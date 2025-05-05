Netanyahu Is Pushing for an Iran War, but Trump Holds Back for Now Michael Waltz’s demotion is a flashpoint in the MAGA civil war over foreign policy.

The anti-war alliance? Ro Khanna (left) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (far right) have little else in common but share an opposition to starting a war with Iran. (Andrew Harnik-Pool / Getty Images; Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In Donald Trump’s Washington, where chaos and ever-tightening authoritarianism are the order of the day, you have to take your good news where you can find it: The firing last Thursday of the ultra-hawkish national security adviser Michael Waltz was as close to unmitigated good news as one can reasonably hope for at the present moment. To be sure, the White House denies that it was a firing—or even a demotion; just a shuffling of the deck so Waltz can now be UN ambassador. But all indications are that Waltz was moved from a high-profile and powerful post to a symbolic one because he displeased Donald Trump. A further unexpected but important development is the revelation that Waltz lost his position not just for his general militarism but because Waltz was allying himself with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in pushing for an American attack on Iran.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Waltz fell out of favor in part because he “appeared to have engaged in intense coordination with Netanyahu about military options against Iran ahead of an Oval Office meeting between the Israeli leader and Trump.”

That Netanyahu wants the United States to launch a war against in Iran is hardly news. The Israeli leader has been pushing for an American attack for decades, hoping that this would permanently remove the only obstacle to an American-Israeli regional hegemony. A further factor is that Iran alone of the major nations in the region has actually provided more than lip service to the idea of Palestinian nationhood. Nor is it unexpected that Waltz would work with Netanyahu on this dangerous scheme. Waltz is a classic neoconservative of the type that flourished under George W. Bush: someone who prefers military solutions to maintain American global hegemony even at the risk of war with Russia, China, and Iran (possibly at the same time).

What is a new development is that Trump, although he elevated Waltz and other neoconservatives to high positions, remains wary of full-throttle militarism. On Iran at least, Trump wants to try to negotiate a nuclear deal first. The worry is that he might be open to a war against Iran if the negotiations fail—a real possibility, because, despite his self-proclaimed mastery of “the art of the deal,” Trump is not actually very good at negotiating with foreign powers.

As I’ve noted in several recent columns, Trump’s MAGA movement is currently fighting an important civil war on foreign policy, one that has been regrettably ignored by the mainstream media as well as by progressives. Nobody in Trump’s ambit is truly anti-war, but there is an important divide between the neoconservatives (full-spectrum militarists whom Trump has publicly disdained but still continues to hire for his administration because they are an important GOP faction) and the America First nationalists (who are more wary of military interventions in Europe and the Middle East, if only because their ambitions are elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere and in Asia).

Waltz’s sin seems to be that he was pushing the neoconservative agenda—and, more importantly, Netanyahu’s agenda—further than Trump was willing to go.

The Washington Post notes that Waltz’s general assertiveness as well as his role in the Signal group chat scandal were also factors, but the push for war with Iran was a step too far:

But Waltz also upset Trump after an Oval Office visit in early February by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when the national security adviser appeared to share the Israeli leader’s conviction that the time was ripe to strike Iran…. The view by some in the administration was that Waltz was trying to tip the scales in favor of military action and was operating hand in glove with the Israelis. “If Jim Baker was doing a side deal with the Saudis to subvert George H.W. Bush, you’d be fired,” a Trump adviser said, referring to Bush’s secretary of state. “You can’t do that. You work for the president of your country, not a president of another country.”

In a carefully worded post on X, Netanyahu made it look like he was disputing the report, arguing, “Contrary to the Washington Post report, PM Netanyahu did not have intensive contact with Mike Waltz on Iran.” But alert readers have noticed that the Post said nothing about “intensive contact” but rather “intensive coordination” (which doesn’t require much contact). Netanyahu’s non-denial denial leaves unchallenged the core of the Post’s reporting, that the Israeli prime minister is pushing for an American war with Iran and that Waltz was an ally in this effort.

Israeli foreign policy analyst Danny Citrinowicz called attention to Trump’s current opposition to an Iran attack, but rightly notes that if negotiations fail, the question of war will again be on the table: