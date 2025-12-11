World / Israel Wants to Destroy My Family’s Way of Life. We’ll Never Give In. My family’s olive trees have stood in Gaza for decades. Despite genocide, drought, pollution, toxic mines, uprooting, bulldozing, and burning, they’re still here—and so are we.

Hend Salama Abo Helow’s family during their olive harvest season in 2024. (Courtesy of Hend Salama Abo Helow)

Each year, my family looks forward to the olive harvest season in Gaza. Over 30 olive trees stand on our land. My father can recognize each one by heart. We have never seen them as mere trees of soil and branches; to us, they are kin and beyond.

The harvest is a sacred ritual for us—one that allows no compromises, no excuses for missing it. Preparations, punctuated with enthusiasm and anticipation, used to begin months before the season arrived.

It marks our only true reunion during a year filled with burdensome responsibilities, a time when we reconnect with our land and with a decades-long history of struggle for liberation. The olive trees stand as living testimony to the Israelis’ relentless attempts to uproot us—and to our endless insistence on existing in our homeland.

My father planted these trees with his parents decades ago. Together with my grandmothers, he raised them as if they were raising one of us—tending to them, caring for them passionately. In my family’s culture, olive oil is the one remedy that has never been rivaled by any medication. It is the standard medicine for all kinds of ailments—those for which no medical textbooks have yet found a cure.

For over 25 years, we never missed a single harvest, working day and night to collect and clear the olives. But then the genocide broke out, in the same month we usually embark on the harvest. That year, we crouched in corners, waiting and anticipating the next bomb to fall.

I vividly recall how gut-wrenching it was to watch the trees left unpicked, not able to reach them, nor to salvage the crops. I watched the olive trees tremble with every bombardment, their fruit falling prematurely, scattered beneath the dust. The olives lay on the ground, unrecognized, uncollected, unembraced—much like the Gazans who were killed.

Until the next season, we had never felt such regret. But in October 2024, we pulled ourselves together and decided to take the risk—no matter the consequences. We couldn’t bear to see the olive trees left abandoned. Deep down, we knew how precarious this step was, beneath skies that rained bombs more often than rain.

The harvesting lasted 20 grueling days—days that tested us not only physically but mentally as well. Each attempt to flee the quadcopters, the explosive arsenals, and the artillery shelling left imprints on our souls. Yet amid all this, the warmth of our neighbors and the displaced people around us made the weight easier to bear. Together, we shared our unspoken fears, spilled our untold stories, and carried our intangible grief during the harvest. We breathed in the fragile hope of a possible ceasefire, even as we were stripped of the safety, tranquility, and joy we once knew. Still, this experience connected us in ways we had never imagined.

For the first time in my life, I came to realize that shared pain—when carried together—becomes a little more bearable.

The harvesting was utterly challenging—from the shortage of electric tools used to clean the yield to the skyrocketing costs for every part of the process, which ultimately reached over $1,780. But the losses were not measured in money. They were measured in the life-threatening injuries my brothers sustained.