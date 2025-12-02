World / The Gaza Genocide Has Not Ended. It Has Only Changed Its Form. A real ceasefire would mean opening borders, rebuilding what was destroyed, and allowing life to return. But this is not happening.

Khan Younis, Gaza, November 30, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu via Getty Images)

When the bombs stopped falling endlessly on Gaza, the silence that followed for several days felt unnatural. We were not used to it after two years of waking up to the sounds of bombing and sleeping under its shadow.

After two years of genocide, the American president’s deal has not fully ended the suffering, though it has paused some of it. Since the truce went into effect on October 11, at least 357 people have been killed, and over 900 injured, mostly by Israeli bombs. The world calls this “peace,” yet in reality “peace” here does not mean the end of anything; hunger, fear, and death remain, while the occupation continues to strangle Gaza through crossings, restrictions, and deliberate obstruction of recovery.

After the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces under the agreement, some coordination for humanitarian movement is no longer required. Yet Israel still controls crossings, convoy movements, and the pace at which aid enters. Every truck, every patient transfer, and every piece of construction equipment still requires Israeli approval. This suffocating blockade makes a lasting recovery impossible. Humanitarian teams are unable to retrieve bodies or clear rubble because of a critical shortage of heavy and specialized equipment.

Meanwhile, with Israel closing crossings and threatening renewed mass killing, the Palestinian Civil Defense estimates that around 10,000 bodies remain trapped under rubble. Families have been deprived of a chance to say farewell or bury their loved ones in proper cemeteries—while the media and the world turn a blind eye.

After the ceasefire, many returned to the areas they once called home. Some returned home without knowing whether they were within the so-called “Yellow Line”—areas controlled by the Israeli army covering around 58 percent of the Strip after the ceasefire. Others found their homes destroyed and decided to remain in the south, still living in dilapidated tents that provide no protection from cold or rain.

Following the last wave of evacuations, many residents moved to Gaza City and northern areas. Nearly 500,000 people were observed moving from south to north, either for visits or as displaced persons returning to their homes.

I was one of them. As I journeyed north, the only thing I saw along Al-Rashied Street was rubble. I went with some of my colleagues from We Are Not Numbers to clean our partially damaged office. We focused on the sea to avoid seeing the destruction.

According to the World Food Programme, conditions in southern areas remain extremely difficult, with access to food and clean water still severely limited. The tents that so many people are living in are no longer “temporary shelters.” Even bringing in prefabricated structures or equipment to clear rubble is blocked by the Israeli occupation. Most displaced families rely entirely on aid that trickles in too slowly to meet needs.

Since October 10, only about 150 trucks, carrying commercial goods and aid, have been allowed to enter Gaza per day—just 24 percent of the 600 trucks agreed upon under the truce. (A spokesperson for the UNRWA relief agency told reporters on Tuesday that Israel is blocking at least 6,000 aid trucks from entering Gaza.) The shortage is due to Israeli restrictions on numbers and crossings, with all trucks rerouted through Kerem Shalom crossing—a route unsuitable for large-scale transport whose narrow roads and heavy congestion cause further delays. The price for materials such as gas and certain types of wood has skyrocketed.