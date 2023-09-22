World / Did Narendra Modi Kill a Canadian Citizen? New cold war politics might end any investigation into the assassination of a Sikh activist before it begins.

Protesters chant after the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, pictured left. (Ethan Cairns / The Canadian Press via AP)

On June 18 of this year, Hardeep Singh Nijjar an Indian-born plumber who had immigrated to Canada, was murdered in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. But Nijjar was no ordinary plumber. He had been an active leader in the Khalistan movement that promoted a separatist Sikh state in Punjab, India. Nijjar had been labeled a terrorist by the Indian government. Prior to his death, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had warned Nijjar of assassination plots against him.

On September 18, exactly three months after Nijjar’s killing, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive allegation against the Indian government that threatens to overturn the foreign policy of not just Canada and India but also the United States. Speaking to the House of Commons, Trudeau said, “Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”

Trudeau called on the Indian government to cooperate with Canada in the investigation. The CSIS had shared some of the same information it provided to Trudeau with the leaders of the nation’s two main opposition parties, the Conservative Party of Canada and the New Democratic Party, who joined Trudeau in calling for Indian cooperation in an investigation.

The Indian government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has flatly denied the allegation, describing them as “absurd,” rejecting the call for cooperation. Instead, Canada and India are now engaging in a round of reciprocal hostility and expelling each other’s diplomats. Canada has reached out to allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom to help in the investigation. No country has joined Canada in affirming its claim, although there’s speculation that the United States provided the original intelligence about the assassination plots before the killing.

The evidence shown to Trudeau and other Canadian political leaders has not been made public, nor is it likely to be. Intelligence agencies are rarely transparent about how their results are produced, on the grounds that they have to protect their covert techniques and informers. There’s no more reason to trust anything the CSIS says simply on its say-so than there is to trust anything the CIA, MI6, or the Mossad say. A good rule of thumb for claims by intelligence agencies is that what is asserted without evidence can be denied without evidence.

Not that Modi deserves the benefit of the doubt either. He’s an authoritarian ethno-nationalist riding on a wave of right-wing Hindu intolerance toward religious minorities. As chief minister of Gujarat in 2012, he incited an anti-Muslim riot that left more than a 1,000 people dead. On the issue of Khalistan nationalism, he’s cynically picked a fight with an enemy that barely exists. Inside India itself, Khalistan nationalism peaked in the 1980s and 1990s, before it was defeated by a ferocious counterinsurgency program. Today, Khalistani sentiment is far stronger in the diaspora than in India itself—but that is a sign of weakness, not strength.

Tellingly, one of the roots of Modi’s wrath is the fact that the Sikh diaspora (sometimes with the encouragement of politicians like Trudeau) supported the wave of farmers’ protests that erupted in 2020 over Modi’s pro-corporate agricultural policies. But those protests were motivated by justified economic grievances. Modi’s threat inflation on the alleged dangers of the Khalistani movement is a typical demagogic move—conjuring up an external foe to foster domestic unity.