunding major “memory sites” that are part of Chile’s renowned historical landscape devoted to human rights. Chile’s legislature has already passed appropriations for 2026, but thereafter the future of Santiago’s iconic Museum of Memory and Human Rights, which counts half a million visitors a year, will be in jeopardy. So too is the future of the former death camp, Villa Grimaldi, run by Pinochet’s feared secret police, DINA—now a landmark memory site in Santiago.